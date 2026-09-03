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17 episodes
- In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts engage in an important conversation about the significance of mental health within the military community. They discuss the progress made in normalizing discussions around mental health, while acknowledging the unique stressors faced by military families, such as deployments, frequent relocations, and separations. The trio emphasizes the need for continued dialogue and support in navigating these challenges, making this episode a valuable resource for both new and seasoned military spouses. They are joined by a special guest, Rachel Goulet, as she guides you through a mindfulness exercise that you can practice each and every day! Join us for insights and encouragement as we explore the power of taking a pause for mental well-being.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:42 - Importance of Mental Health in Military Life
00:02:09 - Practical Ways to Manage Stress
00:03:22 - Benefits of Outdoor Activities and Personal Enjoyment
00:04:24 - Journaling and Gratitude Practices
00:05:07 - Practicing Gratitude Throughout the Day
00:05:25 - Starting Small with Stress Relief Techniques
00:06:09 - Simple Techniques: Stimulating the Vagus Nerve
00:08:22 - Breathing Techniques for Stress Relief
00:09:31 - Recognizing When to Seek Help
00:10:50 - Signs of Needing Professional Help
00:12:35 - Helping Loved Ones Who Are Struggling
00:14:24 - Resources for Professional Help
00:15:29 - September: National Suicide Prevention Month
00:17:35 - Introduction to Mindfulness with Rachel Goulet
00:20:36 - Mindfulness in the Workplace
00:22:10 - Practical Mindfulness Exercise
00:26:40 - When to Use Mindfulness in Daily Life
00:30:30 - Expanding Mindfulness Practices
00:31:27 - Resources for Mindfulness
00:32:49 - Rachel Goulet's Role and Services
00:33:50 - Final Thoughts and Reminders
00:34:11 - Crisis Resources and Support
00:34:57 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
Rachel Goulet: rachel.a.goulet.civ@army.mil
24-Hour Behavioral Health Hotline: (866) 345-8400
Military One Source: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/
Give An Hour: https://giveanhour.org/
Call or text 988
Call or text 838255
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
- In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts delve into the importance of family readiness and the role of Soldier and Family Readiness Groups (SFRGs) in the military community. With their combined decades of experience as military spouses, they discuss how family days and SFRG events can help combat the isolation often felt in military life. The conversation highlights the benefits of these gatherings for connection and support among families, offering practical tips on planning events that foster engagement and community. Tune in to learn more about the resources available and how to make the most of family readiness initiatives.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:31 - Importance of Family Days and SFRG
00:02:10 - Understanding SFRG and Its Evolution
00:04:30 - The W.A.R.M. Acronym Explained
00:06:30 - Volunteer Roles in SFRG
00:15:05 - Planning Family Day Events
00:18:27 - Event Size and Target Audience
00:20:19 - Activities at Family Day Events
00:21:22 - Emergency Services Involvement
00:21:58 - Avoiding Pitfalls in Event Planning
00:23:08 - Importance of Being Welcoming
00:24:25 - Encouraging Volunteer Participation
00:25:03 - Maintaining Momentum Post-Event
00:26:06 - Keeping Communication Open Year-Round
00:27:08 - Sustaining Connections Beyond Deployments
00:27:43 - Getting Involved with SFRG
00:28:29 - Conclusion and Next Episode Preview
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
Family Guidons - Ep. 14 Fresh Starts & First Days: Military Life Meets the School Year08/02/2026 | 33 mins.In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts dive into the unique challenges military families face as summer transitions to the new school year. They discuss the fun of summer while addressing the complexities of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season, where families may be waiting for orders or adjusting to new communities. The episode highlights the emotional stress and excitement that comes with navigating these transitions, particularly for those balancing military life with the start of a new school year. Join the conversation for insights and support tailored to military families experiencing these changes.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:08 - Emotions and Stress of PCS and Back to School
00:02:31 - Getting Plugged into New Communities and Schools
00:03:04 - Easing the Transition for Kids
00:03:32 - Utilizing Social Media for School Information
00:06:08 - Purple Star Districts and Military Resources
00:07:10 - Involving Kids in School Preparation
00:10:59 - Watching for Signs of Stress in Kids
00:12:22 - Self-Care for Parents
00:15:04 - Getting Kids Involved in Community Activities
00:17:08 - Parent Involvement in School and Community
00:20:53 - Establishing Home Base and Routines
00:23:10 - Reviewing Safety Precautions
00:24:06 - Digital Safety and Online Behavior
00:26:11 - Safe Phrases and Emergency Plans
00:30:07 - Finding Personal Spaces for Self-Care
00:31:23 - Small Goals and Building Resilience
00:32:05 - Call for Listener Stories and Feedback
00:32:17 - Next Episode Preview and Closing Remarks
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
- In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts discuss the complexities of reintegration following a deployment. They explore the multifaceted process that service members undergo as they transition back into civilian life, including the importance of decompressing, medical and psychological screening and the challenges of reestablishing employment, particularly for National Guard members. The episode emphasizes the significance of reconnecting with family-spouses, children, parents and extended relatives-highlighting the emotional dynamics and adjustments that come with this reunion. Join us for an honest conversation about the realities of military life and the strength it takes to navigate these transitions.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:29 - Defining Reintegration
00:02:27 - Emotional and Mental Aspects of Reintegration
00:02:38 - Guest Introduction: Jennifer Wolff
00:03:10 - Misconceptions About Coming Home
00:05:00 - Mixed Emotions: Excitement and Stress
00:05:29 - Pressure on the At-Home Spouse
00:06:45 - Challenges for the At-Home Spouse
00:07:57 - Communication and Adjustment
00:13:33 - Children's Experience with Reintegration
00:17:00 - Family Meetings and Routine
00:19:04 - One-on-One Time with Family Members
00:20:07 - External Support for Children
00:20:35 - Parents of Service Members
00:21:16 - Balancing Support and Boundaries
00:23:00 - Setting Expectations with Service Members
00:25:44 - Avoiding Overbearing Behavior
00:27:08 - Staying Curious and Open-Minded
00:27:45 - Concrete Strategies for Reintegration
00:30:10 - Importance of Routine
00:31:04 - Allowing Time for Grief
00:31:40 - Recognizing When to Seek Help
00:33:41 - Available Resources for Help
00:35:00 - Indicators of a Strong Reintegration Process
00:37:40 - Closing Remarks and Contact Information
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
Jennifer Wolff: (803) 394-2076 jennifer.j.wolff2.ctr@army.mil
24-Hour Behavioral Health Hotline: (866) 345-8400
Military One Source: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/
Give An Hour: https://giveanhour.org/
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
- In this episode of Family Guidons, the conversation continues from Stars, Stripes, and Service part 1 as the hosts explore how patriotism comes to life through volunteering and giving back to the military community. Charlotte and Kathy share personal experiences and discuss the important role volunteers play in supporting military families, strengthening connections, and building resilient communities. They are joined by special guests representing both the Army and Air National Guard Family Programs, who share valuable insight into the many volunteer opportunities available and how getting involved can make a lasting impact. Whether you have a few hours to give or are looking for a new way to serve, this episode highlights how volunteering can create meaningful connections, support fellow military families, and continue a proud tradition of service.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:22 - Importance of Volunteers in Military History
00:03:28 - Introduction to Family Programs Directors
00:04:45 - Overview of Army Family Programs
00:09:58 - Challenges in Connecting with Family Members
00:10:45 - Need for Volunteers in Family Programs
00:12:29 - How Community Members Can Get Involved
00:13:25 - Contact Information for Volunteering
00:16:04 - Ongoing Need for Volunteers
00:18:04 - Recruiting and Retaining Volunteers
00:20:07 - Final Thoughts from Dan Contreras
00:21:17 - Introduction to Airmen and Family Readiness
00:21:59 - Role of Military and Family Readiness
00:24:58 - Need for Volunteers in Air National Guard
00:26:00 - Challenges of Volunteering in Modern Times
00:27:21 - Opportunities for Individual and Group Volunteers
00:29:03 - Training for Volunteers
00:30:23 - Contact Information for Air National Guard Volunteering
00:32:07 - College and High School Volunteer Opportunities
00:35:06 - Message to Military Families and Volunteers
00:37:04 - Importance of In-Person Connectedness
00:38:18 - Final Thoughts from Dr. Nick Thomas
00:39:45 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
Child & Youth Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Child-and-Youth-Programs/
SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
Homefront Archives Blog: https://www.militaryspousehistory.com/
Contact Information:
Family Program Manager
Daniel D. Contreras
Office: (803) 299-4205
Email: daniel.d.contreras2.mil@army.mil
Lead, Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist
Audra Harmon
Phone: 803-299-1641
Email: audra.d.harmon.nfg@army.mil
Director of Airman and Family Readiness
Dr. Nick Thomas
Phone: 803-647-8223
Email: nicholas.thomas.25@us.af.mil
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
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About Family Guidons
Military spouses have a new platform dedicated to their voices and experiences with the launch of the military spouse-led podcast ‘Family Guidons’, created by military spouses for military spouses and powered by the South Carolina National Guard. The podcast gives military spouses a place to share their stories and insights through open and supportive conversations. Hosts Cathy Bridgers, Michelle Matheny, and Charlotte Stilwell want to build a positive and welcoming community that talks about the unique challenges and successes of military families. Family Guidons will talk about many topics, such as deployments, state activations, and daily life in the military. The podcast promises to keep things honest and useful. Listeners are invited to join in by sharing their stories, suggesting topics, and sharing messages to those who support them.Podcast website
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