Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentFamily Guidons
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Family Guidons
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Family Guidons

South Carolina National Guard
Government
Family Guidons
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Family Guidons

    Family Guidons - Ep. 17 The Power of a Pause

    09/03/2026 | 36 mins.
    In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts engage in an important conversation about the significance of mental health within the military community. They discuss the progress made in normalizing discussions around mental health, while acknowledging the unique stressors faced by military families, such as deployments, frequent relocations, and separations. The trio emphasizes the need for continued dialogue and support in navigating these challenges, making this episode a valuable resource for both new and seasoned military spouses. They are joined by a special guest, Rachel Goulet, as she guides you through a mindfulness exercise that you can practice each and every day! Join us for insights and encouragement as we explore the power of taking a pause for mental well-being.

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:42 - Importance of Mental Health in Military Life
    00:02:09 - Practical Ways to Manage Stress
    00:03:22 - Benefits of Outdoor Activities and Personal Enjoyment
    00:04:24 - Journaling and Gratitude Practices
    00:05:07 - Practicing Gratitude Throughout the Day
    00:05:25 - Starting Small with Stress Relief Techniques
    00:06:09 - Simple Techniques: Stimulating the Vagus Nerve
    00:08:22 - Breathing Techniques for Stress Relief
    00:09:31 - Recognizing When to Seek Help
    00:10:50 - Signs of Needing Professional Help
    00:12:35 - Helping Loved Ones Who Are Struggling
    00:14:24 - Resources for Professional Help
    00:15:29 - September: National Suicide Prevention Month
    00:17:35 - Introduction to Mindfulness with Rachel Goulet
    00:20:36 - Mindfulness in the Workplace
    00:22:10 - Practical Mindfulness Exercise
    00:26:40 - When to Use Mindfulness in Daily Life
    00:30:30 - Expanding Mindfulness Practices
    00:31:27 - Resources for Mindfulness
    00:32:49 - Rachel Goulet's Role and Services
    00:33:50 - Final Thoughts and Reminders
    00:34:11 - Crisis Resources and Support
    00:34:57 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
    Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
    SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
    Rachel Goulet: rachel.a.goulet.civ@army.mil
    24-Hour Behavioral Health Hotline: (866) 345-8400
    Military One Source: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/
    Give An Hour: https://giveanhour.org/
    Call or text 988
    Call or text 838255

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
  • Family Guidons

    Family Guidons - Ep. 16 Family Days and SFRG

    08/25/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts delve into the importance of family readiness and the role of Soldier and Family Readiness Groups (SFRGs) in the military community. With their combined decades of experience as military spouses, they discuss how family days and SFRG events can help combat the isolation often felt in military life. The conversation highlights the benefits of these gatherings for connection and support among families, offering practical tips on planning events that foster engagement and community. Tune in to learn more about the resources available and how to make the most of family readiness initiatives.

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:31 - Importance of Family Days and SFRG
    00:02:10 - Understanding SFRG and Its Evolution
    00:04:30 - The W.A.R.M. Acronym Explained
    00:06:30 - Volunteer Roles in SFRG
    00:15:05 - Planning Family Day Events
    00:18:27 - Event Size and Target Audience
    00:20:19 - Activities at Family Day Events
    00:21:22 - Emergency Services Involvement
    00:21:58 - Avoiding Pitfalls in Event Planning
    00:23:08 - Importance of Being Welcoming
    00:24:25 - Encouraging Volunteer Participation
    00:25:03 - Maintaining Momentum Post-Event
    00:26:06 - Keeping Communication Open Year-Round
    00:27:08 - Sustaining Connections Beyond Deployments
    00:27:43 - Getting Involved with SFRG
    00:28:29 - Conclusion and Next Episode Preview

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
    Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
    SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
  • Family Guidons

    Family Guidons - Ep. 14 Fresh Starts & First Days: Military Life Meets the School Year

    08/02/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts dive into the unique challenges military families face as summer transitions to the new school year. They discuss the fun of summer while addressing the complexities of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season, where families may be waiting for orders or adjusting to new communities. The episode highlights the emotional stress and excitement that comes with navigating these transitions, particularly for those balancing military life with the start of a new school year. Join the conversation for insights and support tailored to military families experiencing these changes.

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:08 - Emotions and Stress of PCS and Back to School
    00:02:31 - Getting Plugged into New Communities and Schools
    00:03:04 - Easing the Transition for Kids
    00:03:32 - Utilizing Social Media for School Information
    00:06:08 - Purple Star Districts and Military Resources
    00:07:10 - Involving Kids in School Preparation
    00:10:59 - Watching for Signs of Stress in Kids
    00:12:22 - Self-Care for Parents
    00:15:04 - Getting Kids Involved in Community Activities
    00:17:08 - Parent Involvement in School and Community
    00:20:53 - Establishing Home Base and Routines
    00:23:10 - Reviewing Safety Precautions
    00:24:06 - Digital Safety and Online Behavior
    00:26:11 - Safe Phrases and Emergency Plans
    00:30:07 - Finding Personal Spaces for Self-Care
    00:31:23 - Small Goals and Building Resilience
    00:32:05 - Call for Listener Stories and Feedback
    00:32:17 - Next Episode Preview and Closing Remarks

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
    Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
    SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
  • Family Guidons

    Family Guidons - Ep. 15 Back Together, Not Back to “Normal”

    08/02/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts discuss the complexities of reintegration following a deployment. They explore the multifaceted process that service members undergo as they transition back into civilian life, including the importance of decompressing, medical and psychological screening and the challenges of reestablishing employment, particularly for National Guard members. The episode emphasizes the significance of reconnecting with family-spouses, children, parents and extended relatives-highlighting the emotional dynamics and adjustments that come with this reunion. Join us for an honest conversation about the realities of military life and the strength it takes to navigate these transitions.

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:29 - Defining Reintegration
    00:02:27 - Emotional and Mental Aspects of Reintegration
    00:02:38 - Guest Introduction: Jennifer Wolff
    00:03:10 - Misconceptions About Coming Home
    00:05:00 - Mixed Emotions: Excitement and Stress
    00:05:29 - Pressure on the At-Home Spouse
    00:06:45 - Challenges for the At-Home Spouse
    00:07:57 - Communication and Adjustment
    00:13:33 - Children's Experience with Reintegration
    00:17:00 - Family Meetings and Routine
    00:19:04 - One-on-One Time with Family Members
    00:20:07 - External Support for Children
    00:20:35 - Parents of Service Members
    00:21:16 - Balancing Support and Boundaries
    00:23:00 - Setting Expectations with Service Members
    00:25:44 - Avoiding Overbearing Behavior
    00:27:08 - Staying Curious and Open-Minded
    00:27:45 - Concrete Strategies for Reintegration
    00:30:10 - Importance of Routine
    00:31:04 - Allowing Time for Grief
    00:31:40 - Recognizing When to Seek Help
    00:33:41 - Available Resources for Help
    00:35:00 - Indicators of a Strong Reintegration Process
    00:37:40 - Closing Remarks and Contact Information

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
    Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
    SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
    Jennifer Wolff: (803) 394-2076 jennifer.j.wolff2.ctr@army.mil
    24-Hour Behavioral Health Hotline: (866) 345-8400
    Military One Source: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/
    Give An Hour: https://giveanhour.org/

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
  • Family Guidons

    Family Guidons - Ep. 13 Stars, Stripes & Service part 2: Serving Our Families

    07/17/2026 | 41 mins.
    In this episode of Family Guidons, the conversation continues from Stars, Stripes, and Service part 1 as the hosts explore how patriotism comes to life through volunteering and giving back to the military community. Charlotte and Kathy share personal experiences and discuss the important role volunteers play in supporting military families, strengthening connections, and building resilient communities. They are joined by special guests representing both the Army and Air National Guard Family Programs, who share valuable insight into the many volunteer opportunities available and how getting involved can make a lasting impact. Whether you have a few hours to give or are looking for a new way to serve, this episode highlights how volunteering can create meaningful connections, support fellow military families, and continue a proud tradition of service.

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:22 - Importance of Volunteers in Military History
    00:03:28 - Introduction to Family Programs Directors
    00:04:45 - Overview of Army Family Programs
    00:09:58 - Challenges in Connecting with Family Members
    00:10:45 - Need for Volunteers in Family Programs
    00:12:29 - How Community Members Can Get Involved
    00:13:25 - Contact Information for Volunteering
    00:16:04 - Ongoing Need for Volunteers
    00:18:04 - Recruiting and Retaining Volunteers
    00:20:07 - Final Thoughts from Dan Contreras
    00:21:17 - Introduction to Airmen and Family Readiness
    00:21:59 - Role of Military and Family Readiness
    00:24:58 - Need for Volunteers in Air National Guard
    00:26:00 - Challenges of Volunteering in Modern Times
    00:27:21 - Opportunities for Individual and Group Volunteers
    00:29:03 - Training for Volunteers
    00:30:23 - Contact Information for Air National Guard Volunteering
    00:32:07 - College and High School Volunteer Opportunities
    00:35:06 - Message to Military Families and Volunteers
    00:37:04 - Importance of In-Person Connectedness
    00:38:18 - Final Thoughts from Dr. Nick Thomas
    00:39:45 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
    Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/
    Child & Youth Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Child-and-Youth-Programs/
    SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/
    Homefront Archives Blog: https://www.militaryspousehistory.com/

    Contact Information:
    Family Program Manager
    Daniel D. Contreras
    Office: (803) 299-4205
    Email: daniel.d.contreras2.mil@army.mil

    Lead, Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist
    Audra Harmon
    Phone: 803-299-1641
    Email: audra.d.harmon.nfg@army.mil

    Director of Airman and Family Readiness
    Dr. Nick Thomas
    Phone: 803-647-8223
    Email: nicholas.thomas.25@us.af.mil

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Family Guidons
Military spouses have a new platform dedicated to their voices and experiences with the launch of the military spouse-led podcast ‘Family Guidons’, created by military spouses for military spouses and powered by the South Carolina National Guard. The podcast gives military spouses a place to share their stories and insights through open and supportive conversations. Hosts Cathy Bridgers, Michelle Matheny, and Charlotte Stilwell want to build a positive and welcoming community that talks about the unique challenges and successes of military families. Family Guidons will talk about many topics, such as deployments, state activations, and daily life in the military. The podcast promises to keep things honest and useful. Listeners are invited to join in by sharing their stories, suggesting topics, and sharing messages to those who support them.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Family Guidons, Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Family Guidons: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.7 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/12/2026 - 7:22:35 AM
A company fromMADSACK