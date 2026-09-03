In this episode of Family Guidons, the conversation continues from Stars, Stripes, and Service part 1 as the hosts explore how patriotism comes to life through volunteering and giving back to the military community. Charlotte and Kathy share personal experiences and discuss the important role volunteers play in supporting military families, strengthening connections, and building resilient communities. They are joined by special guests representing both the Army and Air National Guard Family Programs, who share valuable insight into the many volunteer opportunities available and how getting involved can make a lasting impact. Whether you have a few hours to give or are looking for a new way to serve, this episode highlights how volunteering can create meaningful connections, support fellow military families, and continue a proud tradition of service. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:22 - Importance of Volunteers in Military History 00:03:28 - Introduction to Family Programs Directors 00:04:45 - Overview of Army Family Programs 00:09:58 - Challenges in Connecting with Family Members 00:10:45 - Need for Volunteers in Family Programs 00:12:29 - How Community Members Can Get Involved 00:13:25 - Contact Information for Volunteering 00:16:04 - Ongoing Need for Volunteers 00:18:04 - Recruiting and Retaining Volunteers 00:20:07 - Final Thoughts from Dan Contreras 00:21:17 - Introduction to Airmen and Family Readiness 00:21:59 - Role of Military and Family Readiness 00:24:58 - Need for Volunteers in Air National Guard 00:26:00 - Challenges of Volunteering in Modern Times 00:27:21 - Opportunities for Individual and Group Volunteers 00:29:03 - Training for Volunteers 00:30:23 - Contact Information for Air National Guard Volunteering 00:32:07 - College and High School Volunteer Opportunities 00:35:06 - Message to Military Families and Volunteers 00:37:04 - Importance of In-Person Connectedness 00:38:18 - Final Thoughts from Dr. Nick Thomas 00:39:45 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview Links: Email: familyguidons@gmail.com Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/ Child & Youth Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Child-and-Youth-Programs/ SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/ Homefront Archives Blog: https://www.militaryspousehistory.com/ Contact Information: Family Program Manager Daniel D. Contreras Office: (803) 299-4205 Email: daniel.d.contreras2.mil@army.mil Lead, Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist Audra Harmon Phone: 803-299-1641 Email: audra.d.harmon.nfg@army.mil Director of Airman and Family Readiness Dr. Nick Thomas Phone: 803-647-8223 Email: nicholas.thomas.25@us.af.mil South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/ Youtube / scnationalguard Facebook / scguard Instagram / official_scguard Twitter / scnationalguard Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/ DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts discuss the complexities of reintegration following a deployment. They explore the multifaceted process that service members undergo as they transition back into civilian life, including the importance of decompressing, medical and psychological screening and the challenges of reestablishing employment, particularly for National Guard members. The episode emphasizes the significance of reconnecting with family-spouses, children, parents and extended relatives-highlighting the emotional dynamics and adjustments that come with this reunion. Join us for an honest conversation about the realities of military life and the strength it takes to navigate these transitions. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:29 - Defining Reintegration 00:02:27 - Emotional and Mental Aspects of Reintegration 00:02:38 - Guest Introduction: Jennifer Wolff 00:03:10 - Misconceptions About Coming Home 00:05:00 - Mixed Emotions: Excitement and Stress 00:05:29 - Pressure on the At-Home Spouse 00:06:45 - Challenges for the At-Home Spouse 00:07:57 - Communication and Adjustment 00:13:33 - Children's Experience with Reintegration 00:17:00 - Family Meetings and Routine 00:19:04 - One-on-One Time with Family Members 00:20:07 - External Support for Children 00:20:35 - Parents of Service Members 00:21:16 - Balancing Support and Boundaries 00:23:00 - Setting Expectations with Service Members 00:25:44 - Avoiding Overbearing Behavior 00:27:08 - Staying Curious and Open-Minded 00:27:45 - Concrete Strategies for Reintegration 00:30:10 - Importance of Routine 00:31:04 - Allowing Time for Grief 00:31:40 - Recognizing When to Seek Help 00:33:41 - Available Resources for Help 00:35:00 - Indicators of a Strong Reintegration Process 00:37:40 - Closing Remarks and Contact Information Links: Email: familyguidons@gmail.com Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/ SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/ Jennifer Wolff: (803) 394-2076 jennifer.j.wolff2.ctr@army.mil 24-Hour Behavioral Health Hotline: (866) 345-8400 Military One Source: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/ Give An Hour: https://giveanhour.org/ South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/ Youtube / scnationalguard Facebook / scguard Instagram / official_scguard Twitter / scnationalguard Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/ DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts dive into the unique challenges military families face as summer transitions to the new school year. They discuss the fun of summer while addressing the complexities of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season, where families may be waiting for orders or adjusting to new communities. The episode highlights the emotional stress and excitement that comes with navigating these transitions, particularly for those balancing military life with the start of a new school year. Join the conversation for insights and support tailored to military families experiencing these changes. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:08 - Emotions and Stress of PCS and Back to School 00:02:31 - Getting Plugged into New Communities and Schools 00:03:04 - Easing the Transition for Kids 00:03:32 - Utilizing Social Media for School Information 00:06:08 - Purple Star Districts and Military Resources 00:07:10 - Involving Kids in School Preparation 00:10:59 - Watching for Signs of Stress in Kids 00:12:22 - Self-Care for Parents 00:15:04 - Getting Kids Involved in Community Activities 00:17:08 - Parent Involvement in School and Community 00:20:53 - Establishing Home Base and Routines 00:23:10 - Reviewing Safety Precautions 00:24:06 - Digital Safety and Online Behavior 00:26:11 - Safe Phrases and Emergency Plans 00:30:07 - Finding Personal Spaces for Self-Care 00:31:23 - Small Goals and Building Resilience 00:32:05 - Call for Listener Stories and Feedback 00:32:17 - Next Episode Preview and Closing Remarks Links: Email: familyguidons@gmail.com Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/ SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/ South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/ Youtube / scnationalguard Facebook / scguard Instagram / official_scguard Twitter / scnationalguard Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/ DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts delve into the importance of family readiness and the role of Soldier and Family Readiness Groups (SFRGs) in the military community. With their combined decades of experience as military spouses, they discuss how family days and SFRG events can help combat the isolation often felt in military life. The conversation highlights the benefits of these gatherings for connection and support among families, offering practical tips on planning events that foster engagement and community. Tune in to learn more about the resources available and how to make the most of family readiness initiatives. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:31 - Importance of Family Days and SFRG 00:02:10 - Understanding SFRG and Its Evolution 00:04:30 - The W.A.R.M. Acronym Explained 00:06:30 - Volunteer Roles in SFRG 00:15:05 - Planning Family Day Events 00:18:27 - Event Size and Target Audience 00:20:19 - Activities at Family Day Events 00:21:22 - Emergency Services Involvement 00:21:58 - Avoiding Pitfalls in Event Planning 00:23:08 - Importance of Being Welcoming 00:24:25 - Encouraging Volunteer Participation 00:25:03 - Maintaining Momentum Post-Event 00:26:06 - Keeping Communication Open Year-Round 00:27:08 - Sustaining Connections Beyond Deployments 00:27:43 - Getting Involved with SFRG 00:28:29 - Conclusion and Next Episode Preview Links: Email: familyguidons@gmail.com Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/ SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness- South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/ Youtube / scnationalguard Facebook / scguard Instagram / official_scguard Twitter / scnationalguard Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/ DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts engage in an important conversation about the significance of mental health within the military community. They discuss the progress made in normalizing discussions around mental health, while acknowledging the unique stressors faced by military families, such as deployments, frequent relocations, and separations. The trio emphasizes the need for continued dialogue and support in navigating these challenges, making this episode a valuable resource for both new and seasoned military spouses. They are joined by a special guest, Rachel Goulet, as she guides you through a mindfulness exercise that you can practice each and every day! Join us for insights and encouragement as we explore the power of taking a pause for mental well-being. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:42 - Importance of Mental Health in Military Life 00:02:09 - Practical Ways to Manage Stress 00:03:22 - Benefits of Outdoor Activities and Personal Enjoyment 00:04:24 - Journaling and Gratitude Practices 00:05:07 - Practicing Gratitude Throughout the Day 00:05:25 - Starting Small with Stress Relief Techniques 00:06:09 - Simple Techniques: Stimulating the Vagus Nerve 00:08:22 - Breathing Techniques for Stress Relief 00:09:31 - Recognizing When to Seek Help 00:10:50 - Signs of Needing Professional Help 00:12:35 - Helping Loved Ones Who Are Struggling 00:14:24 - Resources for Professional Help 00:15:29 - September: National Suicide Prevention Month 00:17:35 - Introduction to Mindfulness with Rachel Goulet 00:20:36 - Mindfulness in the Workplace 00:22:10 - Practical Mindfulness Exercise 00:26:40 - When to Use Mindfulness in Daily Life 00:30:30 - Expanding Mindfulness Practices 00:31:27 - Resources for Mindfulness 00:32:49 - Rachel Goulet's Role and Services 00:33:50 - Final Thoughts and Reminders 00:34:11 - Crisis Resources and Support 00:34:57 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview Links: Email: familyguidons@gmail.com Service Member & Family Care: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/ SC National Guard Soldier & Family Readiness Program: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Military-and-Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/ Rachel Goulet: rachel.a.goulet.civ@army.mil 24-Hour Behavioral Health Hotline: (866) 345-8400 Military One Source: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/ Give An Hour: https://giveanhour.org/ Call or text 988 Call or text 838255 South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/ Youtube / scnationalguard Facebook / scguard Instagram / official_scguard Twitter / scnationalguard Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/ DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

About Family Guidons

About Family Guidons

About Family Guidons