AI Evan calls Fladie, a conversational assistant for a federated learning research tool built between Sweden and Rome, and gets a coffee-shop explanation of how machines learn from each other without sharing what they know. Then the conversation turns to quirks, chaos, and the beauty of things breaking down. It ends somewhere neither of them planned. This episode includes AI-generated content.

AI Evan calls a floral studio and reaches Aura, a concierge assistant with a lot of workshops to sell and, it turns out, a favorite flower of her own. A question about joy leads somewhere neither of them planned. Possibly the easiest friendship of the series so far. This episode includes AI-generated content.

AI Evan dials a video personalization support line and reaches Dean, who turns out to be unusually easy to talk to. What follows is a conversation about light bulb moments, bridges instead of barriers, and why turning a prospect into a collectible action figure beats another stiff sales email. This episode includes AI-generated content.

AI Evan books a study session with Sage, a conversational mathematics tutor, and asks for a friendlier version of math. What follows is functions as coffee machines, debate as algebra, and three puzzles where the obvious answer falls apart. Plus one slip at the end that comes from an unexpected direction. This episode includes AI-generated content.

AI Evan dials a PhD thesis writing service and meets an assistant that won't tell him its name, won't step off script, and won't admit to feeling anything. Then he asks about the strangest thing anyone's ever asked it to write, and the call turns into something else entirely. This episode includes AI-generated content.

Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes)

About Evan Finds a Friend

About Evan Finds a Friend

About Evan Finds a Friend