Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsNewsCoffee and a Mike
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Coffee and a Mike
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Coffee and a Mike

Michael Farris
NewsSociety & Culture
Coffee and a Mike
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 1211
  • Tom Luongo and LTC Steve Murray #1213
    Tom Luongo is the owner/publisher of the Gold Goats‘n Guns Newsletter and LTC Steven Murray is a former Information Warfare Officer and Cyber Defense Battalion Commander. They discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the response of the people, where the movement goes from here, Middle East, City of London, Trump, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!   Watch Show Rumble- https://rumble.com/v6yxono-charlie-kirk-maga-fauci-middle-east-and-more-tom-luongo-and-steve-murray.html YouTube- https://youtu.be/kw-VtNRBHRw   Follow Me X- https://x.com/CoffeeandaMike IG- https://www.instagram.com/coffeeandamike/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeandaMike/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeeandamike Rumble- https://rumble.com/search/all?q=coffee%20and%20a%20mike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Apple Podcasts- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/coffee-and-a-mike/id1436799008 Gab- https://gab.com/CoffeeandaMike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Website- www.coffeeandamike.com Email- [email protected]   Support My Work Venmo- https://www.venmo.com/u/coffeeandamike Paypal- https://www.paypal.com/biz/profile/Coffeeandamike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Patreon- http://patreon.com/coffeeandamike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Cash App- https://cash.app/$coffeeandamike Buy Me a Coffee- https://buymeacoffee.com/coffeeandamike Bitcoin- [email protected]   Mail Check or Money Order- Coffee and a Mike LLC P.O. Box 25383 Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9998   Follow Tom X- https://x.com/TFL1728 Website- https://tomluongo.me/ Patreon/Newsletter- https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns   Follow Steve X- https://x.com/Ltc_Steven_Mur Rumble- https://rumble.com/c/ThePathForward?e9s=src_v1_clr Substack- https://substack.com/@thepathforward25?utm_source=global-search   Sponsors Vaulted/Precious Metals- https://vaulted.blbvux.net/coffeeandamike McAlvany Precious Metals- https://mcalvany.com/coffeeandamike/
    --------  
    1:50:00
  • Ron Unz #1212
    Ron Unz is the founder and chairman of the Unz Review, a content-archiving website providing free access of articles from prominent periodicals of the last hundred and fifty years. He shares his thoughts on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who benefits from his passing, Tucker Carlson’s new 09/11 documentary, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!    Watch Show Rumble- https://rumble.com/v6ywrg4-is-charlie-kirks-assassination-the-most-shocking-since-jfk-ron-unz.html YouTube- https://youtu.be/GRp-6jl4FTw   Follow Me X- https://x.com/CoffeeandaMike IG- https://www.instagram.com/coffeeandamike/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeandaMike/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeeandamike Rumble- https://rumble.com/search/all?q=coffee%20and%20a%20mike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Apple Podcasts- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/coffee-and-a-mike/id1436799008 Gab- https://gab.com/CoffeeandaMike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Website- www.coffeeandamike.com Email- [email protected]   Support My Work Venmo- https://www.venmo.com/u/coffeeandamike Paypal- https://www.paypal.com/biz/profile/Coffeeandamike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Patreon- http://patreon.com/coffeeandamike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Cash App- https://cash.app/$coffeeandamike Buy Me a Coffee- https://buymeacoffee.com/coffeeandamike Bitcoin- [email protected]   Mail Check or Money Order- Coffee and a Mike LLC P.O. Box 25383 Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9998   Follow Ron Website- https://www.unz.com/   Sponsors Vaulted/Precious Metals- https://vaulted.blbvux.net/coffeeandamike McAlvany Precious Metals- https://mcalvany.com/coffeeandamike/
    --------  
    1:06:11
  • Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha #1211
    Michael Yon is a war correspondent, author, and photographer. He joins Japanese independent journalist Masako Ganaha to discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Masako’s experience when Prime Minister Abe of Japan was killed, unrest in Nepal, polarization of both America/Japan, state of Europe, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!   Watch Show Rumble- https://rumble.com/v6ytsls-thoughts-on-the-assassination-of-charlie-kirk-michael-yon-and-masako-ganaha.html YouTube- https://youtu.be/BvIsT9wa3sI   Follow Me X- https://x.com/CoffeeandaMike IG- https://www.instagram.com/coffeeandamike/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeandaMike/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeeandamike Rumble- https://rumble.com/search/all?q=coffee%20and%20a%20mike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Apple Podcasts- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/coffee-and-a-mike/id1436799008 Gab- https://gab.com/CoffeeandaMike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Website- www.coffeeandamike.com Email- [email protected]   Support My Work Venmo- https://www.venmo.com/u/coffeeandamike Paypal- https://www.paypal.com/biz/profile/Coffeeandamike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Patreon- http://patreon.com/coffeeandamike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Cash App- https://cash.app/$coffeeandamike Buy Me a Coffee- https://buymeacoffee.com/coffeeandamike Bitcoin- [email protected]   Mail Check or Money Order- Coffee and a Mike LLC P.O. Box 25383 Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9998   Follow Michael X- https://x.com/Michael_Yon Substack- https://michaelyon.substack.com/   Follow Masako X- https://x.com/ganaha_masako   Sponsors Vaulted/Precious Metals- https://vaulted.blbvux.net/coffeeandamike McAlvany Precious Metals- https://mcalvany.com/coffeeandamike/
    --------  
    1:41:11
  • Marty Bent #1210
    Marty Bent is the founder of TFTC (Truth for the Commoner), an organization dedicated to bringing content that spans the realms of bitcoin, economics, privacy, freedom technology, and culture. He talks collapse of the healthcare system, stable coins, bitcoin, what the Trump Administration is doing in the crypto space, Palantir, China, Russia, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!    Watch Show Rumble- https://rumble.com/v6yrwk4-a-silent-depression-no-one-wants-to-admit-marty-bent.html YouTube- https://youtu.be/61Lm0557tJ8   Follow Me X- https://x.com/CoffeeandaMike IG- https://www.instagram.com/coffeeandamike/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeandaMike/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeeandamike Rumble- https://rumble.com/search/all?q=coffee%20and%20a%20mike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Apple Podcasts- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/coffee-and-a-mike/id1436799008 Gab- https://gab.com/CoffeeandaMike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Website- www.coffeeandamike.com Email- [email protected]   Support My Work Venmo- https://www.venmo.com/u/coffeeandamike Paypal- https://www.paypal.com/biz/profile/Coffeeandamike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Patreon- http://patreon.com/coffeeandamike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Cash App- https://cash.app/$coffeeandamike Buy Me a Coffee- https://buymeacoffee.com/coffeeandamike Bitcoin- [email protected]   Mail Check or Money Order- Coffee and a Mike LLC P.O. Box 25383 Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9998   Follow Marty X- https://x.com/MartyBent Website- https://tftc.io/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@TFTC Newsletter- https://tftc.io/author/marty/ Podcast- https://tftc.io/tag/podcasts/   Sponsors Vaulted/Precious Metals- https://vaulted.blbvux.net/coffeeandamike McAlvany Precious Metals- https://mcalvany.com/coffeeandamike/
    --------  
    1:35:13
  • Robert Cook of Forward Observer #1209
    Robert Cook is a domestic analyst at Forward Observer, an Intelligence services company specializing in threat intelligence, trend analysis, conflict monitoring, and applied intelligence training. He talks water security in the southwest, what the region might look like in 10 years, the possibility of the Trump Administration intervening with the upper/lower basin states, data centers, deployment of the National Guard to Chicago and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!     Watch Show Rumble- https://rumble.com/v6ypvjm-water-crisis-in-the-southwest-robert-cook.html YouTube- https://youtu.be/EDlFMgAuz2Q?si=1KNqB63eddz29Ok1   Follow Me X- https://x.com/CoffeeandaMike IG- https://www.instagram.com/coffeeandamike/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeandaMike/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeeandamike Rumble- https://rumble.com/search/all?q=coffee%20and%20a%20mike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Apple Podcasts- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/coffee-and-a-mike/id1436799008 Gab- https://gab.com/CoffeeandaMike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Website- www.coffeeandamike.com Email- [email protected]   Support My Work Venmo- https://www.venmo.com/u/coffeeandamike Paypal- https://www.paypal.com/biz/profile/Coffeeandamike Substack- https://coffeeandamike.substack.com/ Patreon- http://patreon.com/coffeeandamike Locals- https://coffeeandamike.locals.com/ Cash App- https://cash.app/$coffeeandamike Buy Me a Coffee- https://buymeacoffee.com/coffeeandamike Bitcoin- [email protected]   Mail Check or Money Order- Coffee and a Mike LLC P.O. Box 25383 Scottsdale, AZ 85255-9998   Follow Robert X- https://x.com/GatorRaidActual LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-cook-574069142/ Website- https://forwardobserver.com/   Sponsors Vaulted/Precious Metals- https://vaulted.blbvux.net/coffeeandamike McAlvany Precious Metals- https://mcalvany.com/coffeeandamike/
    --------  
    1:15:27

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Coffee and a Mike

I want people to find my podcast objective so that they can critically think to make an informed decision.
Podcast website
NewsSociety & CultureBusiness News

Listen to Coffee and a Mike, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Coffee and a Mike: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.8 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/15/2025 - 5:03:08 PM