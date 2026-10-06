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Easy English: Learn English with everyday conversations
Isi & Mitch
Latest episode
103 episodes
- Easy English listener Paloma sends in a message and Isi and Mitch announce new call days and time for their group conversation calls before discussing 10 ways you can be indirect, when speaking in English.
Interactive Transcript
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Show Notes
Improve your confidence and fluency speaking English with us!: Join the Conversation Membership
Transcript
Mitch:
[0:23] Hiya, everybody. Welcome to the Easy English Podcast. We're just coming down...
Isi:
[0:30] I never know what my position is in this. Okay, let's go. Let's not do too long of babbling.
Mitch:
[0:35] Okay.
Isi:
[0:36] Blah-blah-ing. Do you say blah-blah?
Mitch:
[0:37] I just wanted to say that, you know, we're celebrating still because, one, we reached our 100th episode just recently, and what followed then was... - Podcast episode. - Podcast episode. What followed then, was we also hit 250,000 subscribers on YoTube. So I just want to say thank you if you're one of those subscribers and if not... - Thank you. - Why the hell not?
Isi:
[0:59] It's a good number isn't it? It's nice. I think we have a question or a message.
Mitch:
[1:03] Yeah so, we actually had someone send in a message some weeks ago, and I'm sorry for not playing it directly, because we had episode 100 and we played some messages and yours came in just a little bit too late, but not too late for us to play it now. So here is a message from Paloma
Isi:
[1:20] Paloma, what a beautiful name.
Mitch:
[1:21] Nice name. - Yeah.
Paloma:
[1:22] Hi guys, how are you today? I hope you're hving a great day. Well, my name is Paloma, I'm Argentinian and I am living in Italy, right now. And, Ijust wanted to say thank you, because I love your content, I am a... let's say a fan of languages, I am studying, also, Italian, because I am living here, in Italy. I also speak English, and I am initiating, lets say with French... yep. Because, I love languages, but I don't hhave much time to... to study, you know. But, I want to tell you that I am an English teacher... yeah, I am an English teacher. But I am teaching English to students who speak Spanish, because that's my mother tongue and... nothing. I use, a lot, you content to practise and to take expressions... British expressions, even though I don't speak in a British way... real British way, but anyway, I do my best. thank you so much and have a nice day again, bye!
Isi:
[2:38] Very nice. So, Paloma, I directly thought her English is so good.
Mitch:
[2:43] It's really good. I thought she sounded a bit Scottish at one point.
Isi:
[2:46] I thought at the very beginning that she was a native, yeah. That makes sense now. You're an English teacher. You know your stuff.
Mitch:
[2:54] You've got some influences in your accent there, some British influence.
Isi:
[3:01] Okay, so it wasn't even a question. Thank you so much for, first of all, letting us know that you like our content and that you use it in your teaching lessons. That's really, really cool. And it really helps us, just to receive those messages because it makes all our work worth it.
Mitch:
[3:19] Absolutely. It's amazing to get those little nuggets of joy that people get from using our resources, basically. Because, we have no way of knowing unless you tell us how you like it, if you even like it.
Isi:
[3:33] It would really help us... I know we have asked this at the very beginning of doing YouTube, of doing podcasts. And you probably are not used to people creating content, asking this anymore. But I recently thought about it, that it would be really, really important to us, if we have more interactivity on YouTube, through comments, likes, subscribes, for our podcast, for example, on Spotify. It really helps. And you can also review our podcast on Spotify, for example, and on other podcast apps as well. And, I would like to add another thing, because we have just recently, last week, changed our membership. You maybe know that we have a Conversation Membership where people, once a week, until now, in our online pub on 'Zoom' could speak to us, to each other, practise their conversation skills. And we really saw, during the past years, how we have some members that are there for years, they improved their english, massively! We had one call a week, a pub call, on 'Zoom'' our online "pub", and we were like; we have to do this more, we have to give more people the chance to join, from different locations in the world, so different times. And we have to make it possible that you can practise with us, several times a week, so that you, within weeks, can improve your conversation skills. So now, we have, instead of one, four calls a week, on Tuesdays and on Thursdays we have a morning call, British time and an evening call. You can all check it out on our website.
Mitch:
[5:13] Or, by clicking the link up here.
Isi:
[5:15] There. And yeah, join us if you wanna go next level with your English. If you say like; I have quite a good level of English, it's fine. I can communicate, but I want to understand my new boss, I want to land that job where you have to speak English. I want to move to an English-speaking country. I want to talk to my international friends. Or, I just love English. We have seen the success. We actually have done it ourselves. Like, I moved here to the UK and I had a good level of English, but the natural... I don't want to praise myself, but the natural comfort of speaking English, of understanding the dialects, and accents and to feel really comfortable, also to just go out, go to the supermarket, have small talk, have good conversation. That came here. And I know it only came from speaking. Getting outthere and speaking. You do the same with German right now.
Mitch:
[6:13] Yeah, I see it with learning German. That when I'm in Germany and I'm kind of in that, I have the opportunity to speak it and I'm listening to it on a very regular basis, that my German, my level increases, dramatically. And when I'm back home, I'm just like on apps. Whilst apps and watching videos online is very good, half of the battle is the confidence to really speak it and this is where our calls are so vital, because whether or not you're making mistakes, it doesn't matter because, making mistakes is part of learning anything and language and English is no different. And our calls are perfect for that, we welcome mistakes, we encourage learning by making mistakes. And if you are also feeling very nervous, there's no pressure like you have in these one-on-one conversations, to speak. You can listen and everyone's there trying to achieve the same goal.
Isi:
[7:05] And along the way, you meet amazing people, maybe make friends from around the world, if you want to.
Mitch:
[7:10] Really around the world
Isi:
[7:11] Yeah, it's amazing. So, take the chance, practise with us several times a week and level-up your English within the next weeks, months. Get better, reach your next goal.
Mitch:
[7:26] Exactly. If you're interested, then click the link that's on the screen right now, easyenglish.video/membership and we're even offering a seven-day free trial of our Conversation Membership. So in theory, that's four calls you can come to for free, to see how you like it, if you fit in, if you're confident enough and we're very welcoming. We're a very welcoming bunch; us and our conversation members.
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
- Making friends is hard, especially the older you get. So Isi guides you... and Mitch through the different ways, modern and old that you can make new friends.
Interactive Transcript
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
Show Notes
Improve your confidence and fluency speaking English with us!: Join the Conversation Membership
Transcript
Intro
Mitch:
[0:26] Welcome to the Easy English Podcast, the hangover from episode 100. - 101. - 101, we're into the... into a new century of podcasting, but with the same ethos, to help you improve your conversational English.
Isi:
[0:50] You do sound very unmotivated. I have a good topic for us, though.
Mitch:
[0:55] Yeah, you're at the steering wheel today, right?
Isi:
[0:58] Yes. It's a topic that is interesting and important for everyone. Maybe only those people that hate humans a lot. They will not like it now.
Mitch:
[1:09] Good build-up.
Isi:
[1:11] It's important for everyone, because we're talking, today, about how to make friends.
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
- We did it... 100 episodes!
All thanks to your support, so what better way to celebrate than to answer some of your questions.
Interactive Transcript
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
Show Notes
Try 7 days of our Conversation Membership... for free: The Conversation Membership
Transcript
Intro
Isi:
[0:22] Hello!
Mitch:
[0:24] Hi everybody! Exciting times.
Isi:
[0:28] And why is it exciting? Because this is episode... podcast episode.
Mitch:
[0:34] Podcast episode.
Isi:
[0:35] Not video, podcast episode 100. And we didn't even train this. Rehearse this. 100, this is insane. It feels more and less, with so many things in life that's what it is right? It feels like, longer and shorter, more and less. But It's a nice number, 100.
Mitch:
[0:57] A great milestone to reach. - Not the last one. - Won't be the last 100 we reach. But um... as a way to celebrate it and also to say thank you, we reached out and asked you to send us some of your messages. So, that's why we're here today. You wrote in to... on our YouTube channel, you sent us emails and you also sent us voice messages. So we're gonna read them out. - Let's go. - Should I play an audio message? - Yes. - Okay, here is a message from Paskali Safari, for us.
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
- Find your ideal English teacher on italki 🎉 Use the code ENGLISH4 for €5 off your first class (minimum €10): https://go.italki.com/english4
Isi and Mitch show you different, everyday conversations and small talk topics with neighbours.
Interactive Transcript
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
Show Notes
Find your ideal English teacher on italki 🎉 Use the code ENGLISH4 for €5 off your first class (minimum €10): https://go.italki.com/english4
Transcript
Intro
Isi:
[0:22] Hello.
Mitch:
[0:23] Hi, everybody.
Isi:
[0:25] Welcome to another episode. But now I am doing this. Oh, no.
Mitch:
[0:28] You're doing it.
Isi:
[0:29] Oh, no. Well, let's not do this.
Mitch:
[0:32] I pointed at you.
Isi:
[0:32] It's Easy English Podcast. We're starting now.
Mitch:
[0:37] Wow, what a surprise.
Isi:
[0:38] Whoever listened before knows that I got a bit annoyed that, not annoyed, I thought it was actually, now we talk about it even longer, that Mitch always says, welcome to the Easy English Podcast.
Mitch:
[0:48] Every episode.
Isi:
[0:50] When you actually probably know that it's the Easy English Podcast you're listening to.
Mitch:
[0:53] I just want to be formal, like you're opening your front door to somebody.
Isi:
[0:57] Yeah, but you're wasting people's time, and now I'm wasting people's time. So we start now.
Mitch:
[1:02] What are we talking about today? You're taking control again.
Isi:
[1:05] Yeah, I wanted to talk to you about another conversational topic. We have just talked about, if you listened to our last podcast, about flatmate conversations; living with people in houses or flats, in the UK. It's now, you would think it's similar, but it's not. We will, today, talk about small talk with neighbours.
Isi:
[1:37] Those people you might not know that well. They might live up your street, 10 houses up your street, and you just know them from, you know; "hiya, lovely today, huh?" Like, that kind of conversation. And this kind of small talk, I will say as an expat living in the UK, is very important.
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
- Get to know Isi and Mitch with their feelings and opinions about the modern relationship between humans and animals and how they co-exist today
Interactive Transcript
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
Transcript
Intro
Mitch:
[0:23] Hi everybody, welcome to another episode of the Easy English Podcast. Thank you for tuning in. Do people tune in these days?
Isi:
[0:33] We are such boomers. We're not boomers, though. The new boomers are millennials.
Mitch:
[0:39] But to say tune in sounds cool, but nobody tunes in.
Isi:
[0:43] Tune in on Saturday.
Mitch:
[0:45] Thanks for typing in that URL code.
Isi:
[0:48] Okay, now how do I get to my topic?
Mitch:
[0:50] Well, actually, you mentioned a good way, because if you are a regular listener, you'd have heard our relationship test episode. One of the questions are; what's something that Isi likes to speak about, on a regular basis?
Isi:
[1:05] You did it wrong, you said music, which is actually true though.
Mitch:
[1:08] I said music or Nola. - Yeah, I love it all. - So I got half a point, because...
Isi:
[1:12] Nola is actually number one.
Mitch:
[1:13] But Nola opens up a whole topic of animals and like, you said, animal welfare. - Yes. - Which is an important part of your life.
Isi:
[1:22] Very important for me.
Mitch:
[1:24] The consideration of animal welfare.
Support Easy English and get interactive transcripts and bonus content for all our episodes: easyenglish.fm/membership
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About Easy English: Learn English with everyday conversations
Get to know and learn English with Isi & Mitch; a bi-national couple in the UK. We talk all things British including pubs, small talk, music, food, the stiff upper lip and the bloody weather! We love to hear from our listeners and answer your questions on the English language or British life and culture. This is the authentic way to learn the language with day-to-day conversations and getting to know Isi & Mitch a little bit better. Become a member and we’ll give you interactive transcripts and bonus content for each episode at www.easyenglish.fm/membership!Podcast website
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