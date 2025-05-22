The Making of 'Earnhardt': Behind the Scenes with the Filmmaker
n Episode 4 of 'Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast,' we go behind the scenes with one of the creative minds who brought Dale Earnhardt's story to life on screen.Ryan McGee chats with director Josh Altman to unpack the process of telling one of NASCAR's most legendary—and personal—stories. From never-before-seen footage and tough editorial choices to emotional interviews with Earnhardt's inner circle, Altman reveals how the filmmakers shaped a legacy while honoring the man behind the myth.📺 Watch Earnhardt now, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video🎧 Subscribe to Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast for more.
"Frenemies": Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt
In this episode of Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast, host Ryan McGee sits down with three-time Cup Series Champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip, who describes his relationship with Dale Earnhardt as "frenemies." From fierce battles on the track to surprising moments of connection off it, DW shares what it was like to compete with—and try to understand—one of the sport's most complex figures. With trademark honesty and sharp storytelling, Waltrip gives us a look at Dale's evolution through the eyes of someone who raced him, clashed with him, and ultimately respected him like no other. Stream Earnhardt now on Amazon Prime Video, and follow Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast for more stories from those who lived it.
Rivals & Respect: Rusty Wallace and Kyle Petty on Racing Dale Earnhardt
On this episode of Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast, Ryan McGee sits down with two of Dale's fiercest rivals and closest peers—Rusty Wallace, 1989 Cup Series Champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, and Kyle Petty, third-generation driver and longtime voice of the sport.Rusty and Kyle share stories from the front lines—epic battles on the track, heated rivalries, and moments of unexpected friendship. It's an unfiltered look at the respect, the clashes, and the camaraderie that defined racing during Dale's era.Stream Earnhardt, the docuseries, now on Amazon Prime Video—and follow Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast for more exclusive stories from the people who knew him best.
Inside the Legacy: Kelley Earnhardt Unfiltered
Ryan McGee sits down with Kelley Earnhardt for an intimate conversation about family, legacy, and the untold stories behind the Earnhardt name. Hear personal reflections on Dale Earnhardt as a father, and gain rare insight into Kelley's relationship with her brother, Dale Jr., from their childhood days to life today. Plus, how good was Kelley as a driver? Better than you might think. Stream Earnhardt on Amazon Prime NOW!
Go beyond the roar of the engines with Earnhardt, a NASCAR companion podcast to Earnhardt, the Amazon Prime Video docuseries about one of the most iconic figures in motorsports history—Dale Earnhardt.Hosted by Ryan McGee, this limited series brings you closer to the people who knew Dale best: family, friends, rivals, and racing legends. From emotional reflections with Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr., to intense memories from competitors like Rusty Wallace and Kyle Petty, each episode offers exclusive insights, untold stories, and deeper context behind the moments that shaped a legend.Whether you’re a lifelong NASCAR fan or discovering Earnhardt for the first time, this is where the legacy comes to life—one story at a time.