The Making of 'Earnhardt': Behind the Scenes with the Filmmaker

n Episode 4 of 'Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast,' we go behind the scenes with one of the creative minds who brought Dale Earnhardt's story to life on screen.Ryan McGee chats with director Josh Altman to unpack the process of telling one of NASCAR's most legendary—and personal—stories. From never-before-seen footage and tough editorial choices to emotional interviews with Earnhardt's inner circle, Altman reveals how the filmmakers shaped a legacy while honoring the man behind the myth.📺 Watch Earnhardt now, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video🎧 Subscribe to Earnhardt: NASCAR's Companion Podcast for more.