On this week’s episode of Don’t Touch It, I’m joined by broadcaster, DJ and Sunday Times bestselling author Ashley James 🤍



We go into detail about her new book Bimbo and the conversations it opens up around internalised misogyny and how we can unpick it in everyday life. Ashley also shares her thoughts on how the patriarchy impacts on not just women, but men too, and why these patterns show up in the way we think, behave and relate to each other. We also get into the cost of childcare questioning why its so expensive and the effect that has on families, as well as a chat about sex in long-term relationships and how that evolves over time.



This is a really open, thought-provoking conversation that touches on so many important and often unspoken topics.



Link to her book BIMBO - https://amzn.eu/d/09JMfQHW



Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ashleylouisejames?

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleyjames?



Welcome to Don’t Touch It – named after my now-infamous catchphrase (yes, the one I say every morning while making my sacred cup of tea on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok). I wanted to bring that cozy, connected feeling of sharing a cuppa with a good friend to life – and that’s exactly what this podcast is all about.



In each episode, I sit down with my closest pals for real, unfiltered conversations. We chat about everything – not just parenting (though that comes up!), but also relationships, identity, and all the things we’ve been dying to say out loud. It’s raw, honest, and feels just like hanging out with your best mates.



So, grab your tea (and don’t touch mine) – let’s talk.



https://www.instagram.com/donttouchitpod/

https://www.tiktok.com/@donttouchit.pod