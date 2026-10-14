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24 episodes
- Welcome to the brand new series of Don't Touch It, the podcast where Caroline Parker and her husband Kyle get into all the things we’ve been dying to say out loud.
In their first episode together, Caroline and Kyle are bringing you into their bedroom (literally) for an unfiltered catch-up on marriage, parenting and all the little things that make living with another person equal parts hilarious and horrifying.
From the great debate over how often you should wash your bedsheets and whether sharing a towel with your partner is a crime against humanity, to the etiquette of paying your babysitter when date night ends early... nothing is off limits.
Plus, Caroline recounts her night at a Westlife concert, Kyle questions the cultural significance of British TV, and the pair get into their latest obsession with The Traitors.
Expect brutally honest opinions, questionable hygiene habits and plenty of banter.
Don't miss new episodes of Don't Touch It, wherever you get your podcasts.
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Instagram: @donttouchitpod
TikTok: @donttouchit.pod
YouTube: @donttouchitpodcast
- On this week’s episode of Don’t Touch It, I’m joined by broadcaster, DJ and Sunday Times bestselling author Ashley James 🤍
We go into detail about her new book Bimbo and the conversations it opens up around internalised misogyny and how we can unpick it in everyday life. Ashley also shares her thoughts on how the patriarchy impacts on not just women, but men too, and why these patterns show up in the way we think, behave and relate to each other. We also get into the cost of childcare questioning why its so expensive and the effect that has on families, as well as a chat about sex in long-term relationships and how that evolves over time.
This is a really open, thought-provoking conversation that touches on so many important and often unspoken topics.
Link to her book BIMBO - https://amzn.eu/d/09JMfQHW
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ashleylouisejames?
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleyjames?
Welcome to Don’t Touch It – named after my now-infamous catchphrase (yes, the one I say every morning while making my sacred cup of tea on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok). I wanted to bring that cozy, connected feeling of sharing a cuppa with a good friend to life – and that’s exactly what this podcast is all about.
In each episode, I sit down with my closest pals for real, unfiltered conversations. We chat about everything – not just parenting (though that comes up!), but also relationships, identity, and all the things we’ve been dying to say out loud. It’s raw, honest, and feels just like hanging out with your best mates.
So, grab your tea (and don’t touch mine) – let’s talk.
https://www.instagram.com/donttouchitpod/
https://www.tiktok.com/@donttouchit.pod
S2 Ep14: The Reality of ADHD, Identity & Mental Health – Don’t Touch It | Toby & Mikey05/13/2026 | 1h 18 mins.On this week’s episode I was joined by the lovely Toby and Mikey!!
As a disclaimer this was filmed in April and as we all know mental health can change but this was a really open and unfiltered conversation. We talk about mental health and living with an ADHD diagnosis, including the reality of finding the right medication and how much that can affect day to day life. We get into relationships from dating an older guy, and what it was like feeling the need to pretend to be straight. Mikey also speaks about his experience with having a stroke and we finish things off with a chat on the side of being online that people don’t tend to see, like feeling lost, questioning what you’re doing, and whether any of it actually means anything.
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tobyshome?
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@tobyshome?
Welcome to Don’t Touch It – named after my now-infamous catchphrase (yes, the one I say every morning while making my sacred cup of tea on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok). I wanted to bring that cozy, connected feeling of sharing a cuppa with a good friend to life – and that’s exactly what this podcast is all about.
In each episode, I sit down with my closest pals for real, unfiltered conversations. We chat about everything – not just parenting (though that comes up!), but also relationships, identity, and all the things we’ve been dying to say out loud. It’s raw, honest, and feels just like hanging out with your best mates.
So, grab your tea (and don’t touch mine) – let’s talk.
https://www.instagram.com/donttouchitpod/
https://www.tiktok.com/@donttouchit.pod
S2 Ep12: Everything It Took to Become a Mum Through IVF – Don’t Touch It | Nadia04/29/2026 | 1h 4 mins.On this week’s episode, we got to chit chat with Nadia Anya, who shared her incredible IVF journey!We discussed everything from starting IVF and dealing with the emotional highs and lows, to what the process is really like behind the scenes. Nadia talked transparently about her experience, including the challenges, the waiting, and what it takes to keep moving forward. We then also talked about motherhood after IVF and how that journey can affect your experience once your baby arrives. This conversation is so important and revealing for anyone going through IVF, thinking about it, or just wanting to learn more about it. Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nadiaanya__?TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@nadiaanya__?Welcome to Don’t Touch It – named after my now-infamous catchphrase (yes, the one I say every morning while making my sacred cup of tea on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok). I wanted to bring that cozy, connected feeling of sharing a cuppa with a good friend to life – and that’s exactly what this podcast is all about.In each episode, I sit down with my closest pals for real, unfiltered conversations. We chat about everything – not just parenting (though that comes up!), but also relationships, identity, and all the things we’ve been dying to say out loud. It’s raw, honest, and feels just like hanging out with your best mates.So, grab your tea (and don’t touch mine) – let’s talk.https://www.instagram.com/donttouchitpod/https://www.tiktok.com/@donttouchit.pod
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About Don't Touch It
Welcome to Don’t Touch It – named after Caroline Parker's now-infamous catchphrase (yes, the one she says every morning while making my sacred cup of tea on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok). In each episode, Caroline and Kyle sit in their bedroom for real, unfiltered conversations. They chat about everything – not just parenting (though that comes up!), but also relationships, identity, and all the things they’ve been dying to say out loud. So, grab your tea (and don’t touch mine) and let’s talk.Podcast website
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