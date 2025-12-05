Season 2 Episode 2: Michael Hochberg on Drone Warfare in Ukraine

The Deterrence School podcast examines the rapidly changing character of war in Ukraine through the lens of drones, counter-drone technology, and artificial intelligence. Doctoral student Paul Dodge hosts Michael Hochberg, Ph.D., a technology expert, serial entrepreneur, and national security consultant. With an MS and a Ph.D. from Caltech in applied physics, Dr. Hochberg is a highly distinguished expert that is well positioned to help navigate this complex topic. Dr. Hochberg is also the President of Periplous LLC, which advises on strategy, technology, and policy (https://www.periplo.us/), and is the chairman of the board at the Mackinder Forum focused on geopolitics (https://mackinderforum.org/).