Anna Maxwell Martin is an award-winning actor whose versatility is evident from the breadth of parts she has played in popular television programmes including Motherland, Ludwig and Line of Duty.

Anna was born and brought up in Yorkshire and loved acting and performing from a young age putting on shows with her friends in the cul-de-sac where they all lived. She read history at Liverpool University and then won a place at LAMDA.

She made her professional debut in the Little Foxes at the Donmar Warehouse directed by Marianne Elliott. Her breakthrough came in 2003 playing Lyra Belacqua in the National Theatre’s landmark production of His Dark Materials.

In recent years she has become an advocate for vulnerable children and their families – especially those navigating the SEND – special educational needs and/or disabilities – system in schools. She was motivated to take on this role after struggling to get help for her daughters who were struggling with profound grief following the death of their father.

Anna lives in London with her daughters.

DISC ONE: I Love To Boogie – T. Rex

DISC TWO: The Greatest Love of All - Whitney Houston

DISC THREE: Together In Electric Dreams - Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder

DISC FOUR: Gianni Schicchi: "O mio babbino caro" (Lauretta) Composed by Giacomo Puccini and performed by Maria Callas (soprano) and Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Tullio Serafin

DISC FIVE: When A Knight Won His Spurs – The Choir of Salisbury Cathedral, directed by David Halls

DISC SIX: Dry Your Eyes - The Streets

DISC SEVEN: Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

DISC EIGHT: Tell Him - Lauryn Hill

BOOK CHOICE: Jackson Brodie Series by Kate Atkinson

LUXURY ITEM: Anna’s lucky conker

CASTAWAY'S FAVOURITE: The Greatest Love of All - Whitney Houston

Presenter: Lauren Laverne

Producer: Paula McGinley

Desert Island Discs has cast away many actors to the island over the years including Julie Walters, Jessie Buckley and Adeel Aktar. You can hear their programmes if you search through BBC Sounds or our own Desert Island Discs website.