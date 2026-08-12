Can't believe they found blow fly larvae on an indoor human corpse during winter. Big news.



Intro Music: Devourment- Molesting the Decapitated



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Queue: Ovven, The Value of Human Life, Termite, Reason Why, Care Free, Brute Pressure, Nargaroth, Incirrina, Snet, NRA



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w7EKwgEm0o



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E0MUGdqskI



https://incirrina.bandcamp.com/album/trace



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26i-R7kmKI0



https://brutepressure.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2