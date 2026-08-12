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Demolisten

demolisten
ComedyMusic
Demolisten
Latest episode

341 episodes

  • Demolisten

    Track 314: God-Inspired Success

    08/12/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Thank you, Jesus.

    Intro Music: The New Creation- Wind

    Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341

    Queue: Armaments, Different Method, Credit Card, The Freebies, Blowtorch, Scarred Earth, Judgment Call, Draw Blank, Old Yeller, Gorrch

    https://avantgardemusic.bandcamp.com/album/stillamentum

    https://oldyella.bandcamp.com/album/demo-tape

    https://drawablank.bandcamp.com/album/draw-a-blank-demo

    https://wastingaway315.bandcamp.com/album/summer-split-26

    https://scarredearth.bandcamp.com/album/rotting-brain-matter

    https://blowtorchnw.bandcamp.com/album/demo

    https://thefreebies.bandcamp.com/album/the-freebies
  • Demolisten

    Track 313: We Love Jesus Christ

    08/05/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    He is truly risen!

    Intro Music: DC Talk- Jesus Freak

    Noah's Label: get.to.steppin573@gmail.com

    Spokane Gofundme: https://gofund.me/deeee71c8

    Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341

    Queue: Patron Saints Of Violence, Kaikkivaltias, Take It In Blood, United Stare, Baker's Man, Rolling Stony, Chalice, Calice, Xplode, Sex Prisoner

    https://tolivealie.bandcamp.com/album/cautionary-tale

    https://xplodehc.bandcamp.com/album/aint-gone-dull-demo

    https://swimmingfaithrecords.bandcamp.com/

    https://deviare.bandcamp.com/album/rivers-of-blood

    https://orbylogo.bandcamp.com/album/rolling-stony-stirlings-car-cd-r-version

    https://bakersman.bandcamp.com/album/i
  • Demolisten

    Track 312: $100K Charlie Kirk Statue

    07/22/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    In which a man accidentally crafts a cursed object like a bumbling wizard.

    Intro Music: They Might Be Giants- The Statue Got Me High

    Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341

    Queue: Mulyfication, Baby Killer, Lockstep, Total Vacation, Animated Violence, Ruckus, Aus Ruinen, God's Hand, Lucky Star, Eclectic Blend, Funeral Service

    https://funeralservicehc.bandcamp.com/album/flower-children-of-death

    https://eclecticblend.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-my-apartment

    https://luckystarnj.bandcamp.com/album/lucky-star

    https://godsband.bandcamp.com/album/police-lorry-wind-up-toys

    https://ausruinen.bandcamp.com/album/demo

    https://utgrecords.bandcamp.com/album/ruckus

    https://ceasendesistrecords.bandcamp.com/album/tv-av-split
  • Demolisten

    Track 311: No More Tom Pearl

    07/14/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    In which I almost puke on mic.

    Intro Music: GG Allin- Eat My Shit

    Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341

    Queue: Screwjob, The Carp, Armaments, War Castle, Denihilist, Fool Front, Sex Mex, Unity Ticket, Clavv, ICBM

    https://icbmboston.bandcamp.com/album/eyes-of-the-state

    https://clavv.bandcamp.com/album/awakened-by-death

    https://unityticketusa.bandcamp.com/album/unity-ticket

    https://sexmexsux.bandcamp.com/album/21-12

    https://houndcrew.bandcamp.com/album/demonstration

    https://denihilist-tn.bandcamp.com/album/denihilist

    https://upsiderecords.bandcamp.com/album/war-castle
  • Demolisten

    Track 310: Corpse In A Bathtub

    07/08/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Can't believe they found blow fly larvae on an indoor human corpse during winter. Big news.

    Intro Music: Devourment- Molesting the Decapitated

    Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341

    Queue: Ovven, The Value of Human Life, Termite, Reason Why, Care Free, Brute Pressure, Nargaroth, Incirrina, Snet, NRA

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w7EKwgEm0o

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E0MUGdqskI

    https://incirrina.bandcamp.com/album/trace

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26i-R7kmKI0

    https://brutepressure.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2
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About Demolisten
Two grown men passionately discussing a thing most people grow out of by age 25.
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