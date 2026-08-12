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341 episodes
- Thank you, Jesus.
Intro Music: The New Creation- Wind
Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341
Queue: Armaments, Different Method, Credit Card, The Freebies, Blowtorch, Scarred Earth, Judgment Call, Draw Blank, Old Yeller, Gorrch
https://avantgardemusic.bandcamp.com/album/stillamentum
https://oldyella.bandcamp.com/album/demo-tape
https://drawablank.bandcamp.com/album/draw-a-blank-demo
https://wastingaway315.bandcamp.com/album/summer-split-26
https://scarredearth.bandcamp.com/album/rotting-brain-matter
https://blowtorchnw.bandcamp.com/album/demo
https://thefreebies.bandcamp.com/album/the-freebies
- He is truly risen!
Intro Music: DC Talk- Jesus Freak
Noah's Label: get.to.steppin573@gmail.com
Spokane Gofundme: https://gofund.me/deeee71c8
Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341
Queue: Patron Saints Of Violence, Kaikkivaltias, Take It In Blood, United Stare, Baker's Man, Rolling Stony, Chalice, Calice, Xplode, Sex Prisoner
https://tolivealie.bandcamp.com/album/cautionary-tale
https://xplodehc.bandcamp.com/album/aint-gone-dull-demo
https://swimmingfaithrecords.bandcamp.com/
https://deviare.bandcamp.com/album/rivers-of-blood
https://orbylogo.bandcamp.com/album/rolling-stony-stirlings-car-cd-r-version
https://bakersman.bandcamp.com/album/i
- In which a man accidentally crafts a cursed object like a bumbling wizard.
Intro Music: They Might Be Giants- The Statue Got Me High
Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341
Queue: Mulyfication, Baby Killer, Lockstep, Total Vacation, Animated Violence, Ruckus, Aus Ruinen, God's Hand, Lucky Star, Eclectic Blend, Funeral Service
https://funeralservicehc.bandcamp.com/album/flower-children-of-death
https://eclecticblend.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-my-apartment
https://luckystarnj.bandcamp.com/album/lucky-star
https://godsband.bandcamp.com/album/police-lorry-wind-up-toys
https://ausruinen.bandcamp.com/album/demo
https://utgrecords.bandcamp.com/album/ruckus
https://ceasendesistrecords.bandcamp.com/album/tv-av-split
- In which I almost puke on mic.
Intro Music: GG Allin- Eat My Shit
Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341
Queue: Screwjob, The Carp, Armaments, War Castle, Denihilist, Fool Front, Sex Mex, Unity Ticket, Clavv, ICBM
https://icbmboston.bandcamp.com/album/eyes-of-the-state
https://clavv.bandcamp.com/album/awakened-by-death
https://unityticketusa.bandcamp.com/album/unity-ticket
https://sexmexsux.bandcamp.com/album/21-12
https://houndcrew.bandcamp.com/album/demonstration
https://denihilist-tn.bandcamp.com/album/denihilist
https://upsiderecords.bandcamp.com/album/war-castle
- Can't believe they found blow fly larvae on an indoor human corpse during winter. Big news.
Intro Music: Devourment- Molesting the Decapitated
Submit music to demolistenpodcast@gmail.com. Become a patron at https://www.patreon.com/demolistenpodcast. Leave us a message at (260)222-8341
Queue: Ovven, The Value of Human Life, Termite, Reason Why, Care Free, Brute Pressure, Nargaroth, Incirrina, Snet, NRA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w7EKwgEm0o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E0MUGdqskI
https://incirrina.bandcamp.com/album/trace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26i-R7kmKI0
https://brutepressure.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2
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About Demolisten
Two grown men passionately discussing a thing most people grow out of by age 25.Podcast website
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