The Conspiracy Podcast
The Conspiracy Podcast

Three guys with three high school diplomas pick apart famous conspiracies. Sit down with Sean, Jorge and Eric as they walk you through the most famous conspirac...
  • Nazi Stolen Treasures - EP 104
    World War II: the story of the Nazis’ stolen treasures. At the heart of the episode is Adolf Hitler’s deep obsession with art and culture — not to preserve it, but to control and possess it. The boys explore how the Nazi regime, under Hitler’s direction, looted priceless artwork, religious relics, gold, and personal heirlooms from museums, private collections, and entire cities across occupied Europe. From the grand halls of the Louvre to the hidden cathedrals of Poland, no place was safe from their relentless plundering.But the story doesn’t stop with the theft. Sean, Jorge, and Eric also spotlight the daring mission of the Monuments Men — a group of historians, curators, and soldiers turned art detectives, tasked with tracking down and recovering the cultural heritage stolen during the war. Their adventures took them deep into war zones, booby-trapped salt mines, and secret underground bunkers, all while the clock was ticking to preserve history before it was destroyed forever.The boys also take a detour into the more bizarre side of the Nazi ideology — their fixation with the occult. From sending expeditions in search of ancient relics to hunting for the Holy Grail itself, the Nazis weren’t just after material wealth — they were on a quest for mystical power and symbolic dominance.As always, the conversation leads to bigger questions. Where is all that stolen treasure now? How much remains hidden in forgotten tunnels, lake beds, or locked away in private hands? And are some of these legends — like the lost Nazi gold train or the Amber Room — real, or just wartime myth?Packed with wild stories, eerie conspiracies, and historical intrigue, this episode peels back the layers of one of history’s most compelling treasure hunts. Whether you're a history buff, a conspiracy theorist, or just in it for the weird stuff, “Nazis’ Stolen Treasures” is a journey through war, mystery, and the dark obsession that shaped one of history's most infamous regimes.Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theconspiracypodcastWebsite: www.theconspiracypodcast.com
    1:08:39
  • NEWS: March 2025 - Trump & Zelensky, Elon Musk and DOGE, Hooters Bankruptcy
    Trump-Zelensky Heated Oval Office ExchangeTense Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Zelensky Ends Abruptly: On February 28, 2025, President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky engaged in a heated exchange during a televised meeting in the Oval Office. The discussion, intended to finalize a mineral resources agreement, deteriorated as Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky, leading to an abrupt end without a resolution. This unprecedented confrontation has drawn international attention and criticism. Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) UpdatesElon Musk's DOGE Faces Backlash Amid Aggressive Government Overhaul: Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established by President Trump in 2024, aims to reduce federal spending by up to $2 trillion. However, its rapid implementation, including significant job cuts and the targeting of agencies like USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has sparked lawsuits and public outcry over privacy concerns and the qualifications of its staff. ​Local Governments Embrace DOGE-Inspired Initiatives: Inspired by Musk's DOGE, local politicians across the U.S. are creating state and local versions aimed at eliminating waste and fraud in government spending. While proponents argue these initiatives ensure fiscal responsibility, critics express concerns over potential funding cuts and political motivations. ​Hooters Files for BankruptcyHooters Prepares for Bankruptcy Amidst Financial Struggles: The popular restaurant chain Hooters is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming months to restructure its debt. This move follows the closure of numerous locations last year, reflecting ongoing financial challenges for the company. Tariff WarsTrump Administration Imposes New Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions: In his first 100 days back in office, President Trump has implemented aggressive tariff measures targeting key trade partners, including the European Union, Canada, Mexico, and China. These actions have heightened global trade tensions and raised concerns about potential economic repercussions. ​US Government Stays Open...AgainSenate Leaders Agree on Funding Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his intention to support a Republican-backed spending bill to avert a government shutdown. This decision, while preventing an immediate crisis, has sparked criticism from some Democrats who view it as a concession.
    1:02:34
  • The RFK Assassination: Compilation
    Robert F. Kennedy: The Life, Assassination, and Conspiracies In this 3 part compilation, explore the life, assassination, and the many unanswered questions surrounding one of America's most tragic political murders — Robert F. Kennedy.Begin by walking through RFK’s incredible life story, from his early years as part of America’s most famous political dynasty, to serving as Attorney General under his brother, President John F. Kennedy, and later as a U.S. Senator from New York. Often seen as the “conscience” of the Democratic Party, RFK evolved from a tough political operative into a champion for the poor, minorities, and disenfranchised. His presidential campaign in 1968 became a beacon of hope in a country torn apart by Vietnam, racial strife, and the assassinations of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.Then take you inside the electric atmosphere of the California Democratic primary, where Kennedy secured a major victory — a critical step toward potentially winning the presidency. His victory speech, delivered to a roaring crowd at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, was filled with hope and momentum. But within minutes of leaving that podium, chaos erupted in the hotel kitchen pantry. In a scene that still haunts the American consciousness, RFK was shot multiple times at close range, collapsing into the arms of his campaign staff as panicked supporters and hotel workers scrambled to help.Through detailed reconstructions of that night — using eyewitness accounts, police reports, and rare audio recordings — we recount the final moments of Kennedy’s life, including the eerie calm before the shooting, the first shots fired by Sirhan Sirhan, and the frantic attempts to save Kennedy as he lay mortally wounded. We also explore the political and cultural shockwaves that followed: the grief of a nation, the massive public mourning, and the fear that America’s last great hope for unity had been violently extinguished.But this story doesn’t stop with the assassination itself — and that’s where we take a sharp turn into the mysteries, controversies, and conspiracy theories that have shadowed this case for over five decades.We break down the official narrative of Sirhan Sirhan — a young Palestinian man allegedly motivated by Kennedy’s pro-Israel stance. Yet, as we examine the evidence, troubling questions arise:Was Sirhan truly the lone gunman?Why did many witnesses claim to see a mysterious "girl in the polka dot dress" fleeing the scene, exclaiming, “We shot him!”?How do we explain conflicting ballistics reports and autopsy results suggesting RFK was shot from behind — a position Sirhan was never in?Could there have been a second gunman, or was Sirhan hypnotized or manipulated to act as a decoy?We explore the hypnotism theory, which suggests Sirhan may have been under some form of mind control, backed by his own claims of having no memory of the shooting. We also examine evidence that points to possible CIA involvement, as well as theories that link RFK’s assassination to broader plots that also targeted his brother, JFK, and Martin Luther King Jr.Additionally, we take a hard look at the investigative failures and cover-ups that followed — from mishandled evidence and lost bullet fragments to ignored witnesses. We discuss why key pieces of evidence were never fully examined, and why this case, like JFK's, continues to fuel suspicion and speculation.By weaving together RFK’s life, the tragic night of his assassination, and the many dark theories that persist, this episode seeks to tell the full story — not just of a man, but of a turning point in American history when hope was stolen and trust in government was shaken forever.If you think you know the story of Robert F. Kennedy, think again. This is a deep exploration of the man, the murder, and the mystery that refuses to die.Patreon -- https://www.patreon.com/theconspiracypodcast Our Website - www.theconspiracypodcast.com Our Email - [email protected]
    3:15:59
  • The Great Pyramids Part 4: Finale - EP 103
    In the finale of The Great Pyramids series, the boys—Sean, Jorge, and Eric—wrap up their dive into one of the greatest architectural achievements in human history. This time, it's all about how mankind actually built them—no aliens, no lost civilizations, just sheer engineering brilliance, ingenuity, and thousands of skilled workers making the impossible possible.They start by breaking down the leading theories on how the ancient Egyptians moved, lifted, and placed the 2.3 million limestone blocks with incredible precision, using ramps, pulleys, sleds, and clever physics tricks. From the internal spiral ramp theory to the possibility that some stones were poured like early concrete, we explore the most scientifically backed explanations for how these megastructures came to be.But the pyramids were just the beginning of mankind’s obsession with building big. We trace the evolution of human construction, from the massive temples and fortresses of the ancient world to modern-day engineering marvels like the Machu Picchu, the International Space Station, and the Hoover Dam. How did early humans figure out Roman concrete that still holds up today while our modern concrete crumbles in a few decades? What made the Great Wall of China possible? And why did civilizations keep pushing the limits of architecture and construction?Finally, the boys bring the entire series to a close, reflecting on what makes the pyramids so special and why they continue to capture the world's imagination. Are they just a testament to human willpower and ingenuity, or is there some alien tech or visitors that came to give a hand to humanity. This is the ultimate conclusion to the TCP deep dive into one of history’s greatest mysteries—and one of mankind’s greatest achievements. Don’t miss the final chapter of The Great Pyramids series!Resources and Further Reading:Ad Free: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theconspiracypodcast/subscribePatreon: https://www.patreon.com/theconspiracypodcastWebsite: www.theconspiracypodcast.com
    1:18:10
  • The Great Pyramids Part 3: Alien Origins - EP 102
    In Part Three of the Pyramid series, the boys try to figure out : Were the Great Pyramids built with the help of aliens?This episode unpacks the mysteries of the impossible chambers—hidden rooms and passageways that modern technology struggles to replicate, even today. How did ancient Egyptians, without advanced tools, construct these architectural marvels with such precision? The boys break down the theories that suggest something—or someone—far more advanced might have lent a hand.We also explore the fascinating sound theories surrounding the pyramids. Could vibrational frequencies and sound waves have played a role in moving massive stone blocks? Were the Egyptians tapping into unknown energy sources, or were they simply following instructions from visitors with superior knowledge?And it wouldn’t be a proper conspiracy episode without going off-world—we’re talking aliens on Mars. The boys examine the strange similarities between Martian landforms and Egyptian structures. Are these cosmic coincidences, or do they point to a larger interplanetary connection? Could the Great Pyramids have been part of an ancient alien communication network spanning across planets?Were they power plants harnessing unknown energy? Could the alignment with Orion’s Belt signal an extraterrestrial origin story? The boys debate whether these alignments were intentional messages to beings beyond Earth or simply ancient Egyptians flexing their astronomical knowledge.So buckle up as the boys piece together the wildest theories, question the impossible, and dig into the possibility that the secrets of the pyramids are truly out of this world.Resources and Further Reading:Ad Free: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theconspiracypodcast/subscribePatreon: https://www.patreon.com/theconspiracypodcastWebsite: www.theconspiracypodcast.com
    1:22:36

About The Conspiracy Podcast

Three guys with three high school diplomas pick apart famous conspiracies. Sit down with Sean, Jorge and Eric as they walk you through the most famous conspiracy theories and their stories. From the most well known like the JFK Assassination, The Moon Landing, 9/11, Epstein Island, OJ Simpson, The Mandela Effect, The Denver Airport, Kurt Cobain, The Bermuda Triangle, The Free Masons to the smaller ones that never seem to go away.
