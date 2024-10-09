Comedians Tess Barker and Babs Gray, who you might know from Lady to Lady or the now legendary Britney’s Gram podcast, are here to bring you a brand new investigative series about Britney Spears' conservatorship and the court system that's allowed it to persist.After launching the #FreeBritney movement, they started to dig… And what they found out, you won’t want to miss! Join Tess and Babs as they talk to exclusive sources, examine new sides of the story, and uncover disturbing truths about our legal system that go way beyond Britney. Listen to Episodes 1 & 2 right now: link.chtbl.com/ToxicThePodcast
--------
5:54
Chapter 7: Maybe
An epilogue: what happened to my parents, Jones, and me.
Music by Ray Lynch:
“Falling in the Garden” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“The Oh of Pleasure” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Clouds Below Your Knees ” from the album “No Blue Thing” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Celestial Soda Pop” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
This episode is brought to you by Madison Reed (www.madison-reed.com [madison-reed.com]) and Acer (www.acer.com [acer.com]).
For more info, go to dearfranklinjones.com.
--------
21:06
Chapter 6: Gone
Everything falls apart. For more info, go to dearfranklinjones.com.
Music by Ray Lynch:
“Clouds Below Your Knees ” from the album “No Blue Thing” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Green Is Here” from the album “Sky of Mind” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Falling in the Garden” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“The Oh of Pleasure” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Celestial Soda Pop” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Here & Never Found” from the album “No Blue Thing” -- Amazon, iTunes
This episode is brought to you by Madison Reed (www.madison-reed.com), Acer (www.acer.com), and Casper (www.casper.com)
--------
21:37
Chapter 5: Initiation
I choose to join the group and finally meet Jones. For more info, go to dearfranklinjones.com.
Music by Ray Lynch:
“Here & Never Found” from the album “No Blue Thing” -- Amazon, iTunes
“What to Remember to Be Happy” from the album “Truth is the Only Profound” -- iTunes
“Pastorale” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Falling in the Garden” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Celestial Soda Pop” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
This episode is brought to you by Madison Reed (www.madison-reed.com) and Acer (www.acer.com).
--------
27:59
Chapter 4: The Fire
My parents get closer and closer to Jones.
Music by Ray Lynch:
“Here & Never Found” from the album “No Blue Thing” -- Amazon, iTunes
“What to Remember to Be Happy” from the album “Truth is the Only Profound” -- iTunes
“Pastorale” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Falling in the Garden” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
“Celestial Soda Pop” from the album “Deep Breakfast” -- Amazon, iTunes
This episode is brought to you by Madison Reed (www.madison-reed.com) and Acer (www.acer.com).
Producer Jonathan Hirsch had a childhood much like yours -- except his family had a secret. They were followers of a controversial spiritual leader named Franklin Jones. To Jonathan’s parents, Franklin Jones was a god, but to people outside the group, Jones was a cult leader. Now, Jonathan is going back, trying to find out what happened -- and whether the group really did become a cult.