Normal Women

Philippa Gregory
ArtsHistory
Normal Women
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Normal Women

    Bonus Episode: Normal Women... are mad

    07/09/2025 | 47 mins.
    What if the so-called "madwoman" wasn’t mad at all? In this special episode of Normal Women, Philippa Gregory is joined by academic and author of Delusions of Gender Cordelia Fine to expose the myths behind the so-called fragile female brain. From hysteria to hormones, we ask: are women really more emotional, or have we just been told that we are for centuries?

  • Normal Women

    8. Normal women...are married, divorced and single

    12/14/2023 | 54 mins.
    The marriage of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert set the template for how we imagine a wedding should be but it wasn’t always about big white frocks. Philippa Gregory explores how married women became the property of their husbands - along with everything they owned and produced. She considers the hidden history of wife sales and female husbands and shines a light on the difficulty women had accessing divorce.

    Joining Philippa to consider the institutions of marriage, divorce and single life through time are:
    Laura Bates, writer, activist and founder of the Everyday Sexism project
    Rachael Lennon, writer, social history curator and author of Wedded Wife: A Feminist History of Marriage

    Music: When Adam Was First Created - performed by Andy Turner.

  • Normal Women

    7. Normal women...are beyond definition

    12/07/2023 | 52 mins.
    Men have always claimed that there is such a thing as “female nature” and described it with great authority – but throughout history, women have refused to conform to the strict view of what is masculine and feminine - from fierce jousting medieval ladies to 18th Century French aristocrats who seamlessly slip in and out of male and female roles.

    Joining Philippa to discuss whether women have ever fitted the mould are:
    Professor Cordelia Fine, philosopher of science and psychologist and author of Testosterone Rex and Delusions of Gender and
    Dr Ronx Ikharia, A&E doctor and presenter of Operation Ouch and The Gender Diagnosis podcast

    Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History is Philippa Gregory's radical retelling of our nation’s story – not of the rise and fall of kings and the occasional queen, but a history of the millions of women missing from the record: wives and workers, viragoes and angels, female husbands, priests and pirates.
  • Normal Women

    6. Normal Women...are a weaker vessel

    11/30/2023 | 51 mins.
    Bitten, spat on, denounced - in the 1990s newly-ordained women were met with fury by a vocal minority. But women have always played an important role in the Church, as mystics, the heads of religious houses, saints or simply as normal women seeking salvation.

    Joining Philippa to tell the story of women's changing place in the Church of England - from 'weaker vessels' in the sixteenth century to women bishops in the twenty-first:
    Rev Richard Coles, writer, broadcaster and clergyman
    Dr Grace Heaton, historian, University of Oxford

    Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History is Philippa Gregory's radical retelling of our nation’s story – not of the rise and fall of kings and the occasional queen, but a history of the millions of women missing from the record: wives and workers, viragoes and angels, female husbands, priests and pirates.
  • Normal Women

    5. Normal Women...think about rape

    11/23/2023 | 49 mins.
    Throughout history women have faced the threat of sexual violence and, sadly, it's no different today. Philippa explores how rape was viewed as a crime against a man’s property, how courtly love gave way to brutal desire and the difficulties women face in bringing their attackers to justice.

    Joining Philippa to discuss rape - how it has changed through history and how we see it now are:
    Joanna Bourke, Professor of History at Birkbeck, University of London and author ‘Rape: A history ’
    Soma Sara anti-rape activist and founder of ‘Everyone’s Invited’ website and charity

    Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History is Philippa Gregory's radical retelling of our nation’s story – not of the rise and fall of kings and the occasional queen, but a history of the millions of women missing from the record: wives and workers, viragoes and angels, female husbands, priests and pirates.

    If you or someone you know has been affected by rape or sexual violence or needs to talk to someone, support can be found via the NHS website or via the following organisations:
    The Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line run by Rape Crisis England & Wales 0808 500 2222
    Rape Crisis Scotland 0808 801 0302
    Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline – Northern Ireland 0808 802 1414

    Clips:
    Gone With The Wind - director Victor Fleming - Metro Goldwyn Mayer
    Hey, trolly lolly lo! - The King's Singers Royal Rhymes and Rounds ℗ 2012 Signum Records

About Normal Women

Philippa Gregory’s Normal Women is a new podcast from HarperCollins, launched to coincide with the publication of this landmark work of scholarship and storytelling, from celebrated novelist and historian Philippa Gregory. Normal Women is a radical retelling of our nation’s story – not of the rise and fall of kings and the occasional queen – but of social and cultural change, powered by the determination, persistence and effectiveness of women– from 1066 to modern times. This is not another book or podcast about three or four well-known heroines; it is a story about millions of women: those who left records and those who were ‘hidden from history.’The podcast weaves together Philippa’s narrative history with lively discussions, bringing together historians who are experts in their field, and guests with their own modern perspectives. From popstars to TikTok superstars, groundbreaking campaigners to best selling authors, Philippa welcomes women from all walks of life to look back at the past lives of half the population, and put women where they belong – centre stage.This eight-part series starts on the 26th October, publishing weekly. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ArtsHistorySociety & CultureBooksDocumentary

