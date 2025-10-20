Throughout history women have faced the threat of sexual violence and, sadly, it's no different today. Philippa explores how rape was viewed as a crime against a man’s property, how courtly love gave way to brutal desire and the difficulties women face in bringing their attackers to justice.



Joining Philippa to discuss rape - how it has changed through history and how we see it now are:

Joanna Bourke, Professor of History at Birkbeck, University of London and author ‘Rape: A history ’

Soma Sara anti-rape activist and founder of ‘Everyone’s Invited’ website and charity



Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History is Philippa Gregory's radical retelling of our nation’s story – not of the rise and fall of kings and the occasional queen, but a history of the millions of women missing from the record: wives and workers, viragoes and angels, female husbands, priests and pirates.



If you or someone you know has been affected by rape or sexual violence or needs to talk to someone, support can be found via the NHS website or via the following organisations:

The Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line run by Rape Crisis England & Wales 0808 500 2222

Rape Crisis Scotland 0808 801 0302

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline – Northern Ireland 0808 802 1414



Clips:

Gone With The Wind - director Victor Fleming - Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Hey, trolly lolly lo! - The King's Singers Royal Rhymes and Rounds ℗ 2012 Signum Records



