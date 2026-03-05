Thursday - March 5, 2026 - The Luminous Mysteries Please send your intentions to [email protected]. God Bless For announcements not on the Podcast, please follow on X: https://x.com/DailyComRosary
Wednesday - March 4, 2026
03/04/2026 | 19 mins.
Wednesday - March 4, 2026 - The Glorious Mysteries
Tuesday - March 3, 2026
03/03/2026 | 19 mins.
Tuesday - March 3, 2026 - The Sorrowful Mysteries
Monday - March 2, 2026
03/02/2026 | 19 mins.
Monday - March 2, 2026 - The Joyful Mysteries
Friday - February 27, 2026 - The Stations of the Cross
02/27/2026 | 17 mins.
Friday - February 27, 2026 - The Stations of the Cross
Stations of the Cross - St. Francis of Assisi
The Daily Commuter Rosary is where you can listen and pray along with Joe as he prays the Rosary each day with specific intentions for each day. Email your intentions to: [email protected].
The Rosary follows the traditional Mysteries format:
Joyful - Monday
Sorrowful - Tuesday / Friday
Glorious - Wednesday
Luminous - Thursday
The Rosary will typically only be prayed Monday through Friday. God Bless!