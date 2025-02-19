When Will Palestine Be Free? Signs of the Day of Judgement | Episode 10 | Al-Aqsa Series
Allah has promised this ummah victory — how could victory in Palestine not be a part of that? So when will Palestine be free? Dr. Omar Suleiman explains how the story of Bani Isra’il conveys an important warning to all people to never become like their tyrants. He emphasizes that Muslims always have and always will seize Jerusalem with justice, mercy, and honor. And he explains the signs of the Day of Judgment in relation to Palestine, including the return of Isa (as) and the final gathering of humanity.
1:06:01
Zionism 1,000 Years In the Making | Episode 9 | Al-Aqsa Series
How did we lose Jerusalem after Salahuddin’s victory? What will it take to liberate Masjid al-Aqsa today? What can we learn from the Crusades, the rise of Zionism, and the internal divisions that have plagued the ummah? Join Dr. Omar Suleiman on this story of resilience, betrayal, and a question that still haunts us: will we rise to reclaim what was lost?
1:07:51
Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi (ra) : The Legend Who Liberated Jerusalem | Episode 8 | Al-Aqsa Series
Salahuddin al-Ayyubi (rh) is one of the greatest heroes in Islamic history. How did he liberate Masjid al-Aqsa after nearly 90 years of the Crusaders’ occupation? Take a deeper dive into his story, including the early centuries of the Muslim rule in Palestine, the motivations of the Crusades, the mentorship of Nuruddin Zengi in Syria, Salahuddin's rise to power in Egypt, his personal piety, and his road to victory in Jerusalem.
1:23:01
Roman Emperor Who Almost Became Muslim & Conquest of Jerusalem | Episode 7 | Al-Aqsa Series
The Roman Emperor Heraclius is a significant figure in the life of the Prophet ﷺ and the history of the da‘wah in Palestine. The Prophet ﷺ wrote a letter to inviting him to Islam. He was convinced that Islam was the truth and that the Muslims would soon rule in Palestine. So why didn’t he become Muslim? And how did events proceed from there until the Muslim conquest of Palestine just a few years later, under the leadership of Omar ibn al-Khattab (ra)?
1:00:21
Isra and Miraj: The Greatest Journey Through the Heavens | Episode 6 | Al-Aqsa Series
Amidst his deepest hardships, Allah took the Prophet ﷺ close to Himself in the Mi’raj, and gave him and his ummah a special gift. Learn the full story of Isra and Mi’raj (Night Journey and Ascension), during which the Prophet ﷺ journeyed miraculously to Masjid al-Aqsa and then through the heavens, meeting some of the greatest prophets, seeing his ummah, having an intimate conversation with his Lord, and returning with the 5 daily prayers.
