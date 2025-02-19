When Will Palestine Be Free? Signs of the Day of Judgement | Episode 10 | Al-Aqsa Series

Allah has promised this ummah victory — how could victory in Palestine not be a part of that? So when will Palestine be free? Dr. Omar Suleiman explains how the story of Bani Isra’il conveys an important warning to all people to never become like their tyrants. He emphasizes that Muslims always have and always will seize Jerusalem with justice, mercy, and honor. And he explains the signs of the Day of Judgment in relation to Palestine, including the return of Isa (as) and the final gathering of humanity.