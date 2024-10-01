The Rosary with Bishop Robert Barron

Bishop Barron introduces the spiritual power of the Rosary. Through the Rosary prayers, we meditate upon the great Christian mysteries of Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection. Find more videos and resources at https://wordonfire.org/rosary.
2:50
How to Pray the Rosary
A simple guide on how to pray the Rosary. The Rosary prayer actually consists of a series of smaller prayers, all of which take about twenty to thirty minutes to pray. In this brief introduction, we will walk through them together. Find more videos and resources at https://wordonfire.org/rosary.
3:28
The Joyful Mysteries (Monday + Saturday)
The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays during Advent, are:
The Annunciation
The Visitation
The Nativity
The Presentation in the Temple
The Finding in the Temple
28:35
The Sorrowful Mysteries (Tuesday + Friday)
The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays during Lent, are:
The Agony in the Garden
The Scourging at the Pillar
The Crowning with Thorns
The Carrying of the Cross
The Crucifixion and Death
29:12
The Glorious Mysteries (Wednesday + Sunday)
The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Wednesdays and, outside the seasons of Advent and Lent, on Sundays, are:
The Resurrection
The Ascension
The Descent of the Holy Spirit
The Assumption
The Coronation of Mary