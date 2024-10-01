Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality
The Rosary with Bishop Robert Barron
The Rosary with Bishop Robert Barron

Bishop Robert Barron
Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron. Each track includes the full Rosary plus reflections on the Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious, or Luminous Mysteries. Find more re...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Why Pray the Rosary?
    Bishop Barron introduces the spiritual power of the Rosary. Through the Rosary prayers, we meditate upon the great Christian mysteries of Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection. Find more videos and resources at https://wordonfire.org/rosary.
    --------  
    2:50
  • How to Pray the Rosary
    A simple guide on how to pray the Rosary. The Rosary prayer actually consists of a series of smaller prayers, all of which take about twenty to thirty minutes to pray. In this brief introduction, we will walk through them together. Find more videos and resources at https://wordonfire.org/rosary.
    --------  
    3:28
  • The Joyful Mysteries (Monday + Saturday)
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays during Advent, are: The Annunciation The Visitation The Nativity The Presentation in the Temple The Finding in the Temple
    --------  
    28:35
  • The Sorrowful Mysteries (Tuesday + Friday)
    The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays during Lent, are: The Agony in the Garden The Scourging at the Pillar The Crowning with Thorns The Carrying of the Cross The Crucifixion and Death
    --------  
    29:12
  • The Glorious Mysteries (Wednesday + Sunday)
    The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Wednesdays and, outside the seasons of Advent and Lent, on Sundays, are: The Resurrection The Ascension The Descent of the Holy Spirit The Assumption The Coronation of Mary
    --------  
    28:47

About The Rosary with Bishop Robert Barron

Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron. Each track includes the full Rosary plus reflections on the Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious, or Luminous Mysteries. Find more resources at https://wordonfire.org/rosary
