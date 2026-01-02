Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessCultivate Elevate's Podcast
Cultivate Elevate's Podcast
Cultivate Elevate with Matt

Cultivate Elevate with Matt
Health & Wellness
Cultivate Elevate's Podcast
  • Cultivate Elevate's Podcast

    Why my youtube channel was wiped and the real truth with SGT report

    1/01/2026 | 1h 7 mins.

    Matt from Cultivate Elevate is back to discuss why his youtube channel was wiped, our stolen history, organic food truth, our stolen money, and Charlie Kirk's stolen legacy. We name the names and provide insight into how and why the elite have tried to destroy humanity by design. Thanks for tuning in.https://www.sgtreport.com/https://amosmillerorganicfarm.com/Telegram: https://t.me/ElevateThyMindwww.cultivateelevate.comhttps://odysee.com/@CultivateElevate:e2

  • Cultivate Elevate's Podcast

    Miami, TSA, Government cheese, and Military experiments

    12/30/2025 | 34 mins.

    Today we talk about my recent trip to Miami. Avomiami, TSA nonsense, grapefruits, coconut water, raw tuna, hair solutions, vaxxine truths, and military experiments.Books: Murder by Injection, The poisoned needle and the documentary VaxxedTelegram: https://t.me/ElevateThyMindwww.cultivateelevate.comhttps://odysee.com/@CultivateElevate:e2

  • Cultivate Elevate's Podcast

    Censored truth with Andrew Kaufman and Matt Roeske

    12/26/2025 | 59 mins.

    Today we talk about the censored truths of healing the body, youtube censorship, shilajit, turpentine, detoxing metals, depression glass, radium hot springs, big harma, and more.https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/https://cultivateelevate.com/Telegram: https://t.me/ElevateThyMindwww.cultivateelevate.comhttps://odysee.com/@CultivateElevate:e2

  • Cultivate Elevate's Podcast

    The old world, smart meters, and peanuts

    12/23/2025 | 33 mins.

    Merry christmas :) Today we talk about the old world, smart meters vs analog meters, and why people don't eat peanuts anymore.https://emfhelpcenter.com/PeanutsBook: peanut allergy epidemicTelegram: https://t.me/ElevateThyMindwww.cultivateelevate.comhttps://odysee.com/@CultivateElevate:e2

  • Cultivate Elevate's Podcast

    Broken internet, my health story, and the raw meat diet

    12/16/2025 | 27 mins.

    Today I had some internet issues, talk about superfoods, my health story, bee pollen, raw eggs, parasites, and the raw meat dietSearch Joel Weinstock Parasites and aajonus vonderplanitzTelegram: https://t.me/ElevateThyMindwww.cultivateelevate.comhttps://odysee.com/@CultivateElevate:e2

About Cultivate Elevate's Podcast

A podcast to elevate thy mind and bring forward the truth.
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

