Cozy Conversations with The Sister Project

What if success isn’t something you achieve once—but something you renegotiate over and over again?

In this episode, Lauren and Michelle invite you into a slower, more honest (and occasionally spicy) conversation about what success actually looks like when you stop measuring your life by job titles, salaries, and nonstop productivity. From inherited expectations to burnout, motherhood, money, and enough-ness, the sisters gently—and sometimes bluntly—unpack how many of us were handed a definition of success that never quite fit.

After a cozy catch-up (and a Friday beverage moment), Lauren shares what she’s officially caring less about—from overpriced lipstick to the latest TikTok “posture fix”—before the sisters zoom out and ask the bigger question we rarely stop to examine: Who taught us what success was supposed to be, anyway?

Together, they explore the difference between the “taught” version of success and a fuller, more humane way of measuring a life—one that makes room for relationships, health, time, curiosity, impact, and actually liking what you do… not just surviving it.

Consider this episode a permission slip to loosen the grip, question the checklist, and redefine success in a way that feels grounded, sustainable, and good in your body—not just impressive on paper. Press play, get cozy, and let this be your reminder: you are already a huge success.

Resources:

Brez Social Tonic

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Follow Us!

Shop Our Seasonal Candles!

Check Out Our Website!

This episode is sponsored by Posey Law Group.