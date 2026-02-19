Cozy Conversations with The Sister Project

Open app
Lauren Massarella and Michelle Anderson
Leisure
    377 | Community, Sobriety & the Beautiful Juggle of It All

    2/19/2026 | 56 mins.
    Welcome back, WIFs!
    In this deeply honest and inspiring episode, Lauren and Michelle are joined by their friend, legal expert, community nerd (her words!), and founder of Posey Law Group, Stephanie Posey. We settle in for a cozy catch-up before diving into a conversation that feels grounded, brave, and beautifully real.
    Stephanie shares her journey to five years of sobriety—what led her there, what it’s taught her, and how choosing an alcohol-free life didn’t shrink her world… it expanded it. The sisters talk about what it means to build a life you actually want to be present for, the quiet strength required to change, and how sobriety can be less about restriction and more about freedom.
    From there, the conversation opens into the very real season of sandwich parenting—caring for children while supporting aging parents—and the emotional and logistical juggle that comes with it. Stephanie reflects on running a small business, staying deeply involved in her local community, and raising a family without losing herself in the process.
    You’ll also hear about Stephanie’s Maven program through Posey Law Group, where she helps women start and structure their businesses the right way—legally protected, empowered, and confident from day one. It’s practical, powerful, and exactly the kind of support more women deserve.
    As always, Lauren and Michelle weave in laughter, warmth, and thoughtful reflection on what they’re reading, watching, and listening to—before closing out with their Simple Joys of the week.
    This episode is about resilience. It’s about choosing clarity. It’s about community, boundaries, and building a life that feels steady and sustainable.
    Press play, get cozy, and join us for a conversation that reminds you: you can rewrite your story at any time
    A heartfelt thank you to Posey Law Group and Chicago Private Wealth Group for supporting this episode and our cozy community.

    “Chicago Private Wealth Group is made up of wealth advisors Rick Shanley, Matt Arhontas and Robert Buoy.
    If you’re interested in starting a conversation with their team, you can reach them by phone at 708.247.1700, through email at [email protected], or by visiting chicagopwg.com. Just mention that you heard about them from our show.
    Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA & SIPC.”
    And if you’re a woman building a business and want to start on solid legal ground, Stephanie’s work at Posey Law Group is a powerful place to begin.
  376 | Sometimes You Go Deep. Sometimes You Talk About Farts.

    376 | Sometimes You Go Deep. Sometimes You Talk About Farts.

    2/12/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Welcome back, WIFs!
    In this cozy and delightfully unfiltered episode, sisters Lauren and Michelle settle in for one of those conversations that reminds you why laughter is sometimes the best medicine.
    After a sisterly catch-up and reflections on what they’re caring less about lately - the sisters lean into the importance of trusting your instincts and speaking up, even when it’s uncomfortable. Lauren is sharing a cautionary tale from a recent flight and offers insight on how she handled behavior between two people that greatly concerned her.
    And then… because balance matters and life doesn’t need to be that serious all the time, the Hot Topic takes a turn into much-needed comic relief: farting. Yep. Fart pride vs. fart shame. What starts as pure silliness quickly becomes a surprisingly human (and very funny) look at family dynamics, intimacy, and why sometimes you just need a laugh to reset your nervous system.
    Along the way, Lauren and Michelle share what they’re reading, watching, and listening to, reflect on the fragility of life, and wrap things up with Simple Joys rooted in survival, good food, and everyday relief. Consider this episode a reminder that caring less doesn’t mean caring nothing—it means knowing when to go deep, when to trust yourself, and when to laugh it off. Press play, snuggle up, and enjoy the exhale.
    Resources:
    Fart Shame or Fart Pride
    Optwell - Find Your Calm
    Pillars
    Pork Meatballs with Ginger and Fish Sauce
    Sip Hightail
    This episode is sponsored by Posey Law Group and Chicago Private Wealth Group.
    Chicago Private Wealth Group is made up of wealth advisors Rick Shanley, Matt Arhontas, and Robert Buoy.
     If you’re interested in starting a conversation with their team, you can reach them by phone at 708.247.1700, through email at [email protected], or by visiting chicagopwg.com. Just mention that you heard about them from our show.
     Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA & SIPC.
  375 | Redefining Success: A Cozier Way to Measure a Life

    375 | Redefining Success: A Cozier Way to Measure a Life

    2/05/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    What if success isn’t something you achieve once—but something you renegotiate over and over again?
    In this episode, Lauren and Michelle invite you into a slower, more honest (and occasionally spicy) conversation about what success actually looks like when you stop measuring your life by job titles, salaries, and nonstop productivity. From inherited expectations to burnout, motherhood, money, and enough-ness, the sisters gently—and sometimes bluntly—unpack how many of us were handed a definition of success that never quite fit.
    After a cozy catch-up (and a Friday beverage moment), Lauren shares what she’s officially caring less about—from overpriced lipstick to the latest TikTok “posture fix”—before the sisters zoom out and ask the bigger question we rarely stop to examine: Who taught us what success was supposed to be, anyway?
    Together, they explore the difference between the “taught” version of success and a fuller, more humane way of measuring a life—one that makes room for relationships, health, time, curiosity, impact, and actually liking what you do… not just surviving it.
    Consider this episode a permission slip to loosen the grip, question the checklist, and redefine success in a way that feels grounded, sustainable, and good in your body—not just impressive on paper. Press play, get cozy, and let this be your reminder: you are already a huge success.
    Resources:
    Brez Social Tonic
    This episode is sponsored by Posey Law Group.
  374 | Heated Rivalry: The Show We Didn't Know We Needed

    374 | Heated Rivalry: The Show We Didn’t Know We Needed

    1/29/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Welcome back, WIFs! In this cozy and emotionally rich episode, sisters Lauren and Michelle settle in with oat milk cortados and reflect on what they’re caring less about lately—overcommitting, anxiety-fueled overthinking, and saying yes when the bandwidth just isn’t there. After a comforting catch-up filled with cozy gatherings, board nights with friends, and the joy of simply being together, the conversation turns to the episode’s Hot Topic: Heated Rivalry.
    Lauren and Michelle unpack why this steamy, deeply emotional story stirred up all the feelings—from themes of love, longing, secrecy, and vulnerability to the unexpected release of crying over something beautiful instead of heavy. They reflect on how art and storytelling can crack us open in the best way, why letting yourself feel deeply can be healing, and how caring less sometimes means allowing yourself to feel more. Along the way, they share what they’re reading, watching, and listening to, and wrap up with Simple Joys rooted in food, family, and tenderness. Press play, snuggle up, and join us for a cozy conversation that feels like a deep exhale.
    Resources:
    This episode is sponsored by Posey Law Group.
  373 | Winter Survival Part 2: Tips from the Experts

    373 | Winter Survival Part 2: Tips from the Experts

    1/22/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Welcome back, WIFs! In this cozy winter episode, sisters Lauren and Michelle sip a nutrient-packed shake and chat about what they’re caring less about this season—from the pressure of no-chip manicures to unnecessary judgment and noise. They catch up on wardrobe shifts, the joys of clothing rental and vintage shopping, and then settle into Winter Survival: Part 2, sharing thoughtful, research-backed ways to actually enjoy winter instead of wishing it away. From changing your lighting and embracing slow hobbies to scent memories, invented holidays, and spending more time outdoors, this conversation reframes winter as a season of intention and hope. Plus, cozy reading, watching, and listening recs, a housekeeping note, and Simple Joys of the Week—including first sips of coffee and the magic of creating a cozy café at home. Press play, snuggle up, and let winter feel a little warmer.
    Resources:
    Paines Balsam Fir Incense
    Ka'Chava Protein Shake
    9 Ways To Embrace Winter
    This episode is sponsored by Posey Law Group.

About Cozy Conversations with The Sister Project

Cozy Conversations with The Sister Project is hosted by sisters Lauren Massarella and Michelle Anderson. Michelle hit a breaking point trying to balance full-time work, motherhood, and caring for their mom with dementia. That moment gave birth to a new life philosophy: slow down, care less, do nothing. It’s not just a mantra—it’s a middle finger to burnout. Rooted in Midwestern warmth and wit, their weekly episodes are unfiltered, full of big laughs and cozy inspo.
Leisure

