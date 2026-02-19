Cozy Conversations with The Sister Project

Welcome back, WIFs!
In this deeply honest and inspiring episode, Lauren and Michelle are joined by their friend, legal expert, community nerd (her words!), and founder of Posey Law Group, Stephanie Posey. We settle in for a cozy catch-up before diving into a conversation that feels grounded, brave, and beautifully real.
Stephanie shares her journey to five years of sobriety—what led her there, what it’s taught her, and how choosing an alcohol-free life didn’t shrink her world… it expanded it. The sisters talk about what it means to build a life you actually want to be present for, the quiet strength required to change, and how sobriety can be less about restriction and more about freedom.
From there, the conversation opens into the very real season of sandwich parenting—caring for children while supporting aging parents—and the emotional and logistical juggle that comes with it. Stephanie reflects on running a small business, staying deeply involved in her local community, and raising a family without losing herself in the process.
You’ll also hear about Stephanie’s Maven program through Posey Law Group, where she helps women start and structure their businesses the right way—legally protected, empowered, and confident from day one. It’s practical, powerful, and exactly the kind of support more women deserve.
As always, Lauren and Michelle weave in laughter, warmth, and thoughtful reflection on what they’re reading, watching, and listening to—before closing out with their Simple Joys of the week.
This episode is about resilience. It’s about choosing clarity. It’s about community, boundaries, and building a life that feels steady and sustainable.
Press play, get cozy, and join us for a conversation that reminds you: you can rewrite your story at any time
A heartfelt thank you to Posey Law Group and Chicago Private Wealth Group for supporting this episode and our cozy community.
“Chicago Private Wealth Group is made up of wealth advisors Rick Shanley, Matt Arhontas and Robert Buoy.
If you’re interested in starting a conversation with their team, you can reach them by phone at 708.247.1700, through email at [email protected]
, or by visiting chicagopwg.com. Just mention that you heard about them from our show.
And if you’re a woman building a business and want to start on solid legal ground, Stephanie’s work at Posey Law Group is a powerful place to begin.