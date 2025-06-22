Episode Twenty-One: The Field Manual for Supernatural Disorders
They called it pulling. No one explained why. You didn't ask.
Constants is created by Sean Heyboer.
The Field Manual for Supernatural Disorders is performed by Mihai Matei.
Doorway is performed by Quiet Theory. Music in this episode performed by Tim Reid.
Follow Constants on Bluesky: @constantspodcast
20:00
Episode Twenty: Make It Big/Ex Materia
Are we all ready? Ready to take this journey?
Constants is created by Sean Heyboer.
Make it Big/Ex Materia is performed by Rina Sev and Tina Quell.
Doorway is performed by Quiet Theory. Music performed by Fugue Recess.

17:24
Episode Nineteen: Harbinger
You are the breath in my lungs. I'll see you soon.
Constants is created by Sean Heyboer.
Harbinger is performed by Sean Heyboer and Alex Banman.
Doorway is performed by Quiet Theory.

37:31
Episode Eighteen: The Discovery of Neptune (Part Three)
Unlock your subconscious!
Constants is created by Sean Heyboer.
The Discovery of Neptune is performed by Dre Ayala, Mylan Barden, Sarah Price, Marcus Bloom, Wes Wicomico, Reeko Brooks, Perry Hall, Nathan Yeager, Kat McQueen, Piotr Sikora, Brett Peabody, and Rina Sev.
Doorway is performed by Quiet Theory.

18:24
astral_mart_commercial_NOT_FOR_AIR
Property of Parallax Industries. DO NOT DISTRIBUTE. NOT FOR AIR. This authorized recording belongs solely to the offices of Parallax and cannot be broadcast, aired, duplicated, or reproduced in any form and the contents within cannot be disseminated without the expressed written consent of the Parallax and it's stockholders.
Constants is created by Sean Heyboer.
This recovered audio document is performed by April-Ann Tass. Astral Mart music is performed by Relzo.