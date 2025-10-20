Russia’s war in Ukraine isn’t just a regional conflict—it’s a global crisis that threatens U.S. security and the balance of power in Europe. In this episode of Common Sense for America, we break down Putin’s imperial ambitions, the failure of past Western deterrence, and why stopping Russia now is critical to preventing a larger war. From energy warfare to NATO’s role, we lay out the real stakes and what must be done to end Russia’s aggression. Like with Munich 1938, the east is watching. 🔔 Follow us for more real talk on global security, American interests, and the fight for freedom! **Facts and Citations**: - Russia’s GDP (World Bank): $1.5 trillion (2022) - U.S. military aid to Ukraine: $43 billion (2023) - EU's natural gas dependence on Russia: 40% (2021, Eurostat) - Russia’s nuclear arsenal: 6,375 warheads (Arms Control Association)Connect with us: What are your thoughts on this episode? Leave us a review, discuss these ideas with your community, and reach out to us directly. Let us know your suggestions for future episodes.YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseForAmericaBRWebsite: www.CommonSense4America.comLinkTree: linktr.ee/CommonSenseForAmericaEmail: [email protected] ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR AMERICA:Common Sense For America brings history and facts together to inspire non-partisan, common sense solutions to America's biggest challenges. Inspired by Common Sense a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine, 1776, Bruce Rutherford, political commentator and educator, dissects U.S. history, American finance, and global affairs, and shares insights in everyday language. Thomas Paine's Common Sense argues that concentrated political power, whether in a monarchy or elite class, is unjust and undermines democracy. Like with Common Sense, we advocate for a government accountable to the people, emphasizing transparency, representation, and checks on power.