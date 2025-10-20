Crisis in Ukraine: The West Needs to Act, China is Watching
4/03/2025 | 13 mins.
Russia’s war in Ukraine isn’t just a regional conflict—it’s a global crisis that threatens U.S. security and the balance of power in Europe. In this episode of Common Sense for America, we break down Putin’s imperial ambitions, the failure of past Western deterrence, and why stopping Russia now is critical to preventing a larger war. From energy warfare to NATO’s role, we lay out the real stakes and what must be done to end Russia’s aggression. Like with Munich 1938, the east is watching. 🔔 Follow us for more real talk on global security, American interests, and the fight for freedom! **Facts and Citations**: - Russia’s GDP (World Bank): $1.5 trillion (2022) - U.S. military aid to Ukraine: $43 billion (2023) - EU's natural gas dependence on Russia: 40% (2021, Eurostat) - Russia’s nuclear arsenal: 6,375 warheads (Arms Control Association)Connect with us: What are your thoughts on this episode? Leave us a review, discuss these ideas with your community, and reach out to us directly. Let us know your suggestions for future episodes.YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseForAmericaBRWebsite: www.CommonSense4America.comLinkTree: linktr.ee/CommonSenseForAmericaEmail: [email protected] ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR AMERICA:Common Sense For America brings history and facts together to inspire non-partisan, common sense solutions to America's biggest challenges. Inspired by Common Sense a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine, 1776, Bruce Rutherford, political commentator and educator, dissects U.S. history, American finance, and global affairs, and shares insights in everyday language. Thomas Paine's Common Sense argues that concentrated political power, whether in a monarchy or elite class, is unjust and undermines democracy. Like with Common Sense, we advocate for a government accountable to the people, emphasizing transparency, representation, and checks on power.
Can DOGE Do It? Federal Debt Solutions with Government Efficiency
3/20/2025 | 17 mins.
Elon Musk’s DOGE savings plan aims to cut $2T in U.S. government waste. Can Congress act? Bruce Rutherford breaks down the real solutions we need now.The U.S. faces a $36 trillion national debt crisis, and the clock is ticking. Can Elon Musk’s budget reforms and ideas on government efficiency help? Bruce Rutherford breaks down the U.S. budget deficit in 2025, explains the U.S. debt ceiling, and explores federal debt solutions to avoid U.S. economic collapse risk. We tackle key issues like Social Security reform, Medicare insolvency, and how to fix government spending by cutting inefficiencies and eliminating government waste. Plus, we compare national debt vs. GDP and reveal shocking government waste examples. Washington has tough choices ahead—will they act before it’s too late?🔔 Follow us for more insights on how to reduce U.S. debt!Connect with us: What are your thoughts on this episode? Leave us a review, discuss these ideas with your community, and reach out to us directly. Let us know your suggestions for future episodes.YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseForAmericaBRWebsite: www.CommonSense4America.comLinkTree: linktr.ee/CommonSenseForAmericaEmail: [email protected] ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR AMERICA:Common Sense For America brings history and facts together to inspire non-partisan, common sense solutions to America's biggest challenges. Inspired by Common Sense a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine, 1776, Bruce Rutherford, political commentator and educator, dissects U.S. history, American finance, and global affairs, and shares insights in everyday language. Thomas Paine's Common Sense argues that concentrated political power, whether in a monarchy or elite class, is unjust and undermines democracy. Like with Common Sense, we advocate for a government accountable to the people, emphasizing transparency, representation, and checks on power.
News Explained: Tariffs, DOGE, and Ukraine Updates
3/20/2025 | 21 mins.
In this episode, we explore three crucial topics shaping today's world events. First, we break down the latest developments in U.S. tariffs, including how the proposed 10% tariff on China impacts inflation and potential future negotiations. Next, we dive into the controversial actions of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), led by Elon Musk, examining the potential to save trillions by cutting government waste and fraud. Lastly, we discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict, analyzing President Trump's stance and his negotiations with Ukraine, including the historical context of broken promises by Russia and the U.S.'s role. Tune in for an insightful look into these pressing issues. Connect with us: What are your thoughts on this episode? Leave us a review, discuss these ideas with your community, and reach out to us directly. Let us know your suggestions for future episodes.YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseForAmericaBRWebsite: www.CommonSense4America.comLinkTree: linktr.ee/CommonSenseForAmericaEmail: [email protected] ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR AMERICA:Common Sense For America brings history and facts together to inspire non-partisan, common sense solutions to America's biggest challenges. Inspired by Common Sense a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine, 1776, Bruce Rutherford, political commentator and educator, dissects U.S. history, American finance, and global affairs, and shares insights in everyday language. Thomas Paine's Common Sense argues that concentrated political power, whether in a monarchy or elite class, is unjust and undermines democracy. Like with Common Sense, we advocate for a government accountable to the people, emphasizing transparency, representation, and checks on power.
Tariffs Versus Free Trade
3/07/2025 | 11 mins.
Tariffs vs. free trade has shaped U.S. history, from the Boston Tea Party to the Revolutionary War and beyond. The Smoot-Hawley tariffs worsened the Great Depression, proving protectionism can backfire. Trump and tariffs reignited debate, with rising costs impacting consumers. While strategic trade sanctions help counter unfair practices, broad tariffs fuel inflation. The USMCA replaced NAFTA, promoting balanced trade. Understanding how it works, when to impose tariffs, and the history of tariffs is crucial. Instead of economic isolation, history shows targeted, temporary tariffs—coordinated with allies—work best. The ongoing trade war highlights the need for smart policies over reckless restrictions.Sources and Citations:1. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - Historical unemployment data during Great Depression2. World Trade Organization - Historical tariff rates and trade volume data3. U.S. Trade Representative Office - Current U.S.-Canada trade relationship statistics4. U.S. International Trade Commission - Steel tariff impact analysis5. U.S. Census Bureau - Bilateral trade relationship dataConnect with us: What are your thoughts on this episode? Leave us a review, discuss these ideas with your community, and reach out to us directly. Let us know your suggestions for future episodes.YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseForAmericaBRWebsite: www.CommonSense4America.comLinkTree: linktr.ee/CommonSenseForAmericaEmail: [email protected] ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR AMERICA:Common Sense For America brings history and facts together to inspire non-partisan, common sense solutions to America's biggest challenges. Inspired by Common Sense a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine, 1776, Bruce Rutherford, political commentator and educator, dissects U.S. history, American finance, and global affairs, and shares insights in everyday language. Thomas Paine's Common Sense argues that concentrated political power, whether in a monarchy or elite class, is unjust and undermines democracy. Like with Common Sense, we advocate for a government accountable to the people, emphasizing transparency, representation, and checks on power.
Is Student Loan Debt Is Forgiveness the Answer?
2/20/2025 | 8 mins.
The U.S. student debt crisis impacts over 40 million Americans, with $1.7 trillion in student loans still owed, most to the federal government. The Biden administration has forgiven $127 billion in debt through programs like public service loan forgiveness, income-driven repayment plans, and aid for students defrauded by private colleges. Concerns arise about loan forgiveness fairness and its impact on personal responsibility. Proposed solutions include ending federal student loans and creating merit-based scholarships for STEM fields. These reforms aim to reduce student debt, promote responsible borrowing, and prepare graduates for high-demand careers, easing the financial strain on younger generations.How do you think the Trump Administration will handle the issue of rising student loan debt?Connect with us: What are your thoughts on this episode? Leave us a review, discuss these ideas with your community, and reach out to us directly. Let us know your suggestions for future episodes.YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseForAmericaBRWebsite: www.CommonSense4America.comLinkTree: linktr.ee/CommonSenseForAmericaEmail: [email protected] ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR AMERICA:Common Sense For America brings history and facts together to inspire non-partisan, common sense solutions to America's biggest challenges. Inspired by Common Sense a pamphlet written by Thomas Paine, 1776, Bruce Rutherford, political commentator and educator, dissects U.S. history, American finance, and global affairs, and shares insights in everyday language. Thomas Paine's Common Sense argues that concentrated political power, whether in a monarchy or elite class, is unjust and undermines democracy. Like with Common Sense, we advocate for a government accountable to the people, emphasizing transparency, representation, and checks on power.
Common Sense For America