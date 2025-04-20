Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLeisureCommon Ground
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Common Ground
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Common Ground

Alex Horne & Jessie Sheffield
LeisureHome & Garden
Common Ground
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1 : The Opening Gambit
    Welcome to the first episode of season one, with Jessie and Alex Its the first episode! Jessie and Alex sit down to chat about how the each ended up in the growing industry - their different paths, shared values, and what makes their approaches unique. They also catch-up on whats been happening on the allotment and on the farm over the past few weeks.
    --------  
    46:20

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Common Ground

From allotment enthusiasts to professional growers, two friends explore the highs, lows, and everything in between of small-scale vegetable growing. With different approaches but the same passion, we dive into the challenges, successes, and the wider industry that connects us all.
Podcast website
LeisureHome & Garden

Listen to Common Ground, This Old House Radio Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/23/2025 - 4:47:53 PM