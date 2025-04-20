Welcome to the first episode of season one, with Jessie and Alex Its the first episode! Jessie and Alex sit down to chat about how the each ended up in the growing industry - their different paths, shared values, and what makes their approaches unique. They also catch-up on whats been happening on the allotment and on the farm over the past few weeks.
From allotment enthusiasts to professional growers, two friends explore the highs, lows, and everything in between of small-scale vegetable growing. With different approaches but the same passion, we dive into the challenges, successes, and the wider industry that connects us all.