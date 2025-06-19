Ep. 1 – Cold Case: Bryan Herrera

In 2012, 16-year-old Bryan Herrera was murdered on his way to do homework at a friend's house. Though he was killed in broad daylight, no witnesses came forward. And despite detectives' best efforts, the case eventually grew cold. For years, Bryan's family kept asking questions. After a decade of waiting, would they finally get that breakthrough they'd been hoping for? If you have information to share on any cold case, please call or send in a tip with your local Crime Stoppers or law enforcement department. In Miami please call (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit crimestoppers305.com and select "Give a Tip."