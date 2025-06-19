In 2012, 16-year-old Bryan Herrera was murdered on his way to do homework at a friend’s house. Though he was killed in broad daylight, no witnesses came forward. And despite detectives’ best efforts, the case eventually grew cold. For years, Bryan’s family kept asking questions. After a decade of waiting, would they finally get that breakthrough they’d been hoping for? If you have information to share on any cold case, please call or send in a tip with your local Crime Stoppers or law enforcement department. In Miami please call (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit crimestoppers305.com and select “Give a Tip." See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Joyce Sapp, 76; Bryan Herrera, 16; and Laurance Webb, 32—three Miami residents whose lives were stolen in brutal, unsolved homicides. Cold Case Files: Miami follows award‑winning radio host and City of Miami Police reserve officer Enrique Santos as he partners with the department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, determined family members, and the advocates who spend their lives fighting for justice for the victims who can no longer fight for themselves.