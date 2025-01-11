Blake and David explore the controversial H-1B visa program's impact on the accounting profession, particularly how firms like Deloitte reportedly pay visa holders 10% less than U.S. workers and the potential implications for audit quality. They also examine Bench's sudden shutdown and subsequent acquisition and then discuss Barry Melancon's farewell interview with the Financial Times as he steps down as AICPA CEO, where he defended the 150-hour rule, his legacy, and his impact on the profession. SponsorsOnPay - http://accountingpodcast.promo/onpayBoomTax - http://accountingpodcast.promo/boomtaxTaxBandits - http://accountingpodcast.promo/taxbanditsBasil - http://accountingpodcast.promo/basilChapters(05:01) - Sponsors and H1B Visa Discussion
(11:14) - H1B Visa Impact on Accounting
(26:53) - Bench Accounting Shutdown
(45:17) - VCs and the Tough Decisions
(47:42) - Challenges in Automating Bank Transactions
(48:58) - H1B Visa Workers and Financial Misconduct
(52:19) - Predictions for 2025 and Beyond
(58:12) - Private Equity's Impact on Accounting Firms
(01:08:15) - Barry Melanson's Legacy and the Future of CPA
(01:15:23) - Conclusion and CPE Credits
(01:16:45) - Bitcoin and Quantum Computing
Robert Sterling – Twitter - H-1B DATA MEGA-THREADhttps://x.com/RobertMSterling/status/1873174358535110953 Deloitte employees with H-1B visas were paid 10% less than US workers, report findshttps://www.hrdive.com/news/deloitte-employees-with-h-1b-visas-were-paid-10-less-than-us-workers/735162/ Bench to be acquired after abruptly shutting downhttps://techcrunch.com/2024/12/30/bench-to-be-acquired-after-abruptly-shutting-down/ 'Most important man in accounting' warns against lowering standardshttps://www.ft.com/content/033792af-18e4-4d69-92f9-5b78b01f2012 Meet Willow, our state-of-the-art quantum chiphttps://blog.google/technology/research/google-willow-quantum-chip/
1:23:32
BOI On Again Off Again, Bench Shuts Down, Dying Language of Accounting
Rounding out 2024, Blake and David tackle tons of accounting news, including bookkeeping startup Bench's shutdown and the ongoing BOI reporting requirements saga. They also examine concerns about IRS Commissioner nominee Billy Long's credentials, including his "Certified Tax and Business Advisor" designation from a three-day seminar. Wrapping up, they review some of 2024's hottest stories, including declining CPA candidates, audit quality issues, and KPMG CEO Paul Knopp's Wall Street Journal op-ed about the "dying language of accounting."SponsorsLiveFlow - http://accountingpodcast.promo/liveflowSuralink - http://accountingpodcast.promo/suralink Cloud Accountant Staffing - http://accountingpodcast.promo/casTaxBandits - http://accountingpodcast.promo/taxbanditsChapters(01:36) - Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting (BOI)
(03:39) - Bench Accounting Shutdown
(12:35) - Automated Bookkeeping Challenges
(18:35) - Tax Fraud Case: The Magician
(28:20) - IRS Commissioner Nominee Controversy
(33:55) - Tax Refunds and Lifetime Advisors
(36:16) - The Dying Language of Accounting
(37:44) - CPA Licensure Reform
(39:05) - Working Conditions in Accounting
(42:28) - Reflecting on 2024: Key Themes and Events
(55:34) - AI and the Future of Accounting
(01:00:59) - San Francisco's Tax Controversies
(01:04:03) - IRS Special Payments and Predictions for 2025
(01:06:25) - Bitcoin and Quantum Computing Risks
(01:09:13) - Closing Remarks and CPE Information
Bench shuts down, leaving thousands of businesses without access to accounting and tax docshttps://techcrunch.com/2024/12/27/bench-shuts-down-leaving-thousands-of-businesses-without-access-to-accounting-and-tax-docs/New York tax preparer called 'the Magician' charged for tax fraud of $145mhttps://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/17/new-york-magician-tax-fraudBilly Long, Trump's Nominee to Lead the IRS, Touts a Credential That Tax Experts Say Is Dubioushttps://www.propublica.org/article/billy-long-irs-trump-certified-tax-business-advisor-missouriHow a Consulting Firm and Trump's I.R.S. Pick Pushed a Problematic Tax Credithttps://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/24/business/billy-long-irs-tax-credit.htmlThe Dying Language of Accountinghttps://www.wsj.com/opinion/the-dying-language-of-accounting-cpa-licensing-fede2e74CPAs Deliberate on the Decline of Accountinghttps://www.wsj.com/opinion/cpas-deliberate-on-the-demise-of-accounting-kpmg-business-language-c0be3e68Most Americans say a salary of $270K deems financial successhttps://www.cfo.com/news/most-americans-say-salary-of-270k-deems-financial-success-gen-z-boomers-inflation/734019/CFPB Sues Walmart and Branch Messenger for Illegally Opening Deposit Accounts for More Than One Million Delivery Drivershttps://www.consumerfinance.gov/about-us/newsroom/cfpb-sues-walmart-and-branch-messenger-for-illegally-opening-deposit-accounts-for-more-than-one-million-delivery-drivers/Lyft Accuses San Francisco of $100 Million Tax Overchargehttps://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-12-24/lyft-accuses-san-francisco-of-overcharging-100-million-in-taxesIRS announces special payments going this month to 1 million taxpayers who did not claim 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit; encourages non-filers about approaching deadline to claim creditshttps://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-announces-special-payments-going-this-month-to-1-million-taxpayers-who-did-not-claim-2021-recovery-rebate-credit-encourages-non-filers-about-approaching-deadline-to-claim-credits
1:10:19
How Private Equity Could Hurt the Accounting Profession
Blake, David, and special guest ChatGPT examine the impact of private equity on accounting firms, looking at how PE ownership affects compensation and firm structures. They dig into recent data showing record numbers of accounting errors in public companies, linking these issues to the broader talent shortage crisis. They explore CalCPA's pushback against proposed licensing changes, the surprising economic costs of Daylight Savings Time, and more. SponsorsLiveFlow - http://accountingpodcast.promo/liveflowSuralink - http://accountingpodcast.promo/suralinkSmartVault - http://accountingpodcast.promo/smartvaultTaxBandits - http://accountingpodcast.promo/taxbanditsChapters(00:59) - Introducing ChatGPT as Co-Host
(01:58) - Hot Topics in Accounting News
(04:05) - Private Equity in Accounting Firms
(07:35) - Debating the Impact of Private Equity
(22:40) - DirectFile Controversy
(28:02) - App News and Updates
(34:23) - Enron's Return?
(38:28) - Fraudsters and Presidential Pardons
(42:00) - Accounting Errors on the Rise
(44:52) - The Daylight Savings Debate
(50:04) - AI Tools: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
(58:26) - Final Thoughts and Announcements
Accounting errors force US companies to pull statements in record numbershttps://www.ft.com/content/716c4ad5-e8fa-4a34-afba-9fb2d1db019d Republican lawmakers ask Trump to kill IRS Direct Filehttps://www.nextgov.com/digital-government/2024/12/republican-lawmakers-ask-trump-kill-irs-direct-file/401595/ IRIS to buy Dext in £500m dealhttps://www.accountingweb.co.uk/tech/accounting-software/iris-to-buy-dext-in-ps500m-deal How Private Funds Could Hurt Americans Under Trumphttps://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/03/opinion/trump-presidency-billionaires.html LegalZoom and 1-800Accountant Join Forces to Deliver Full-Service Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions for Small Business Ownershttps://investors.legalzoom.com/news-releases/news-release-details/legalzoom-and-1-800accountant-join-forces-deliver-full-service Zoho Releases New Payroll Solution in the U.S.https://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/2024/12/13/zoho-releases-new-payroll-solution-in-the-u-s/152935/ BILL Unveils 1099 Form Filing Solution for SMBshttps://investor.bill.com/news/news-details/2024/BILL-Unveils-1099-Form-Filing-Solution-for-SMBs/default.aspx Is Enron back? Here's what we know … https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/trending/article/is-enron-back-houston-19953844.php CalCPA Submits Comments on Exposure Draft on CPA Licensurehttps://www.calcpa.org/whats-happening/articles/calcpa-submits-comments-on-exposure-draft-on-cpa CEOs Want Trump to Change Course on Tariffs. He Isn't Budging.https://www.wsj.com/economy/trade/trump-tariff-plan-business-lobbying-8f02ccea Donald Trump vows to end daylight saving timehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDR1IURzO1QMore Than a Lost Hour of Sleep: The True Cost of Daylight Saving Timehttps://www.chmura.com/blog/dst#:~:text=our%20methodology%20below.-,Results,was%20approximately%20%24672.02%20million%20annually
1:14:58
New IRS Commissioner Was An ERTC Peddler
Blake and David take a look at several significant developments in the accounting world, including Trump's controversial IRS Commissioner nomination of former Congressman Billy Long. They also dig into updates on the Macy's accounting scandal and explore Square's potential move into accounting software with their new head of Product Accounting Solutions hire. They also share insights from the AICPA's 2024 CAS benchmark survey showing significant growth in client accounting services practices and much more!SponsorsRoboDebit - http://accountingpodcast.promo/robodebitRelay - http://accountingpodcast.promo/relayCloud Accountant Staffing - http://accountingpodcast.promo/casTaxBandits - http://accountingpodcast.promo/taxbanditsChapters(00:28) - Welcome to The Accounting Podcast
(00:40) - Digital CPA Conference Highlights
(01:17) - CAS Practices on the Rise
(02:22) - IRS Commissioner Nominee: Billy Long
(03:42) - Employee Retention Tax Credit Controversy
(14:45) - Macy's Financial Misstatements
(28:30) - Intuit Assist: A Closer Look
(29:48) - The Evolution of Bill Scanning with AI
(31:25) - AI's Impact on Accounting Tools
(33:06) - AI and Tax Returns: The Future of Automation
(34:54) - Relay: The Ultimate Small Business Bank
(36:19) - Supermicro's Accounting Scandal
(40:48) - Square's Move into Accounting Solutions
(57:21) - The Rise of Client Advisory Services
(01:00:55) - Closing Remarks and Future Insights
He Promised Huge Tax Refunds. Now Trump Wants Him to Lead the I.R.S.https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/06/us/politics/billy-long-trump-irs-tax-credit.html Brainsky Unleashed (Instagram) – Billy Long – December 6, 2024https://www.instagram.com/brainskyunleashed/reel/DDQS_GjRn4P/ Macy's employee who hid $151 million in delivery expenses was trying to mask initial mistake, sources sayhttps://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/11/macys-m-earnings-q3-2024.html Macy's Probe Found Employee Acted Alone in $151 Million Accounting Scandalhttps://www.wsj.com/business/retail/macys-m-q3-earnings-report-2024-c7363662 LinkedIn – Andy Schwartz – Profit Labs Update – December 6, 2024https://www.linkedin.com/posts/andy-schwartz-233b359_profit-labs-update-i-am-excited-to-share-activity-7269157016051298305-rYAW/ Amazon integrates QuickBooks for sellershttps://www.accountingtoday.com/news/amazon-integrates-intuit-quickbooks AICPA and CPA.com Benchmark Survey: CAS Practices Report 17% Growthhttps://insidepublicaccounting.com/2024/12/09/aicpa-and-cpa-com-benchmark-survey-cas-practices-report-17-growth/
1:03:15
BOI Blocked | 57% of Firms Raising Prices | Creepy EY Bot
Congratulations to Blake for making Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People list! Today, Blake and David dig into several significant developments in accounting, including a federal court's decision to block BOI reporting nationwide. They also examine which of the 57% of accounting firms plan to raise fees in 2025 and take a look at the AICPA's Experience Learn and Earn (ELE) program. There's also talk about new PCAOB reporting requirements for audit firms and the recent acquisition of Dext by Iris Software Group. SponsorsOnPay - http://accountingpodcast.promo/onpayZoho - http://accountingpodcast.promo/zohoSmartVault - http://accountingpodcast.promo/smartvaultChapters(00:31) - Celebrating Achievements and Social Media Impact
(03:16) - Key News Stories: Price Increases and Regulatory Changes
(04:17) - BOI Reporting Requirement Blocked
(14:21) - Raising Prices in Accounting Firms
(17:39) - Experience, Learn, and Earn Program
(22:26) - AICPA and Overtime Pay Ruling
(30:12) - PCAOB's New Reporting Requirements
(34:48) - Debating the Future of Auditing
(35:50) - Impact of AI on Auditing
(37:21) - Evaluating PCAOB's Effectiveness
(38:32) - PCAOB Sanctions and Penalties
(45:00) - Macy's Financial Controversy
(48:31) - EY's AI Interview Bot
(53:29) - AI's Impact on Productivity
(58:14) - Dext Acquisition by Iris
(01:01:58) - Closing Remarks and Future Topics
Accounting Today - The 2024 Top 100 Most Influential People https://arizent.brightspotcdn.com/c3/0f/2649ee17493eab95634bbc91f5f7/top-100-most-influential-people-updated.pdf Federal Court Enjoins Enforcement of the CTA Nationwide; Reporting Companies "Need Not Comply" with January 1 Deadlinehttps://natlawreview.com/article/texas-federal-court-blocks-corporate-transparency-act-halts-nationwide-enforcement Survey Says 57% of Firms Are Raising Prices Next Yearhttps://cpatrendlines.com/2024/11/14/survey-says-57-of-firms-are-raising-prices-next-year/ Experience, Learn, and Earn https://experiencelearnearn.org/ Expanded Access Now Available for AICPA-NASBA ELE Programhttps://nasba.org/blog/2024/11/15/expanded-access-aicpa-nasba-ele-program/ Texas Judge Tosses Biden Overtime Expansion for Millionshttps://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/overtime-expansion-for-4-million-workers-tossed-by-texas-judge Follow up to the "AICPA is illegally hiding salary info on job postings". After several emails, I convinced them to comply with the lawhttps://www.reddit.com/r/Accounting/comments/1g0ib4z/follow_up_to_the_aicpa_is_illegally_hiding_salary/ PCAOB Adopts Auditor Performance Metrics, Increased Firm Reporting Rules https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/news/pcaob-adopts-auditor-performance-metrics-increased-firm-reporting-rules Critics see chance to close down US audit regulator under Trumphttps://www.ft.com/content/e9a7247f-84fd-4df7-8163-6518954470e9 Macy's says employee hid up to $154 million in expenses, delaying Q3 earningshttps://apnews.com/article/macys-accounting-quarter-b1cb0927d9b6a58ee4396838df7973c9 KPMG Survey: AI Adoption Across US Finance Functions Reaches Highest Levels, with ROI Exceeding Expectationshttps://kpmg.com/us/en/media/news/ai-adoption-across-us-finance-functions-reaches-highest-levels.html IRIS Software Group Announces Intent to Acquire Dext Software Ltd.https://dext.com/us/iris-announces-intent-to-acquire-dext
