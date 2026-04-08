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Camp Redrum

ABF Creative
FictionKids & Family
Camp Redrum
Latest episode

60 episodes

  • Camp Redrum

    Scary Minutes - The Haunted Locker

    11/13/2024 | 1 mins.
    Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
  • Camp Redrum

    Scary Minutes - The Vanishing Room

    11/12/2024 | 1 mins.
    Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
  • Camp Redrum

    Scary Minutes - The Wrong Reflection

    11/11/2024 | 1 mins.
    Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
  • Camp Redrum

    Scary Minutes - The Creeping Fog

    11/10/2024 | 1 mins.
    Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
  • Camp Redrum

    Scary Minutes - The Invisible Pet

    11/09/2024 | 1 mins.
    Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
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About Camp Redrum
At the risk of being stuck in the abandoned Camp Redrum forever, a grumpy janitor named Eli is trapped under mysterious circumstances. When a group of kids breaks into his camp, Eli recruits their help with the promise of scary stories. Though Eli can never quite find the answer to his problems he remains determined to try again each week in the hopes of escaping eternity at Camp Redrum. This narrated horror anthology is produced by ABF Creative.
Podcast website
FictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids

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