At the risk of being stuck in the abandoned Camp Redrum forever, a grumpy janitor named Eli is trapped under mysterious circumstances. When a group of kids breaks into his camp, Eli recruits their help with the promise of scary stories.

Though Eli can never quite find the answer to his problems he remains determined to try again each week in the hopes of escaping eternity at Camp Redrum. This narrated horror anthology is produced by ABF Creative.