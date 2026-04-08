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60 episodes
- Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
- Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
- Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
- Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
- Scary Minutes is a new series from the creators of Camp Redrum, delivering a quick yet thrilling daily dose of the storytelling style you love from Eli. Stay tuned for the next season of Camp Redrum, coming in 2025! Follow the show on your favorite podcast platform to be the first to know!
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About Camp Redrum
At the risk of being stuck in the abandoned Camp Redrum forever, a grumpy janitor named Eli is trapped under mysterious circumstances. When a group of kids breaks into his camp, Eli recruits their help with the promise of scary stories. Though Eli can never quite find the answer to his problems he remains determined to try again each week in the hopes of escaping eternity at Camp Redrum. This narrated horror anthology is produced by ABF Creative.Podcast website
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Camp Redrum
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Camp Redrum: Podcasts in Family