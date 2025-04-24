Andrew Schulz on Meeting Mark Gagnon, starting Comedy, and Untold Stories

Andrew Schulz joins us in the tent today to reflect and look back at our friendship and all the good times we had while on tour… WELCOME TO CAMP! 🏕️TIMESTAMP:0:00 Intro1:31 ANDREW SCHULZ Is In The Tent!!!3:00 Hitler Was Misunderstood? + Big Women Need Love Too5:20 Pregnancy Sex9:33 Spending Time w/ Kids12:11 Magic Tricks + Mark Was a Frat Magician + Street Magic18:18 Is Criss Angel a Sorcerer + Carrot Top + Weirdness of Vegas 22:49 Mark First Time Meeting Schulz42:05 Schulz Building His Space In Podcasting50:10 Early Day's In Comedy1:05:09 Schulz First Time on Rogan + Schulz WILD Outfits1:15:51 Shows In Australia + Alex Media Kicked Out of Economy+1:19:58 Finding The Brooklyn Studio + Phone Call w/ Ben Uyeda1:27:38 Early Failures + $25k Micless Setup1:32:07 Schulz Giving Mark a Raise During Covid + 1:38:00 How Alex Media Started Working Schulz + Power of Internships1:47:27 Mark Lived In a Church + Writing Jokes For Bob and Tom Show1:51:00 Long Time Friends In Comedy + Performing at MSG1:58:26 Comedy During Covid + Perfecting a Joke2:10:07 Schulz's Monologues2:13:30 Perks of Focusing On One Thing2:16:54 Schulz New Stand Up Material2:19:10 Podcast's Becoming The News + Filtering Controversial Views 2:44:11 What If Mark and Schulz Never Met