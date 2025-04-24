Andrew Schulz on Meeting Mark Gagnon, starting Comedy, and Untold Stories
Andrew Schulz joins us in the tent today to reflect and look back at our friendship and all the good times we had while on tour… WELCOME TO CAMP! 🏕️TIMESTAMP:0:00 Intro1:31 ANDREW SCHULZ Is In The Tent!!!3:00 Hitler Was Misunderstood? + Big Women Need Love Too5:20 Pregnancy Sex9:33 Spending Time w/ Kids12:11 Magic Tricks + Mark Was a Frat Magician + Street Magic18:18 Is Criss Angel a Sorcerer + Carrot Top + Weirdness of Vegas 22:49 Mark First Time Meeting Schulz42:05 Schulz Building His Space In Podcasting50:10 Early Day's In Comedy1:05:09 Schulz First Time on Rogan + Schulz WILD Outfits1:15:51 Shows In Australia + Alex Media Kicked Out of Economy+1:19:58 Finding The Brooklyn Studio + Phone Call w/ Ben Uyeda1:27:38 Early Failures + $25k Micless Setup1:32:07 Schulz Giving Mark a Raise During Covid + 1:38:00 How Alex Media Started Working Schulz + Power of Internships1:47:27 Mark Lived In a Church + Writing Jokes For Bob and Tom Show1:51:00 Long Time Friends In Comedy + Performing at MSG1:58:26 Comedy During Covid + Perfecting a Joke2:10:07 Schulz's Monologues2:13:30 Perks of Focusing On One Thing2:16:54 Schulz New Stand Up Material2:19:10 Podcast's Becoming The News + Filtering Controversial Views 2:44:11 What If Mark and Schulz Never Met
2:51:19
America’s Cartel Crisis (Mass Graves, Corrupt Borders, and a $49 Billion Empire)
MASS GRAVES. CARTELS. NARCOS…Cappy breaks it down for us. Chris Cappelluto, better known as Chris Cappy, former National Guard, Iraq War Veteran and geopolitical analyst joins us to explain America's role in cartel crime and other interesting topics! WELCOME TO CAMP! 🏕️☢️⚠️ Make sure to follow Chris's new channel @ChrisCappy TIMESTAMP: 0:00 Intro1:05 America's Relationship With Cartels Today9:11 How Do Cartels Operate?11:59 Drug Routes In America + Cartels Crossing The Border 23:28 Cartels Mass Graves25:33 The Cartel's $49 Billion Industry + Corruption At The Border41:28 The Tren de Aragua Gang49:03 How To Decide Who The Boss Is vs The Puppet51:59 America's Role In Cartel Crime56:48 China's Mass Incarcerations To Solve Drug Problem + Foreign Countries Funding Drugs1:02:14 Will The Mexican President Side With Trump?
1:06:42
PROOF The Shroud of Turin is REAL
What is this shroud from Turin that holds a sacred place in Christian history? Join us, as we talk about one of the most infamous religious artifacts that still has many unanswered questions. We will cover various myths and research studies surrounding the Shroud of Turin origins, blood that was found on it and other interesting topics… WELCOME TO RELIGION CAMP! 🏕️TIMESTAMP:0:00 What Is The Shroud of Turin?2:05 Discovery of The Shroud5:13 Is The Shroud The Image of Edessa?6:12 Characteristics of The Shroud10:28 The Shroud Put On Display + Jesus's Negative Image13:24 AB Blood Type Found On Shroud14:38 Radiocarbon Testing23:34 Most Recent Studies On The Shroud29:57 Other Relics Similar To The Shroud33:59 Do You Think The Shroud Is Real?
37:12
The Most Wanted Criminal in History: The Legend of DB Cooper
Who was DB Cooper? Join us, as we talk about one of the most infamous cases in the United States. We will cover various individuals who were once alleged to be this mysterious criminal and try and resolve any unanswered questions… WELCOME TO CAMP! 🏕️TIMESTAMP: 0:00 Intro1:00 D.B. Cooper's Take Off7:28 Cooper Demands $200k14:36 D.B Cooper's Jump22:45 The Search For D.B Cooper34:28 Is Luigi Mangione The Modern Day D.B.?38:34 Woman Sucked Out of Plane40:52 New Evidence of D.B. Cooper + Ransom Money Found49:07 Dwayne Webber Confesses To Being D.B Cooper53:45 Dwayne Takes Wife to Ransom Money Location57:48 D.B. Might Have Been Transgender1:03:14 Robert Rackstraw1:06:44 Richard Floyd McCoy Jr. Hijacks Plane1:09:18 Kenneth Christiansen's Brother Snitches on Him1:12:46 L.D. Cooper1:17:03 D.B. Cooper In Prison Break1:18:17 Scientist Study The Ransom Money + Cooper's Parachute Possibly Found1:21:00 D.B.'s Cigarettes Lost + Cooper Con
1:25:56
Free Speech Expert On Alex Jones, Kanye West Tweets, & Comedy Cancellations
Free Speech Lawyer Mario Cerame joins us in the tent to talk about his famous case involving Alex Jones, Positive Versions of Free Speech, The Internet's Effect On Free Speech, LGBTQ+ In Schools and other interesting topics… WELCOME TO CAMP! 🏕️TIMESTAMP: 0:00 Intro1:14 What Is Free Speech?5:04 Positive Versions of Free Speech10:20 Should All Versions of Free Speech Be Allowed?16:39 Internet's Effect On Free Speech25:27 Hate Speech In Free Speech + Punching Up an Punching Down 36:32 LGBTQ+ In School Case + Importance of Context In "Threats"48:00 Use of The N-Word + Free Speech In Comedy54:02 Free Speech In Comedy 1:16:39 What It's Like Defending The Guilty1:21:47 Social Medias Place In Free Speech + Kanye's Crazy Tweets1:36:02 The Alex Jones Case + Gulf of Tonkin Incident1:49:00 Being Open Minded To Conspiracy2:01:07 Copyright Infringement In Ai Spaces2:17:34 Shoutout To Mario Cerame