Checkout Flux 4.0 here: https://www.flux.live/flux4/index.html Chris Camillo and Tom Costello go head-to-head on Odds on Open's first every debate episode. They answer a question every trader eventually confronts: who is actually better positioned to take risk — a concentrated retail investor with no LPs, mandates, or career risk, or an institutional hedge fund manager with a two-and-twenty product to protect? Chris, who compounded $20K into roughly $80 million over 18 years using his "social arb" strategy, argues that a 50–70% drawdown is rational inside a properly bucketed, levered, long-horizon risk account. Tom, a former Tudor, Moore, and Caxton PM who now runs a market-neutral fund targeting ~20% annual returns with a 1.4% peak drawdown, counters with the Pareto distribution of hedge fund and day-trader returns, the beta-versus-alpha logic behind institutional portfolio construction, and why allocators refuse to pay for beta they can get on margin themselves. Along the way they debate 3x leveraged S&P ETFs and the hidden roll and theta costs inside them, "too big to fail" AI concentration, the Situational Awareness blowup, crypto's 98% correlation trap, and why overfit backtests stopped landing in Tom's inbox.The second half is a live stress test of social arb as an edge: Chris walks through the Beacon Roofing hailstorm trade built on Google Trends, the Hunger Games and Stranger Things trades built on conversational data, and the e.l.f. Cosmetics trade triggered by a single Jeffree Star video that no sell-side cosmetics analyst had seen. Tom critiques it as an institutional money manager — alpha decay, crowding, discretionary-desk constraints, and whether Citadel plus LLMs will systematize TikTok sentiment before retail's information asymmetry is arbitraged away. If you care about risk management, leverage, position sizing, uncorrelated returns, alternative data, market microstructure, and where retail traders still hold a structural advantage over multi-manager pod shops, this episode is for you.