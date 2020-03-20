The year is 1999. Lurking somewhere between Hot Topic and the food court, five misfit demons from Hell kill time inciting sin in a suburban shopping mall. When ... More
We're Back, Baby!
4/1/2023
1:58
10 - Happy Y2K, Part 2
The time has come for Mall Rat to finally take the stage and play the most important gig of their lives! Written, Directed and Produced by Kristen DiMercurio. Co-written by Talia Rochmann and Mark Wolf Roberts. Production Consulting by Julia Schifini. Executive Produced by Mischa Stanton. Sound designed by Jeffrey Gardner. Recorded by Jared Paul and James Schoen. Featuring Elliot Gindi as Misroch, Susannah Wilson as Belzagor, Mark Wolf Roberts as Asmoraius, Isa Braun as Xaphan, Christopher Trindade as Trent and Carpasinus, Regina Russel as Trainee, Jordan Cobb as Raven, and Caitlyn Jones as Satan herself. Additional voices and club beats by Dan Powell, screaming by Audrey NAME. Theme music by FM Buller. Show art by Talia Rochmann. A Product of the Whisperforge: Sound & Story, Brought to Life
8/21/2020
24:39
09 - Happy Y2K, Part 1
Belzagor and Xaphan break into the records office to search for clues while Asmoraius… starts a podcast? Written, Directed and Produced by Kristen DiMercurio. Co-written by Talia Rochmann and Mark Wolf Roberts. Production Consulting by Julia Schifini. Executive Produced by Mischa Stanton. Sound designed by Jeffrey Gardner. Recorded by Jared Paul and James Schoen. Featuring Elliot Gindi as Misroch, Susannah Wilson as Belzagor, Mark Wolf Roberts as Asmoraius, Isa Braun as Xaphan, Christopher Trindade as Carpasinus. Additional voices by James Oliva, Zach Valenti, Marc Solinger, Alexander Danner, Jeff Van Dreason, Eric Silver, David Cummings, Tau Zaman, Mischa Stanton, Caitlyn Jones, and Zach Libresco. Theme music by FM Buller. Show art by Talia Rochmann. A Product of the Whisperforge: Sound & Story, Brought to Life
8/21/2020
22:31
8/19/2020
3:07
08 - Attention Port Authority Bus Terminal Degenerates!
Nothing says “one way ticket to Hell” quite like the food court delicacies from Port Authority Bus Terminal. Once onboard, Asmoraius and Misroch come up with a “plan.” Written, Directed and Produced by Kristen DiMercurio. Co-written by Talia Rochmann and Mark Wolf Roberts. Production Consulting by Julia Schifini. Executive Produced by Mischa Stanton. Sound designed by Jared Paul. Recorded by Jared Paul and James Schoen. Music by Juliana Parker. Featuring Elliot Gindi as Misroch, Susannah Wilson as Belzagor, Mark Wolf Roberts as Asmoraius, Isa Braun as Xaphan, Sheldon Brown as Hornblas, and Kristen DiMercurio as Bus Terminal Announcements. Additional voices Jake Masters Theme music by FM Buller. Show art by Talia Rochmann. A Product of the Whisperforge: Sound & Story, Brought to Life
The year is 1999. Lurking somewhere between Hot Topic and the food court, five misfit demons from Hell kill time inciting sin in a suburban shopping mall. When the lead singer of their band goes mysteriously missing, the demons only have two weeks to find him before they play the biggest gig of the millenium - or face the wrath of Satan herself.