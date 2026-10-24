Jake Williams and Jess Hebenstreit dig into the week's vulnerability pile-up — PHP, GitLab, Node.js, and a LightLLM supply-chain keylogger — and the much bigger story blowing up the week: ChainGuard's CEO unilaterally broke the coordinated disclosure embargo on the PHP vulnerability, posting technical details hours before the agreed release. They cover why that decision may have put the final nail in coordinated disclosure's coffin, Jake's fire department (not bucket brigade) framework for arguing a changed risk landscape to your board, and the pushback on a widely-shared LinkedIn post telling security leaders to 'just ask your board for the basics.'

They also get into whether AI model providers bear responsibility for accelerating vulnerability discovery, how to tell your board the risk calculus has actually changed instead of just asking for the same resources again, and why cybersecurity has become a far more cutthroat, specialized field than the one they came up in. Spicy/rant warning: Jess does not hold back on this one.

Topics covered: - ChainGuard's CEO breaking the coordinated PHP vulnerability disclosure embargo, and the industry backlash that followed - Why Jake and Jess think this may be the beginning of the end for coordinated disclosure as it's worked until now - The week's vulnerability pile-up: PHP, a new GitLab flaw, Node.js, and a LightLLM supply-chain keylogger compromise - Jake's fire department vs. bucket brigade analogy for explaining a changed risk landscape to your board - The backlash to a viral LinkedIn post telling security leaders to go ask their boards for 'the basics' - Whether AI model providers share responsibility for accelerating vulnerability discovery and exploitation - Why cybersecurity has become a more cutthroat, specialized field than the one Jake and Jess came up in

Sources: Jason Clinton (Deputy CISO, Anthropic): https://x.com/JasonDClinton/status/2113325263157395456 ChainGuard CEO: https://lnkd.in/p/gufhMCU7 Marcus Hutchins: https://lnkd.in/p/gwzFmFeE FireEye: https://lnkd.in/p/gZAW7tAA Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/wYJnTpczV