Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2 episodes
- Did you vote for Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, or Elon Musk? No? Me neither. So why are they (and other tech billionaires) deciding the future of AI and our democracy? 🤔
In this episode, I interview political philosopher Dr. Annette Zimmermann about what happens when a handful of tech billionaires control AI, and whether AI can ever be truly democratic.
This episode covers:
Why political philosophy is essential to understanding what's happening with AI today.
The dangers of letting billionaires hold the power to create AI technologies.
How a small oligopoly of tech companies concentrates AI's benefits while spreading its risks and costs across all of us.
What is "AI exceptionalism" and why AI companies get to play by different rules than every other industry.
How tech CEOs shape political agendas, from Sam Altman's 2023 Senate hearing to the "AI arms race" narrative.
Why it's so important to understand that their discourse is POLITICAL and IDEOLOGICAL, and NOT factual.
The ideologies driving Silicon Valley today: effective altruism, effective accelerationism, and the rise of anti-democratic "dark enlightenment" thinking.
What "democracy washing" is, and the three traps to watch out for: the doomsday trap, the wishlist trap, and the arms race trap.
How everyday people can push back, from local bans on facial recognition to rejecting learned helplessness about AI.
What it would take for us to create democratic AI.
PHEW, and that's it! 😮💨
I ho
pe you learn a lot and ENJOY!
Don't forget to subscribe and join me next TUESDAY for more AI literacy with leading critical AI experts. And let me know in the comments: WHAT WAS YOUR MAIN TAKEAWAY FROM THIS EPISODE? (And if you stayed until the end, you know what to do! 😉)
EXTRA RESOURCES:
📖 Join my AI Literacy Book Club and Community:
https://theaisurvivalclub.com/
Follow me on socials:
📷 IG: https://www.instagram.com/cahdoria/reels/
📧 SUBSTACK: https://substack.com/@catharinadoria
GUEST RESOURCES:
📘 BOOK: Democratizing AI by Dr. Annette Zimmermann
https://link.amazon/B0gbflcfM
- In my first episode, I interview Dr. Emily M. Bender and Dr. Alex Hanna about the current AI hype in the industry and what everyday people should learn about LLM/Generative AI and AI agent technologies so big tech can't play them.
This episode covers:
1. The technology behind Generative AI and AI agents (LLMs)
2. How LLMs are essentially probabilistic machines that predict tokens and assemble letters without understanding their meaning.
2. How AI agents are enhanced LLMs tasked with taking actions based on word predictions.
3. The fact that artificial intelligence cannot be sentient or conscious.
4. How companies blame AI agents for their actions to dodge accountability and hype up their tech to attract funding.
5. The differences between AI doomers and AI boosters, along with the ideologies (TESCREAL) influencing AI today.
PHEW, and that's it! 😮💨
I hope you learn a lot and ENJOY our first episode.
Don't forget to subscribe and join me next TUESDAY for more AI literacy with leading critical AI experts, and let me know down in the comments: WHAT WAS YOUR MAIN TAKE-AWAY FROM THIS EPISODE?
EXTRA RESOURCES:
📖 Join My AI Literacy Book Club and Community:
https://theaisurvivalclub.com/
Follow me on socials:
📷 IG: https://www.instagram.com/cahdoria/reels/
📧 SUBSTACK: https://substack.com/@catharinadoria
GUEST RESOURCES:
PODCAST: https://dair-institute.org/maiht3k/
BOOK: THE AI CON: https://link.amazon/B01VJl9DSHow to talk about "AI" without adding to the anthropomorphization: https://buttondown.com/maiht3k/archive/how-to-talk-about-ai-without-adding-to-the/
More Technology podcasts
- Power On with Mark GurmanSociety & Culture, Technology
- AcquiredBusiness, Investing, Technology
- Search EngineBusiness, Society & Culture, Technology
- Tomorrow, TodayNews, Tech News, Technology
- American Alchemy with Jesse MichelsScience, Society & Culture, Technology
- Reshaping Workflows with Dell Pro Precision and NVIDIA RTX PRO GPUsNews, Tech News, Technology
- All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & FriedbergBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Investing, Technology
- AI Business DailyBusiness, Education, Technology
- Machine GodsNews, News Commentary, Tech News, Technology
- TED Radio HourScience, Social Sciences, Society & Culture, Technology
Trending Technology podcasts
- The MacRumors ShowNews, Tech News, Technology
- AppleInsider PodcastNews, Tech News, Technology
- The AI XR Podcast.Business News, News, Technology
- Endless ThreadTechnology
- TechStuffNews, Tech News, Technology
- Aviation Week's Check 6 PodcastAviation, Business News, Leisure, News, Technology
- BanklessNews, Tech News, Technology
- The GTMnow PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Technology
- AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & TrendsNews, Tech News, Technology
- The InterfaceNews, Tech News, Technology
- TechCrunch Daily CrunchNews, Tech News, Technology
- Understood: The Big BetEntertainment News, News, Technology
- The Skip PodcastBusiness, Careers, Technology
- Hands-On AI (Audio)Technology
- Defense in DepthNews, Tech News, Technology
- TokenizedBusiness, Investing, News, Tech News, Technology
- Next Token｜词元之外Technology
- BG2Pod with Brad Gerstner and Bill GurleyTechnology
- Come, I'll take you backTechnology
- The Paycast NetworkTechnology
- Sharp Tech with Ben ThompsonTechnology
- iOS Today (Audio)Technology
About Bots Don't Cry
Every Tuesday, I'll teach you critical AI literacy with leading voices in critical AI (and sometimes just me!) to help you protect yourself from the REAL dangers of AI and the media's crazy AI marketing hype.Podcast website
Listen to Bots Don't Cry, Power On with Mark Gurman and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Bots Don't Cry
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.