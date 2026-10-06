Did you vote for Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, or Elon Musk? No? Me neither. So why are they (and other tech billionaires) deciding the future of AI and our democracy? 🤔

In this episode, I interview political philosopher Dr. Annette Zimmermann about what happens when a handful of tech billionaires control AI, and whether AI can ever be truly democratic.



This episode covers:

Why political philosophy is essential to understanding what's happening with AI today.

The dangers of letting billionaires hold the power to create AI technologies.

How a small oligopoly of tech companies concentrates AI's benefits while spreading its risks and costs across all of us.

What is "AI exceptionalism" and why AI companies get to play by different rules than every other industry.

How tech CEOs shape political agendas, from Sam Altman's 2023 Senate hearing to the "AI arms race" narrative.

Why it's so important to understand that their discourse is POLITICAL and IDEOLOGICAL, and NOT factual.

The ideologies driving Silicon Valley today: effective altruism, effective accelerationism, and the rise of anti-democratic "dark enlightenment" thinking.

What "democracy washing" is, and the three traps to watch out for: the doomsday trap, the wishlist trap, and the arms race trap.

How everyday people can push back, from local bans on facial recognition to rejecting learned helplessness about AI.

What it would take for us to create democratic AI.

PHEW, and that's it! 😮‍💨

I ho

pe you learn a lot and ENJOY!

Don't forget to subscribe and join me next TUESDAY for more AI literacy with leading critical AI experts. And let me know in the comments: WHAT WAS YOUR MAIN TAKEAWAY FROM THIS EPISODE? (And if you stayed until the end, you know what to do! 😉)

EXTRA RESOURCES:

📖 Join my AI Literacy Book Club and Community:

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GUEST RESOURCES:

📘 BOOK: Democratizing AI by Dr. Annette Zimmermann

https://link.amazon/B0gbflcfM