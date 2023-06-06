Born to Love with Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert is an interview show about all the things we absolutely adore, hosted by Ellie Kemper and her longtime comedy fr... More
Available Episodes
Bobby Bones Loves Failure
Ellie and Scott are joined by radio and TV personality, Bobby Bones! Bobby loves failing...and then getting better and learning! From his fall on the first episode of "Dancing with the Stars" to his infamous million dollar fine by the FCC, Bobby shares some of his biggest failures and the funny stories around them. Plus, Ellie shares why her son's science fair has her loving…elementary school science?
6/13/2023
40:58
Jenna Fischer Loves Keanu Reeves Movies
Ellie and Scott are joined by Jenna Fischer from "The Office" and "Office Ladies Podcast"! Jenna shares why Keanu Reeves's action films bring her a sense of calm, why she thinks we like to root for Keanu as the action hero, and the surprising connection between "The Office" and "Speed." And speaking of speed, Ellie shares her new favorite way to run!
6/13/2023
39:19
Introducing: Born To Love with Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert

About Born To Love with Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert
