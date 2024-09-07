It doesn't seem like Joe Biden's pre-exit pardons will end with his son, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney and Congressman Adam Schiff will reportedly become immune from accountability in the coming weeks. Plus, the bathroom wars on Capitol Hill continue to intensify. Eric Bolling breaks down the chaos that Donald Trump is set to inherit. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Former Marine Daniel Penny is acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway, but the ruling may spark massive BLM-driven protests. Plus, the successful return of Donald Trump to the world stage, and the situation in Syria proves just how awful the Obama-Biden foreign policy really is.

Daniel Penny was rightfully acquitted yesterday, ending a months-long debate about being a good samaritan and right versus wrong. The court of public opinion is also dueling over the circumstances surrounding the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Regardless of where you stand politically, there is no denying the crime and justice issues that this country faces. Eric Bolling reacts to the latest news about these two massive headlines.

Biden, McConnell… How many times do members of the old D.C. guard need to stumble and fall until we finally take their power away from them? Plus, CNN loses to the Food Network, and the Democrat party of violence strikes again.

Those who are sick with Trump Derangement Syndrome should definitely look away, because the future president refuses to stop stacking wins on his way to the White House. Plus, Van Jones finally admits that the legacy media is dying. Eric Bolling gives his uncensored takes on the top stories of the day.

Welcome to "Bolling", a brand-new podcast where I, Eric Bolling, personally deliver a daily dose of uncensored TRUTH to combat the non-stop assault on our lives, liberties, and pursuits of happiness. These are serious times. We are being fed a daily diet of propaganda from all sides. That stops with me. I will call them out whenever they lie, cheat, steal, or mislead us. The hostile media think they are getting away with it, but I won't let them. There's too much at stake. With the most consequential election in our lifetimes just weeks away, the truth will play a major role in who wins the White House. On "Bolling" The Truth is always uncensored. Listen to "Bolling" today and Subscribe now. Join us. You won't be disappointed.