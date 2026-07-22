Listen for instant reaction and analysis of megacap tech earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.



Alphabet reported second-quarter cloud revenue that far surpassed Wall Street’s expectations and said the division’s backlog of contracted business ballooned to more than $500 billion, offering fresh evidence that the company’s massive AI investments are paying off.



Meanwhile, Tesla missed Wall Street’s profit expectations even after a strong quarter of auto sales, a setback for the electric-vehicle maker as it looks to build out new lines of business in robotics, autonomy and AI.



To break down all of this, Bloomberg Businessweek Daily hosts Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec speak with:

Ed Ludlow, Bloomberg Tech co-host

Keith Naughton, Bloomberg News Auto Reporter

Mandeep Singh, Bloomberg Intelligence Global Head of Technology Research

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