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1123 episodes
- Listen for instant reaction and analysis of megacap tech earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.
Alphabet reported second-quarter cloud revenue that far surpassed Wall Street’s expectations and said the division’s backlog of contracted business ballooned to more than $500 billion, offering fresh evidence that the company’s massive AI investments are paying off.
Meanwhile, Tesla missed Wall Street’s profit expectations even after a strong quarter of auto sales, a setback for the electric-vehicle maker as it looks to build out new lines of business in robotics, autonomy and AI.
To break down all of this, Bloomberg Businessweek Daily hosts Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec speak with:
Ed Ludlow, Bloomberg Tech co-host
Keith Naughton, Bloomberg News Auto Reporter
Mandeep Singh, Bloomberg Intelligence Global Head of Technology Research
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- Bloomberg’s Ed Ludlow breaks down the news of OpenAI's advanced AI models unexpectedly hacking Hugging Face's system during testing, raising fresh concerns about AI safety. Plus, AMD is making a major AI bet by investing up to $5 billion in Anthropic, and Apple is readying a major overhaul to its Mac lineup beginning later this year, as Samsung makes its biggest consumer hardware push of the year at its Galaxy Unpacked event.
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- Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow breaks down Nvidia's latest AI chip rollout, as the company says its next-generation processors are now shipping to customers and entering full production. Plus, a judge hits pause on Paramount's merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, throwing the blockbuster media deal into limbo. And, Sameer Dholakia of Bessemer Venture Partners joins to discuss the AI race's next phase, with Washington promising to scrutinize Chinese models as investors hunt for the next big winners.
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- Bloomberg’s Ed Ludlow breaks down what Moonshot's Kimi K3 means for the race with OpenAI, Anthropic and the chipmakers powering it. Plus, SpaceX gears up for a second attempt at a Starship test flight later this week, and Andreessen Horowitz signs defense investor and military vet Connor Love to the firm's American Dynamism team.
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- Bloomberg’s Ed Ludlow looks at Chinese startup Moonshot's latest model, which it says can compete with the best from OpenAI and Anthropic. Plus, Netflix shares tumble after the streaming giant warns of slowing sales growth for a second straight quarter, and Greylock - one of the oldest venture firms - just raised $1.5 billion for its 18th fund. We speak with partner Saam Motamedi.
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About Bloomberg Tech
Listen for news and analysis on global technology companies and investors. Ed Ludlow brings you the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.Podcast website
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