Signal-Gate Unpacked: Why Democrat Attacks Might Come Up Short
We dive into the explosive "Signal-Gate" story rocking the nation! In this March 27, 2025 episode, we unpack The Atlantic’s bombshell report on Signal app coordination of Houthi attacks, featuring Trump’s take and Democrats’ calls for resignations from Warren and Warner. Plus, a groundbreaking New York Times report reveals paper grocery bags aren’t eco-friendly—shocking environmental insights await!
--------
9:31
Faltering Democrats promote Tesla Terrorism as the Biden’s consider a comeback
Shocking reports of terrorism against Tesla dealerships, with incendiary devices and firebombing targeting the EV giant over Elon Musk’s political views. Are Democrats, the self-proclaimed defenders of democracy, behind these attacks? We dive into the chaos, exposing the hypocrisy and the dismantling of the climate movement. We also debunk lies about the Department of Education closure: it’s not the end of education, it’s a chance for states to prioritize kids over bureaucracy. From Tim Walz’s failing education record in Minnesota to teachers union misinformation about students with disabilities. Plus, new data reveals Democrats’ brand is crumbling worse than ever—Axios calls it a ‘Dark Deep Hole’—with Biden desperate to reclaim major party influence. ABOUT 10 Minute Drill: 10 Minute Drill is your morning 10-minute rundown of the most important stories in news and politics, hosted by veteran political strategist Matt Whitlock. We’re keeping it fun, fast, and light so you can start your day on the right foot.
--------
10:39
Clean up on aisle Schumer! Media Ignores Democrat Astroturfing and Climate Corruption
Chuck Schumer clean-up effort leads to even bigger messes. Media ignores left-wing coordination of town hall protests. Unpacking the Schumer/Biden plot to make wealthy Democrats even wealthier through climate giveaways. Dems push to raise taxes on the poor by ending Trump tax cuts. You can’t make it up: woke university official makes powerpoint presentation about breaking the law on DEI. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday! ABOUT 10 Minute Drill: 10 Minute Drill is your morning 10-minute rundown of the most important stories in news and politics, hosted by veteran political strategist Matt Whitlock. We’re keeping it fun, fast, and light so you can start your day on the right foot.
--------
10:33
Dems in DC, Tren De Aragua, or Houthi Pirates: Who had the Worst Weekend?
Democrat shutdown chaos and knee-jerk opposition leads to new pollings lows as President Trump’s agenda hits new polling highs New troubling reports about Joe Biden’s staff using his autopen to push personal agendas President Trump deports violent illegal alien gang members from Tren De Aragua, daring Democrats to oppose President Trump takes decisive action to stop Houthi terrorists in Yemen who have been terrorizing American ships and military personnel You can’t make it up: the newest Dem group attacking Republicans for “catering to billionaires” is funded by a left-wing foreign billionaire
--------
10:28
Paging Elon and DOGE: AOC Caught Using Tax Dollars for Dance Lessons & Avoiding a Democrat Shutdown
Did Congresswoman AOC use tax dollars to fund dance classes? Trump and Republicans navigate Democrat government shutdown threats. Bernie and the Democrats’ class warfare blows up in their faces. Does President Trump have the ability to deport pro-Hamas protestors from college campuses? Checking in on tariffs and the Trump economy. Is President Trump brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia? About 10 Minute Drill: Your morning 10-minute rundown of the most important stories in news and politics, hosted by veteran political strategist Matt Whitlock. We’re keeping it fun, fast, and light because you’ve got enough going on. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
Your morning 10-minute rundown of the most important stories in news and politics, hosted by veteran political strategist Matt Whitlock. We’re keeping it fun, fast, and light because you’ve got enough going on. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.