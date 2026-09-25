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900 episodes
- It's Free Game Friday on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty as 6 Year NFL Vet & Colorado Alum Matt McChesney joins the show to react to the Falcons' WIN vs. Packers Last Night on TNF! Super Bowl Champion Shaun King joins the show to discuss Michael Penix's PERFORMANCE in the Falcons WIN, to PREVIEW this Massive Weekend of NFL & College Football Ahead, and much more! Join us for this Free Game Friday on The REALEST Show on Planet ERF! Like, Comment, and Subscribe! The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty Is Powered By Kalshi Download the Kalshi app and use code COACH JB to get $25 when you trade $25! - https://kalshi.com/sign-up?referral=COACHJB
The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty is the realest sports show on Planet ERF! We discuss what other talk shows & debate shows refuse to discuss! We are LIVE 3 hours a day from 6-9am pacific with the realest guests on Planet ERF!
Coach Jason Brown is the star of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U", master motivator, and legendary JUCO football coach!! Darnell Smith Fox Sports very own, Ball State Alum, and Nap towns finest!
Merciless Monday | Talk that Talk Tuesday | Work-Boot Wednesday | Truth Telling Thursday | Free Game Friday
Live M-F 6am-9am PST. Subscribe and become a member today, $2.99 for general membership or $5.99 to join Slap Nation and get access to the exclusive Coach's Crew group Chat!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- It's Truth Telling Thursday on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty as Former NFL DL & 2019 National Champion Breiden Fehoko joins the show to PREVIEW LSU vs. Texas A&M, Ole Miss vs. Florida, and more! Steve Kim joins the show to breakdown Miami Hurricanes Football News, Boxing, and to PREVIEW Tonight's Falcons vs. Packers TNF Matchup! You don't wanna miss this Truth Telling Thursday on REALEST Show on Planet ERF! Like, Comment, and Subscribe! The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty Is Powered By Kalshi Download the Kalshi app and use code COACH JB to get $25 when you trade $25! - https://kalshi.com/sign-up?referral=COACHJB
The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty is the realest sports show on Planet ERF! We discuss what other talk shows & debate shows refuse to discuss! We are LIVE 3 hours a day from 6-9am pacific with the realest guests on Planet ERF!
Coach Jason Brown is the star of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U", master motivator, and legendary JUCO football coach!! Darnell Smith Fox Sports very own, Ball State Alum, and Nap towns finest!
Merciless Monday | Talk that Talk Tuesday | Work-Boot Wednesday | Truth Telling Thursday | Free Game Friday
Matt McChesney on Monday/Friday
Steve Kim on Tuesday/Thursday
Shaun King - Former NFL QB Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Live M-F 6am-9am PST. Subscribe and become a member today, $2.99 for general membership or $5.99 to join Slap Nation and get access to the exclusive Coach's Crew group Chat!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- It's Work-Boot Wednesday on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty as Super Bowl Champion Shaun King joins the show to react to Jaxson Dart facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery! Coach Tyler Siskey joins the show to discuss Lane Kiffin & LSU's LOSS vs. Ole Miss and talk SEC Football! Like, Comment, and Subscribe! The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty Is Powered By Kalshi Download the Kalshi app and use code COACH JB to get $25 when you trade $25! - https://kalshi.com/sign-up?referral=COACHJB
The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty is the realest sports show on Planet ERF! We discuss what other talk shows & debate shows refuse to discuss! We are LIVE 3 hours a day from 6-9am pacific with the realest guests on Planet ERF!
Coach Jason Brown is the star of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U", master motivator, and legendary JUCO football coach!! Darnell Smith Fox Sports very own, Ball State Alum, and Nap towns finest!
Merciless Monday | Talk that Talk Tuesday | Work-Boot Wednesday | Truth Telling Thursday | Free Game Friday
Live M-F 6am-9am PST. Subscribe and become a member today, $2.99 for general membership or $5.99 to join Slap Nation and get access to the exclusive Coach's Crew group Chat!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty | Caleb Williams Avoids Major Injury Disaster!09/22/2026 | 2h 58 mins.It's Talk that Talk Tuesday on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty as Steve Kim joins the show to react to Darian Mensah & Miami's WIN vs. Wake Forest, Boxing, and more! Alabama Crimson Tide' Great AJ McCarron joins to react to Alabama's WIN vs. Florida State! You don't wanna miss this one on The REALEST Show on Planet ERF! Like, Comment, and Subscribe! Dr. Jesse Morse joins the show to breakdown the latest injuries! The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty Is Powered By Kalshi Download the Kalshi app and use code COACH JB to get $25 when you trade $25! - https://kalshi.com/sign-up?referral=COACHJB
The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty is the realest sports show on Planet ERF! We discuss what other talk shows & debate shows refuse to discuss! We are LIVE 3 hours a day from 6-9am pacific with the realest guests on Planet ERF!
Coach Jason Brown is the star of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U", master motivator, and legendary JUCO football coach!! Darnell Smith Fox Sports very own, Ball State Alum, and Nap towns finest!
Merciless Monday | Talk that Talk Tuesday | Work-Boot Wednesday | Truth Telling Thursday's | Free Game Friday
Matt McChesney on Monday/Wed/Friday
Steve Kim on Tuesday/Thursday
Shaun King - Former NFL QB Monday/Friday
Live M-F 6am-9am PST. Subscribe and become a member today, $2.99 for general membership or $5.99 to join Slap Nation and get access to the exclusive Coach's Crew group Chat!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- It's Merciless Monday on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty as Super Bowl Champion Shaun King joins the show to react to Ole Miss' WIN vs. Lane Kiffin & LSU, The Browns' WIN vs. Buccaneers, and more! 10 Year NFL Veteran QB & USC Alum Sean Salisbury joins to discuss Caleb Williams' INJURY in Bears LOSS vs. Vikings, USC's Late WIN vs. Rutgers, and more! Join us for this MERCILESS Monday on The REALEST Show on Planet ERF! Like, Comment, and Subscribe! The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty Is Powered By Kalshi Download the Kalshi app and use code COACH JB to get $25 when you trade $25! - https://kalshi.com/sign-up?referral=COACHJB
The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty is the realest sports show on Planet ERF! We discuss what other talk shows & debate shows refuse to discuss! We are LIVE 3 hours a day from 6-9am pacific with the realest guests on Planet ERF!
Coach Jason Brown is the star of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U", master motivator, and legendary JUCO football coach!! Darnell Smith Fox Sports very own, Ball State Alum, and Nap towns finest!
Merciless Monday | Talk that Talk Tuesday | Work-Boot Wednesday | Truth Telling Thursday | Free Game Friday
Live M-F 6am-9am PST. Subscribe and become a member today, $2.99 for general membership or $5.99 to join Slap Nation and get access to the exclusive Coach's Crew group Chat!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Coach JB Show
The Coach JB Show" hosted by the coldest hustler out there Coach JB! Coach Zach Smith will join us for the Menace Monday segment and we will talk all things college football and life!Podcast website
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