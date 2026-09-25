It's Free Game Friday on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty as 6 Year NFL Vet & Colorado Alum Matt McChesney joins the show to react to the Falcons' WIN vs. Packers Last Night on TNF! Super Bowl Champion Shaun King joins the show to discuss Michael Penix's PERFORMANCE in the Falcons WIN, to PREVIEW this Massive Weekend of NFL & College Football Ahead, and much more! Join us for this Free Game Friday on The REALEST Show on Planet ERF! Like, Comment, and Subscribe! The Coach JB Show With Big Smitty Is Powered By Kalshi Download the Kalshi app and use code COACH JB to get $25 when you trade $25! - https://kalshi.com/sign-up?referral=COACHJB



The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty is the realest sports show on Planet ERF! We discuss what other talk shows & debate shows refuse to discuss! We are LIVE 3 hours a day from 6-9am pacific with the realest guests on Planet ERF!



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