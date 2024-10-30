Sunday Mornings with Matt and Myron

Hour 3: 49ers are in Trouble

49ers are taking on the Packers without Purdy, is it time to start panicking and are the Cardinals going to steal the NFC West. The Eagles and Rams on Sunday Night Football, can LA keep their playoff hopes alive and are the Eagles a top team in the NFC. Ravens and Chargers face off on Monday Night football, are the Ravens still a true contender and is Jim Harbaugh the coach of the year? Plus we play Take Your Pick Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices