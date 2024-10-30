Sunday Mornings with Matt and Myron

Powered by RND
ESPN Radio, Myron Medcalf, Matt Jones
Enjoy Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf every Sunday Morning with your cup of coffee as they break down everything in and around the sports world.
  • Hour 3: LIVE in Cincinnati
    Myron tries to quote Bane, but it doesn't turn out very well. Can the Bengals make a run & get into the postseason? If the Eagles can't hang with the Ravens offense, should we really consider them legit contenders? Plus, Myron & Matt make their picks!
    48:10
  • Hour 2: LIVE in Cincinnati
    The guys don't trust Russell Wilson in big games. What's Rodgers' future look like? Coach Herm Edwards joins the show. Plus, Myron sells us on some of today's not-so-great NFL games in No Huddle.
    47:31
  • Hour 1: LIVE in Cincinnati
    Matt & Myron are LIVE in Cincinnati. It was a wild Saturday in college football (again). What's the CFP going to look like on Tuesday? Plus, Myron pitches some options to Matt for the next head coach of the Bears.
    47:31
  • Hour 3: 49ers are in Trouble
    49ers are taking on the Packers without Purdy, is it time to start panicking and are the Cardinals going to steal the NFC West. The Eagles and Rams on Sunday Night Football, can LA keep their playoff hopes alive and are the Eagles a top team in the NFC. Ravens and Chargers face off on Monday Night football, are the Ravens still a true contender and is Jim Harbaugh the coach of the year? Plus we play Take Your Pick
    49:45
  • Hour 2: Myron's Gameshow
    Marc Kestecher, ESPN Radio PXP Joins the Show. The Giants cut Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers may be benched, which NY team is in worse shape? Herm Edwards, ESPN NFL Analyst Joins the Show. Plus we go No Huddle
    50:01

