Why Don't Black People Like Adventure Sports?

Today Turner Sparks and Phil Duckett answer all of your burning questions on race including "How much do I have to spend on a gift for a house-warming party?", "Why are white people so into other people's business?", "How long do I have to wait to touch my black girlfriend's hair?" and "Why don't black people like adventure sports?".Plus, Turner reports on an alarming mayonnaise shortage in Brooklyn, and what it means for society. Have a question? Email us at  [email protected]  and prepare to be educated.Watch us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BlackandWhiteAdviceFollow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @BlackAndWhiteAdviceComedians Turner Sparks & Phil Duckett bring together the races with their brand new show Black and White Advice. Every week the guys will answer all your questions on race, even the scary ones.