Turner Sparks and Phil Duckett are back with more questions they will come to regret answering, including "Why do white people smell bad when wet?", "Is it too late to make my Facebook profile image a black square?", "Why do so many black comedians use stage names?" and "Why do white people get the day off for Juneteenth?"Plus, Phil invites Turner to a black barbershop.Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and prepare to be educated.Watch us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BlackandWhiteAdviceFollow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @BlackAndWhiteAdviceComedians Turner Sparks & Phil Duckett bring together the races with their brand new show Black and White Advice. Every week the guys will answer all your questions on race, even the scary ones.Subscribe to Phil Duckett's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@Funnyphilduck and watch his new comedy special Gentry-Fication. OUT NOW!Stay Black.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
38:04
Why Do White People French Kiss Their Dogs?
Today Turner Sparks and Phil Duckett are back with more answers to your questions on race including "What do I tell my black son to do when his white friends cuss at their parents?", "Why do white people French kiss their dogs?", "How can I stop black people from making fun of my 'ratty old shoes?" and "Why do black people get so excited for magic tricks?"Plus, Turner doesn't know who Maya Angelou is.Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and prepare to be educated.Watch us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BlackandWhiteAdviceFollow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @BlackAndWhiteAdviceComedians Turner Sparks & Phil Duckett bring together the races with their brand new show Black and White Advice. Every week the guys will answer all your questions on race, even the scary ones.Subscribe to Phil Duckett's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@Funnyphilduck and watch his new comedy special Gentry-Fication. OUT NOW!Stay Black.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
37:20
Why Don't Black People Like Adventure Sports?
Today Turner Sparks and Phil Duckett answer all of your burning questions on race including "How much do I have to spend on a gift for a house-warming party?", "Why are white people so into other people's business?", "How long do I have to wait to touch my black girlfriend's hair?" and "Why don't black people like adventure sports?".Plus, Turner reports on an alarming mayonnaise shortage in Brooklyn, and what it means for society. Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and prepare to be educated.Watch us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BlackandWhiteAdviceFollow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @BlackAndWhiteAdviceComedians Turner Sparks & Phil Duckett bring together the races with their brand new show Black and White Advice. Every week the guys will answer all your questions on race, even the scary ones.Subscribe to Phil Duckett's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@Funnyphilduck and watch his new comedy special Gentry-Fication. OUT NOW!Stay Black.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
35:42
Why Do White People Love the Royal Family?
Today Turner Sparks and Phil Duckett answer "What is white people's obsession with The Royal Family?", "What is a proper amount of money to spend on a black wedding gift?", "How can I not be seen as a gentrifier in my black neighborhood?" and "Why do black people only smoke menthol cigarettes?".Plus, Phil gives his thoughts on white people with dread locks. Have a question?Email us at [email protected] and prepare to be educated.Watch us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BlackandWhiteAdviceFollow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @BlackAndWhiteAdviceComedians Turner Sparks & Phil Duckett bring together the races with their brand new show Black and White Advice. Every week the guys will answer all your questions on race, even the scary ones.Subscribe to Phil Duckett's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@Funnyphilduck and watch his new comedy special Gentry-Fication. OUT NOW!Stay Black.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
36:19
How to Prepare for a Black Barbecue?
Today Turner Sparks and Phil Duckett tackle "Why Do White People Find Carrot Top Funny?", "How Do I Prepare for a Party in Brownsville, Brooklyn?", "How do I politely tell my black female roommate to speed it up in the bathroom before work?" and "I've only dated Asian women. Am I weird?".Plus, Phil defends CP Time.Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and prepare to be educated.Watch us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BlackandWhiteAdviceFollow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @BlackAndWhiteAdviceComedians Turner Sparks & Phil Duckett bring together the races with their brand new show Black and White Advice. Every week the guys will answer all your questions on race, even the scary ones.Subscribe to Phil Duckett's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@Funnyphilduck and watch his new comedy special Gentry-Fication the minute it drops.Stay Black.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy