For much of history, becoming a father came with a script. Today, many of those expectations have disappeared. Richard Reeves explores what happens when old ideas about manhood no longer fit, and why fatherhood may be one of the places where a new script is still being written.



Shownotes:

Much of today's conversation draws on Richard Reeves' bestselling book Of Boys and Men, in which he explores the changing roles of boys and men in modern society, and why fatherhood may be more important than ever—not just for children, but for fathers themselves.

Richard is the founding president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, a non-partisan think tank dedicated to the wellbeing of boys, men and families.

Richard reflects on the work of sociologist Andrea Doucet, whose groundbreaking book Do Men Mother? explores the experiences of fathers as primary caregivers and asks what happens when men take on roles that have traditionally been associated with motherhood.

Richard reflects on a growing body of research suggesting that becoming a father profoundly reshapes men's lives. Recent large-scale studies have found that men's rates of criminal offending begin to decline during pregnancy, even before their child is born.

Richard reflects on Sylvia Ann Hewlett's book Creating a Life: Professional Women and the Quest for Children, which sparked a wider conversation about "baby hunger" – the desire to become a parent. Building on that idea, Richard argues that the longing for children is just as real for men, a theme he explores further in his essay Fathers Don’t get to have it all either.

Richard discusses genetic research suggesting that, throughout much of human history, far fewer men than women passed on their genes, leaving modern humans with substantially more female than male ancestors.

Richard reflects on philosopher L.A. Paul's Transformative Experience, which argues that some life events—such as becoming a parent—cannot truly be understood until they are lived.

Richard reflects on journalist Jennifer Senior's observation that parenthood may bring "all joy and no happiness"—a paradox she explores in her bestselling book All Joy and No Fun. The conversation builds on her argument that while raising children is often difficult, it can also become one of life's deepest sources of purpose and meaning.

This podcast is part of the Early Childhood Matters platform by the Van Leer Foundation.



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Lovies:

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•⁠ ⁠Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfu



Signals:

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