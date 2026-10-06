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Birth of a Parent
Early Childhood Matters with Michael Feigelson
Latest episode
13 episodes
- Most species don't have grandparents. Humans do. Why? In this final episode of season one, developmental psychologist Alison Gopnik explores a strange feature of human evolution, and what it reveals about childhood, caregiving, and why raising children was never meant to be a job for parents alone.
Shownotes:
Much of today's conversation draws on Alison Gopnik's bestselling book The Gardener and the Carpenter, in which she argues that the purpose of parenting is not to shape children into a predetermined ideal, but to create the conditions in which children can learn, explore and flourish.
The episode explores the Grandmother Hypothesis, the evolutionary theory that humans' unusually long post-reproductive lifespan evolved because grandparents helped raise children and pass knowledge across generations.
Alison discusses anthropologist Michael Gurven's research on hunter-gatherer societies, which shows that complex skills such as hunting take decades to master. His work helps explain why older adults—and especially grandparents—play such an important role in passing knowledge from one generation to the next.
Many of the ideas discussed build on anthropologist Sarah Blaffer Hrdy's groundbreaking book Mothers and Others, which argues that humans evolved as cooperative breeders, relying on parents, grandparents and other alloparents to raise children.
Alison also reflects on anthropologist Polly Wiessner's work on the "joking relationship," suggesting that grandparents don't just preserve traditions, they also help children imagine how the world could be different.
Very exciting news: Birth of a Parent is a finalist for 6 awards! Please help us win:
Lovies:
• Best New Podcast -- https://tinyurl.com/nhdkrx6k
• Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfu
Signals:
• Best Editing -- https://tinyurl.com/p9d92y3j
• Documentary — https://tinyurl.com/3u6e8d5h
• Family & Child-Raising -- https://tinyurl.com/26n4tftx
• Thought leadership -- https://tinyurl.com/476wnue2
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Parenthood may be one of the biggest transformations in human life. So why are there so few stories about it? Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, has spent his career identifying overlooked stories. In this conversation, he helps us think about one of the biggest stories we may still be struggling to tell.
Shownotes:
Much of today's conversation draws on Franklin Leonard's work as the founder of The Black List, the annual survey of Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays, which has helped bring acclaimed films including Juno, The King's Speech and Slumdog Millionaire to the screen.
Franklin reflects on Shel Silverstein's classic children's book The Giving Tree, one of the earliest stories he remembers, and one that shaped his understanding of generosity, care and what it means to give without expecting anything in return.
The conversation explores why the most compelling stories capture moments of transformation. Franklin reflects on films including Juno, Lars and the Real Girl, Aftersun, Moonlight and Nightbitch, each illustrating different ways stories can challenge convention and expand our understanding of parenthood.
Franklin also discusses Harvard Business School's research on The Black List, which found that films made from Black List screenplays were twice as likely to be produced and generated about 90% more box office revenue than comparable films of the same budget.
Near the end of the episode, Franklin reflects on actor Alan Rickman's observation that, in uncertain times, we need stories to remind us who we are, where we come from and what might be possible.
Very exciting news: Birth of a Parent is a finalist for 6 awards! Please help us win:
Lovies:
• Best New Podcast -- https://tinyurl.com/nhdkrx6k
• Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfu
Signals:
• Best Editing -- https://tinyurl.com/p9d92y3j
• Documentary — https://tinyurl.com/3u6e8d5h
• Family & Child-Raising -- https://tinyurl.com/26n4tftx
• Thought leadership -- https://tinyurl.com/476wnue2
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For much of history, becoming a father came with a script. Today, many of those expectations have disappeared. Richard Reeves explores what happens when old ideas about manhood no longer fit, and why fatherhood may be one of the places where a new script is still being written.
Shownotes:
Much of today's conversation draws on Richard Reeves' bestselling book Of Boys and Men, in which he explores the changing roles of boys and men in modern society, and why fatherhood may be more important than ever—not just for children, but for fathers themselves.
Richard is the founding president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, a non-partisan think tank dedicated to the wellbeing of boys, men and families.
Richard reflects on the work of sociologist Andrea Doucet, whose groundbreaking book Do Men Mother? explores the experiences of fathers as primary caregivers and asks what happens when men take on roles that have traditionally been associated with motherhood.
Richard reflects on a growing body of research suggesting that becoming a father profoundly reshapes men's lives. Recent large-scale studies have found that men's rates of criminal offending begin to decline during pregnancy, even before their child is born.
Richard reflects on Sylvia Ann Hewlett's book Creating a Life: Professional Women and the Quest for Children, which sparked a wider conversation about "baby hunger" – the desire to become a parent. Building on that idea, Richard argues that the longing for children is just as real for men, a theme he explores further in his essay Fathers Don’t get to have it all either.
Richard discusses genetic research suggesting that, throughout much of human history, far fewer men than women passed on their genes, leaving modern humans with substantially more female than male ancestors.
Richard reflects on philosopher L.A. Paul's Transformative Experience, which argues that some life events—such as becoming a parent—cannot truly be understood until they are lived.
Richard reflects on journalist Jennifer Senior's observation that parenthood may bring "all joy and no happiness"—a paradox she explores in her bestselling book All Joy and No Fun. The conversation builds on her argument that while raising children is often difficult, it can also become one of life's deepest sources of purpose and meaning.
This podcast is part of the Early Childhood Matters platform by the Van Leer Foundation.
Very exciting news: Birth of a Parent is a finalist for 6 awards! Please help us win:
Lovies:
• Best New Podcast -- https://tinyurl.com/nhdkrx6k
• Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfu
Signals:
• Best Editing -- https://tinyurl.com/p9d92y3j
• Documentary — https://tinyurl.com/3u6e8d5h
• Family & Child-Raising -- https://tinyurl.com/26n4tftx
• Thought leadership -- https://tinyurl.com/476wnue2
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Why do children make ordinary things feel extraordinary again? Writer and On Being host Krista Tippett reflects on how becoming a mother transformed the way she sees the world, and why wonder may be one of parenthood's most overlooked gifts.
Shownotes:
Krista's long-running podcast On Being explores spirituality, ethics, science and what it means to be human.
In the episode with Buddhist teacher Sylvia Boorstein Krista reflects on a conversation that reshaped how she understood humility and "new eyes."
Krista reflects on the work of bioethicist Laurie Zoloth, whose writing explores what it means to remain in relationship with people who are different from us. Her ethics of encounter suggests that caring for others begins not with agreement, but with a willingness to stay present, even when relationships are difficult.
This podcast is part of the Early Childhood Matters platform by the Van Leer Foundation.
Very exciting news: Birth of a Parent is a finalist for 6 awards! Please help us win:
Lovies:
• Best New Podcast -- https://tinyurl.com/nhdkrx6k
• Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfu
Signals:
• Best Editing -- https://tinyurl.com/p9d92y3j
• Documentary — https://tinyurl.com/3u6e8d5h
• Family & Child-Raising -- https://tinyurl.com/26n4tftx
• Thought leadership -- https://tinyurl.com/476wnue2
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Before children, a city is something you move through. After children, it's something you start to see. Ecological engineer Nadina Galle explores how parenthood reshapes our relationship with nature—and why even a blade of grass can begin to matter.
Shownotes:
Nadina's book The Nature of Our Cities explores how technology – from AI to sensors and satellite imagery – can help us better understand, protect and reconnect with urban nature.
As a National Geographic Explorer Nadina works at the intersection of ecology, cities and technology.
The Internet of Nature is Nadina's concept for using emerging technologies to map, monitor, manage and reconnect people with urban nature.
The Emerald Ash Borer natural experiment is one of the strongest pieces of evidence discussed in the episode: The widespread loss of ash trees across North America and its measurable impact on human mortality.
Nadina discusses BioBlitzes – community events where people work together to identify as many plants and animals as possible in a given area. These citizen science projects help monitor biodiversity while encouraging people to reconnect with the nature around them, an approach that sits at the heart of Nadina's Internet of Nature framework.
Nadina discusses the Philadelphia LandCare Program, an initiative that transforms vacant lots into simple green spaces by removing debris and planting grass. A series of studies found that these low-cost interventions were associated with reductions in gun violence, improvements in mental health and stronger neighbourhood cohesion, illustrating how nature can reshape not only environments, but communities.
Very exciting news: Birth of a Parent is a finalist for 6 awards! Please help us win:
Lovies:
• Best New Podcast -- https://tinyurl.com/nhdkrx6k
• Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfu
Signals:
• Best Editing -- https://tinyurl.com/p9d92y3j
• Documentary — https://tinyurl.com/3u6e8d5h
• Family & Child-Raising -- https://tinyurl.com/26n4tftx
• Thought leadership -- https://tinyurl.com/476wnue2
The Belgian study on green space and children's IQ is research showing that children growing up in greener neighbourhoods scored higher on measures of cognitive development, even after controlling for socioeconomic factors.
Forest bathing for postpartum mothers is the pilot programme discussed by Nadina, exploring how guided nature experiences may improve maternal wellbeing, sleep and parent–infant bonding.
This podcast is part of the Early Childhood Matters platform by the Van Leer Foundation.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Birth of a Parent
When a baby is born, a parent is born too. But what if that's more than a metaphor? Birth of a Parent explores the emerging science of how parenthood transforms the human mind. Host Michael Feigelson speaks with leading scientists, writers, and thinkers to investigate whether becoming a parent is one of life's most profound – and least understood – developmental stages. By following the podcast, you support our message and never miss an episode.Birth of a Parent is a finalist for 6 awards! Please help us win:Lovies: • Best New Podcast -- https://tinyurl.com/nhdkrx6k• Best Writing -- https://tinyurl.com/3292zkfuSignals: • Best Editing -- https://tinyurl.com/p9d92y3j• Documentary — https://tinyurl.com/3u6e8d5h• Family & Child-Raising -- https://tinyurl.com/26n4tftx• Thought leadership -- https://tinyurl.com/476wnue2Production by Studio Becq, sound design and mixing by Felix Richel, theme by Daniel Galili. This podcast is part of the Early Childhood Matters platform by the Van Leer Foundation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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