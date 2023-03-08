Bay Curious is a show about your questions – and the adventures you find when you go looking for the answers. Join host Olivia Allen-Price to explore all aspect...
‘Maison Bleue’: The S.F. Landmark You’ve Never Heard Of
At 3841 18th Street in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood sits a light blue Victorian, not unlike the countless other homes of that style in the city. Except this one is a major tourist destination—if you're French, that is. What makes this particular Blue House so special? We turn to NPR Culture Correspondent Chloe Veltman (who is half French herself) for the the very musical answer to this question.
Additional Reading:
The San Francisco Landmark You’ve Never Heard Of … Unless You’re French
Read a transcript of this episode
This story was reported by Chloe Veltman. Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Amanda Font, and Christopher Beale. Additional support from Cesar Saldana, Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Jasmine Garnett, Carly Severn, Attila Pelit and Holly Kernan.
8/17/2023
14:31
The Rise and Fall of the 'Harlem of the West'
If you were walking down San Francisco’s Fillmore Street in the 1950s, chances are you might run into Billie Holiday stepping out of a restaurant. Or Ella Fitzgerald trying on hats. Or Thelonious Monk smoking a cigarette. In this episode, originally aired in 2020, reporter Bianca Taylor explores the rise of the Fillmore as a cultural center for jazz, and the "urban renewal" that ultimately changed the identity of the neighborhood, and forced out many of its residents.
Additional Reading:
How ‘Urban Renewal’ Decimated the Fillmore District, and Took Jazz With It
Read a transcript of this episode
This story was reported by Bianca Taylor. This episode was produced by Katrina Schwartz and Asal Ehsanipour. Audio engineering was by Rob Speight and Christopher Beale. Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Amanda Font, and Christopher Beale. Additional support from Cesar Saldana, Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Jasmine Garnett, Carly Severn, and Holly Kernan.
8/10/2023
17:55
Can We Turn Ocean Waves into Energy?
California is aiming to be powered 100% by clean energy by 2045, but there’s still a long way to go. With 840 miles of coastline, could California turn to the ocean as a potential source of power? Reporter Holly J. McDede explores past and present attempts to harness the power of waves, and whether this technology may finally be about to crest.
Additional Reading:
California Needs Renewable Energy. Could We Harness the Power of the Ocean?
Read a transcript of the episode
This story was reported by Holly J. McDede. Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Amanda Font, Christopher Beale and Brendan Willard. Additional support from Cesar Saldana, Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Jasmine Garnett, Carly Severn, Attila Pelit and Holly Kernan.
8/3/2023
15:08
Oppenheimer, UC Berkeley and the Atomic Bomb
If you're like most people, by now you've been inundated by buzz about the new movie, "Oppenheimer," which chronicles the life of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb. When he was selected for the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer was a professor at UC Berkeley. Science reporter Lesley McClurg looked into his time at Berkeley, and how he and the school itself helped to make the devices that ended WWII.
Additional Reading:
Read the transcript for this episode
This story was reported by Lesley McClurg. Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Amanda Font, Christopher Beale and Brendan Willard. Additional support from Cesar Saldana, Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Jasmine Garnett, Carly Severn, Attila Pelit, and Holly Kernan.
7/27/2023
14:30
What's Going on With Pro Women's Sports in the Bay Area?
Our question asker noticed the Bay Area has many professional men's teams but not a single women's or non-binary professional team. What gives? Smaller cities are able to pull it off, why can't we? In this episode we dive into the history of elite women's sports in the region. We'll learn about some professional teams from yesteryear, plus new efforts underway to make a women's team succeed here.
Additional Links:
Read a transcript of this episode.
This story was reported by Kelly O'Mara. Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Amanda Font, Christopher Beale and Brendan Willard. Additional support from Cesar Saldana, Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Jasmine Garnett, Carly Severn, Jenny Pritchett and Holly Kernan.
Bay Curious is a show about your questions – and the adventures you find when you go looking for the answers. Join host Olivia Allen-Price to explore all aspects of the San Francisco Bay Area – from the debate over "Frisco", to the dinosaurs that once roamed California, to the causes of homelessness. Whether you lived here your whole life, or just arrived, Bay Curious will deepen your understanding of this place you call home.