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Bay Curious

KQED
HistoryPlaces & Travel
Bay Curious
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548 episodes

  • Bay Curious

    Prop 45: Faster Environmental Reviews for Certain Projects

    10/09/2026 | 17 mins.
    The California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, requires state and local agencies to consider the environmental impact of public and private projects. Prop 45 on the 2026 California ballot would change CEQA by speeding up environmental reviews for certain projects such as housing, roads, bridges, and broadband centers.

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    This story was reported by Laura Klivans. Prop Fest is a collaboration between Bay Curious and The Bay. It’s made by Olivia Allen-Price, Katrina Schwartz, Christopher Beale, Anna Casalme, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Alan Montecillo, Gabriela Glueck and Pauline Bartolone. Additional support from Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Maha Sanad, Ethan Toven-Lindsey and everyone on Team KQED.

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  • Bay Curious

    Prop 44: Health Clinic Spending Requirements

    10/08/2026 | 15 mins.
    Proposition 44 on the 2026 California ballot would require private non-profit health clinics serving the lowest income Californians to spend 90% of their revenue on medical services. If they do not, they would pay fees.

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    Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts

    This story was reported by Lesley McClurg. Prop Fest is a collaboration between Bay Curious and The Bay. It’s made by Olivia Allen-Price, Katrina Schwartz, Christopher Beale, Anna Casalme, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Alan Montecillo, Gabriela Glueck and Pauline Bartolone. Additional support from Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Maha Sanad, Ethan Toven-Lindsey and everyone on Team KQED.

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  • Bay Curious

    Prop 43: Special Tax Voter Threshold

    10/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    Proposition 43 on the 2026 California ballot would increase the vote threshold to pass new local taxes earmarked for special causes.

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    Catch up on all of Prop Fest 2026

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    Got a question you want answered? Ask!

    Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts

    This story was reported by Guy Marzorati. Prop Fest is a collaboration between Bay Curious and The Bay. It’s made by Olivia Allen-Price, Katrina Schwartz, Christopher Beale, Anna Casalme, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Alan Montecillo, Gabriela Glueck and Pauline Bartolone. Additional support from Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Maha Sanad, Ethan Toven-Lindsey and everyone on Team KQED.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bay Curious

    Prop 42: Bans New State Taxes on Investments and Personal Property

    10/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    Proposition 42 on the 2026 California ballot prohibits new state personal property taxes and certain retroactive state taxes.

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    Catch up on all of Prop Fest 2026

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    Got a question you want answered? Ask!

    Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts

    This story was reported by Marisa Lagos. Prop Fest is a collaboration between Bay Curious and The Bay. It’s made by Olivia Allen-Price, Katrina Schwartz, Christopher Beale, Anna Casalme, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Alan Montecillo, Gabriela Glueck and Pauline Bartolone. Additional support from Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Maha Sanad, Ethan Toven-Lindsey and everyone on Team KQED.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bay Curious

    Prop 41: Requires Audits of New Special Taxes

    10/06/2026 | 15 mins.
    Proposition 41 on the 2026 California ballot would require more audits on the programs that are funded by special taxes. Is it good governance? Or red tape meant to make it harder to pass new taxes?

    Additional Resources:

    Read the transcript for this episode

    Catch up on all of Prop Fest 2026

    Sign up for our newsletter

    Got a question you want answered? Ask!

    Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts

    This story was reported by Marisa Lagos. Prop Fest is a collaboration between Bay Curious and The Bay. It’s made by Olivia Allen-Price, Katrina Schwartz, Christopher Beale, Anna Casalme, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Alan Montecillo, Gabriela Glueck and Pauline Bartolone. Additional support from Jen Chien, Katie Sprenger, Maha Sanad, Ethan Toven-Lindsey and everyone on Team KQED.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Bay Curious
Bay Curious is a show about your questions – and the adventures you find when you go looking for the answers. Join host Olivia Allen-Price to explore all aspects of the San Francisco Bay Area – from the debate over "Frisco", to the dinosaurs that once roamed California, to the causes of homelessness. Whether you lived here your whole life, or just arrived, Bay Curious will deepen your understanding of this place you call home.
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