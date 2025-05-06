Episode 8: The Last Patrol (with Scott Grimes)

Scott Grimes, the actor who plays Tech Sergeant Donald Malarkey, discusses a pivotal installment in the series, where after a daring night patrol, the men of Easy Company begin to believe that surviving the war may actually be possible. Grimes reflects on how on “Band of Brothers” helped the real Donald Malarkey open up about the experiences he had kept bottled up for so long, and the profound impact Malarkey’s transformation had on Grimes as an actor and human being. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices