102. Creating Safe Spaces: Unlocking Human Potential
In this episode of The AnxietyRX Podcast, I’m joined by Dr. Nick Holton and Dr. Adam Wright as we explore the powerful connection between trauma, resilience, and well-being.
I dive into why I believe the traditional medical focus on medication isn't enough and why a holistic approach, including spiritual healing, is so important.
Dr. Holton shares his thoughts on how having a clear sense of purpose and value-based goals can help us unlock our full potential.
Dr. Wright offers insights from sports psychology, explaining how controlled exposure to stress is key to building resilience.
We wrap up by discussing the concept of "anti-fragility" — how, with the right support, we can actually thrive through adversity.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction
00:31 - Dr. Nick Holton's Background
01:53 - Dr. Adam Wright's Experience
03:08 - Disenchantment with Systems
04:32 - Importance of Purpose
05:09 - Concept of Anti-Fragility
07:31 - Proactive Resilience Building
09:10 - Childhood Trauma and Resilience
10:14 - Defining Anti-Fragility
12:42 - Cultural Influence on Resilience
13:55 - Trauma's Impact on High Achievers
14:38 - Talent and Trauma Correlation
18:27 - Trauma and Cellular Memory
19:06 - Understanding Trauma and Sensitivity
20:01 - Expanding Capacity and Resilience
21:15 - Cortisol Response and Inherited Trauma
22:15 - Reframing Trauma Perspectives
24:44 - The Importance of Safety in Healing
25:17 - Neurogenesis and Safety
27:37 - Applying Skills to Real-Life Challenges
28:30 - Navigating Stress Responses
31:02 - Health Management vs. Sick Management
32:12 - Client Goals and Progression
34:04 - Case Studies in Performance Improvement
37:44 - Defining Mental Health
38:18 - The Reward of Worry
40:10 - Defining Mental Wellness
42:01 - The Role of Joy
44:13 - Contrast in Life
45:06 - Tolerating Negative Feelings
48:27 - Creating a New Narrative
50:19 - Optimizing Performance
51:12 - Finding Resources
101. Laughing Through the Chaos: How Faith, Humor, and Psychedelics Shape Our Journeys with Anxiety
Today I sit down with comedian Damonde Tschritter to chat about our personal experiences with anxiety, alcohol, and psychedelics.
We share some funny and heartfelt stories from our stand-up comedy careers, including one wild tale where Damonde performed with severe alcohol poisoning—talk about pushing through!
We also dive into the world of psychedelics, with Damonde opening up about his life-changing experience with ayahuasca, while I talk about the more challenging side of my own journey.
Along the way, we discuss the power of faith, grounding techniques, and how a shift in perspective can make all the difference when it comes to managing anxiety and facing the uncertainty life throws our way.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction
02:40 - Alcohol Poisoning Story
03:09 - Medical Intervention
04:28 - Unexpected Performance
05:25 - Adrenaline and Performance
07:23 - Sobriety and Stand-Up
09:14 - Panic Attacks Experience
11:32 - Comparison of Professions
15:33 - The Art of Timing in Comedy
18:49 - Life-Altering Health Scare
20:27 - Impact of Near-Death Experience
23:04 - Ayahuasca Experience Discussion
24:18 - Transformation After Ayahuasca
25:10 - Spiritual Insights from Ayahuasca
28:10 - Change in Alcohol Consumption
29:26 - Varied Experiences with Ayahuasca
31:06 - Neuroscience of Psychedelics
32:16 - Psychedelics and Experience
33:36 - Control and Anxiety
34:38 - Perception of Time
35:17 - Facing Fears Through Purging
36:26 - Imagery and Messages
37:38 - The Encounter with an Entity
39:09 - The Messenger Show
40:16 - Messages to Share
42:43 - Connecting Through Shared Experiences
44:44 - Spiritual Component in Medicine
46:43 - Microdosing as an Introduction
50:35 - Personal Reflections on Ayahuasca
51:30 - The Concept of Greater Existence
52:44 - Perception Limitations
54:25 - Facing Fears
59:51 - The Reward Beyond Fear
01:00:46 - Morning Rituals and Calmness
01:02:33 - The Importance of Faith
01:04:27 - Reflections on Adversity
01:06:14 - Faith in the Journey
01:06:29 - Daily Mantra
100. Sipping from Your Own Cup: The Essential Role of Self-Care in Healing Anxiety
In today's episode, I sit down with Dr. Nicole Cain, a therapist and author of Panic Proof. We dive into a heartfelt conversation about the roots of anxiety, especially how childhood experiences shape what we feel as adults.
Dr. Cain opens up about her own journey with anxiety and shares valuable insights from her work, including why it's so important to address the deeper issues behind our anxiety—not just the symptoms.
We talk a lot about the power of self-care, reconnecting with your inner child, and taking a more holistic approach to healing.
If you're looking for lasting relief, this episode will encourage you to face your emotions and start the healing process.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction
01:17 - The Role of the Oldest Child
02:55 - Core Memory of Anxiety
03:56 - Understanding Family Dynamics
04:20 - The Impact of Anxiety
05:53 - Adaptive Mechanisms in Anxiety
07:07 - Fragmentation of Self
09:23 - Fractured Identity and Anxiety
12:59 - Mind-Body Connection
14:15 - Writing "Panic Proof"
18:40 - The Journey to Recovery
19:38 - Unresolved Grief and Anxiety
20:58 - Connecting with the Inner Child
22:01 - Processing Mechanisms in Healing
23:46 - Using Photographs for Emotional Evocation
24:43 - The Role of Psychedelics in Healing
26:25 - Addiction as a Temporary Connection Tool
29:05 - Understanding Panic Attacks
30:56 - The Role of Awareness in Anxiety
33:21 - Survival Mode and Rational Thinking
37:26 - The Therapeutic Order in Naturopathy
39:35 - Addressing Obstacles to Cure
42:25 - The Limits of Conventional Medicine
43:47 - Discussion on Medication vs. Root Cause
45:12 - Case Study of Panic Colitis
48:22 - The Alarm Anxiety Cycle
51:31 - Inner Child Work and Healing
55:25 - Personal Agency as an Antidote to Anxiety
56:49 - Reflection on Fear of Flying
The Power of Presence: Bridging Science and Spirituality for a Holistic Approach
Today we’re diving into a fascinating conversation with Debra Doerksen, a spiritual medium and author.
In this episode, we explore the powerful intersection of anxiety, spirituality, and healing. Debra will bring her wisdom on the energetic side of our existence, showing how spirituality can be a key piece in managing anxiety.
Together, we’ll talk about the importance of a holistic approach to healing—one that brings together the mind, body, and spirit—and the critical roles of curiosity, connection, and community in navigating anxiety.
It’s an open, honest, and deeply insightful conversation you won’t want to miss!
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction
01:05 - Spiritual Connection in Healing
01:30 - Rigid Nature of Medicine
02:47 - Merging Science and Spirituality
04:12 - Childhood Trauma and Anxiety
05:32 - Energetic Nature of Existence
06:36 - Anxiety and Spiritual Awareness
07:27 - Misunderstanding Anxiety Symptoms
08:25 - Energy Exchange in Relationships
09:09 - Societal Views on Anxiety
10:54 - Skepticism and Spirituality
12:00- Crisis and Energetic Awareness
15:24 - Anxiety Symptoms and Energy
16:19 - Mind as a Servant
17:37 - Healing and Sensitivity
18:31 - Therapeutic Tools for Healing
19:27 - Spiritual Beings Having a Human Experience
20:21 - Experiencing Detachment
21:21 - Understanding Anxiety
23:16 - Objecting Without Contracting
24:04 - Connecting to the Body
25:00 - Navigating Sensitivity
26:02 - Curiosity Over Fear
28:01 - Trauma and the Body
30:41 - Acknowledging Pain
32:26 - Energy and Spirit Connection
33:43 - The Role of Faith
38:13 - Healing Through Mediumship
40:09 - Skepticism and Openness
42:15 - The Importance of Connection in Healing
44:10 - Medical Training vs. Spirituality
45:07 - The Complexity of Healing
46:27 - Intergenerational Trauma and Healing
49:08 - Anxiety and Grief Connection
51:53 - The Role of Thoughts in Anxiety
53:12 - Separation and Anxiety
55:12 - Body Awareness in Trauma
57:40 - Mind-Body Connection
58:51 - Recognizing Unproductive Thoughts
59:50 - Trauma and Energy
01:00:20 - Breath and Color as Connection
01:01:40 - Sensation Without Explanation
01:03:14 - Writing and Vulnerability
01:04:12 - Eternal Connection
01:05:00 - Skepticism and Growth
01:06:39 - Practical Spirituality
01:07:35 - Community and Sharing
Dancing with Discomfort: The Surprising Benefits of Play in Healing Trauma
Hey there, welcome back to The AnxietyRX Podcast! I’m Dr. Russ, and today I’ve got a special guest, Chelsea Horton, who’s an amazing expert in body-based therapy. We’re going to chat about something really important: the connection between anxiety, trauma, and creative expression.
We often think of therapy as just sitting and talking, but Chelsea and I explore why that’s not always enough.
We’ll dig into how movement and play can really help us work through trauma. Chelsea also shares why hands-on learning is so crucial in therapy.
We talk about the need to reconnect with our bodies, create a safe space, and empower ourselves in the healing process. It’s all about taking a holistic approach—mixing mind, body, and creativity for deal healing.
So, grab a comfy seat and join us for this enlightening conversation!
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction
03:16 - Chelsea's Background
04:32 - Experiencing Trauma
05:03 - Movement and Trauma Processing
06:29 - Play and Safety in Healing
08:46 - Choice and Agency in Healing
10:05 - Evolving from Childhood Trauma
11:55 - Overcoming Inertia
14:47 - The Alarm-Anxiety Cycle
16:38 - Building Trust with the Inner Child
18:43 - Neuroscience of Trauma
19:10 - Understanding Body Connection
20:16 - Mind-Body Disconnect
21:23 - The Role of Neuroscience
22:30 - Living in the Moment
23:17 - Grounding Techniques
24:18 - Familiarity and Security
27:06 - Healing Through Discomfort
28:45 - Coping Mechanisms and Anxiety
29:47 - Understanding the Body's Role
30:31 - Creating Expression Through Movement
32:07 - Rewiring Emotional Pathways
34:08 - Science vs. Healing
35:02 - Embodiment and Creativity
37:41 - Connecting with the Inner Child
41:01 - Relational Patterns in Trauma
43:59 - Concerns About Trauma Practices
45:17 - The Limitations of Academic Training
46:15 - Importance of Repetition in Healing
47:02 - Criticism of the Term 'Empath'
47:58 - Cognitive vs. Experiential Healing
48:04 - Skills-Based Approach in Somatic Practice
49:10 - Concerns About Rapid Trauma Transformation
50:05 - The Long Process of Unlearning
51:50 - Importance of a Year-Long Program
56:19 - The Role of Community in Healing
I am an anxious doctor. Or at least I WAS an anxious doctor. After literally decades of suffering from intractable anxiety, and seeing over 50 different types of healers I found my way to heal my anxiety through very unconventional (for a medical doctor at least) means.
In 2013 I was so anxious I considered suicide and a friend suggested I try LSD, and although that scared the crap out of me it showed me the path to healing. You don't have to do LSD to heal, I took it for you! I'm a medical doctor, neuroscientist and intuitive. (I know, common combination!)
I found my way out and it is counterintuitive and very non conventional (but not scary!).
I will show you the way out too, you just have to listen to me, dammit!