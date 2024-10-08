Powered by RND
Anxiety Rx

Russell Kennedy
I am an anxious doctor. Or at least I WAS an anxious doctor. After literally decades of suffering from intractable anxiety, and seeing over 50 different types ...
  • 102. Creating Safe Spaces: Unlocking Human Potential
    In this episode of The AnxietyRX Podcast, I’m joined by Dr. Nick Holton and Dr. Adam Wright as we explore the powerful connection between trauma, resilience, and well-being. I dive into why I believe the traditional medical focus on medication isn't enough and why a holistic approach, including spiritual healing, is so important. Dr. Holton shares his thoughts on how having a clear sense of purpose and value-based goals can help us unlock our full potential. Dr. Wright offers insights from sports psychology, explaining how controlled exposure to stress is key to building resilience. We wrap up by discussing the concept of "anti-fragility" — how, with the right support, we can actually thrive through adversity. Thank you for listening and you can find me on IG: @theanxietymd if you have any questions. PS. If you would like to join the MBRX family of 4000+ anxiety WARRIORS who are shifting from coping with their anxiety to actually HEALING it, click the link below: https://www.theanxietymd.com/MBRX ______________________________ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction 00:31 - Dr. Nick Holton's Background   01:53 - Dr. Adam Wright's Experience  03:08 - Disenchantment with Systems   04:32 - Importance of Purpose 05:09 - Concept of Anti-Fragility   07:31 - Proactive Resilience Building 09:10 - Childhood Trauma and Resilience 10:14 - Defining Anti-Fragility 12:42 - Cultural Influence on Resilience   13:55 - Trauma's Impact on High Achievers  14:38 - Talent and Trauma Correlation    18:27 - Trauma and Cellular Memory   19:06 - Understanding Trauma and Sensitivity   20:01 - Expanding Capacity and Resilience  21:15 - Cortisol Response and Inherited Trauma  22:15 - Reframing Trauma Perspectives  24:44 - The Importance of Safety in Healing  25:17 - Neurogenesis and Safety 27:37 - Applying Skills to Real-Life Challenges  28:30 - Navigating Stress Responses    31:02 - Health Management vs. Sick Management 32:12 - Client Goals and Progression   34:04 - Case Studies in Performance Improvement 37:44 - Defining Mental Health   38:18 - The Reward of Worry 40:10 - Defining Mental Wellness 42:01 - The Role of Joy  44:13 - Contrast in Life   45:06 - Tolerating Negative Feelings   48:27 - Creating a New Narrative 50:19 - Optimizing Performance 51:12 - Finding Resources 
    --------  
    53:49
  • 101. Laughing Through the Chaos: How Faith, Humor, and Psychedelics Shape Our Journeys with Anxiety
    Today I sit down with comedian Damonde Tschritter to chat about our personal experiences with anxiety, alcohol, and psychedelics. We share some funny and heartfelt stories from our stand-up comedy careers, including one wild tale where Damonde performed with severe alcohol poisoning—talk about pushing through! We also dive into the world of psychedelics, with Damonde opening up about his life-changing experience with ayahuasca, while I talk about the more challenging side of my own journey. Along the way, we discuss the power of faith, grounding techniques, and how a shift in perspective can make all the difference when it comes to managing anxiety and facing the uncertainty life throws our way. Thank you for listening and you can find me on IG: @theanxietymd if you have any questions. PS. If you would like to join the MBRX family of 4000+ anxiety WARRIORS who are shifting from coping with their anxiety to actually HEALING it, click the link below: https://www.theanxietymd.com/MBRX ______________________________ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction 02:40 - Alcohol Poisoning Story  03:09 - Medical Intervention  04:28 - Unexpected Performance  05:25 - Adrenaline and Performance  07:23 - Sobriety and Stand-Up   09:14 - Panic Attacks Experience  11:32 - Comparison of Professions 15:33 - The Art of Timing in Comedy  18:49 - Life-Altering Health Scare 20:27 - Impact of Near-Death Experience  23:04 - Ayahuasca Experience Discussion   24:18 - Transformation After Ayahuasca 25:10 - Spiritual Insights from Ayahuasca 28:10 - Change in Alcohol Consumption  29:26 - Varied Experiences with Ayahuasca 31:06 - Neuroscience of Psychedelics 32:16 - Psychedelics and Experience   33:36 - Control and Anxiety 34:38 - Perception of Time   35:17 - Facing Fears Through Purging 36:26 - Imagery and Messages   37:38 - The Encounter with an Entity 39:09 - The Messenger Show  40:16 - Messages to Share 42:43 - Connecting Through Shared Experiences 44:44 - Spiritual Component in Medicine 46:43 - Microdosing as an Introduction   50:35 - Personal Reflections on Ayahuasca 51:30 - The Concept of Greater Existence   52:44 - Perception Limitations 54:25 - Facing Fears 59:51 - The Reward Beyond Fear 01:00:46 - Morning Rituals and Calmness 01:02:33 - The Importance of Faith   01:04:27 - Reflections on Adversity 01:06:14 - Faith in the Journey  01:06:29 - Daily Mantra 
    --------  
    1:06:54
  • 100. Sipping from Your Own Cup: The Essential Role of Self-Care in Healing Anxiety
    In today's episode, I sit down with Dr. Nicole Cain, a therapist and author of Panic Proof. We dive into a heartfelt conversation about the roots of anxiety, especially how childhood experiences shape what we feel as adults. Dr. Cain opens up about her own journey with anxiety and shares valuable insights from her work, including why it's so important to address the deeper issues behind our anxiety—not just the symptoms. We talk a lot about the power of self-care, reconnecting with your inner child, and taking a more holistic approach to healing. If you're looking for lasting relief, this episode will encourage you to face your emotions and start the healing process. Thank you for listening and you can find me on IG: @theanxietymd if you have any questions. PS. If you would like to join the MBRX family of 4000+ anxiety WARRIORS who are shifting from coping with their anxiety to actually HEALING it, click the link below: https://www.theanxietymd.com/MBRX ______________________________ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction 01:17 - The Role of the Oldest Child  02:55 - Core Memory of Anxiety 03:56 - Understanding Family Dynamics 04:20 - The Impact of Anxiety 05:53 - Adaptive Mechanisms in Anxiety 07:07 - Fragmentation of Self 09:23 - Fractured Identity and Anxiety  12:59 - Mind-Body Connection  14:15 - Writing "Panic Proof" 18:40 - The Journey to Recovery  19:38 - Unresolved Grief and Anxiety   20:58 - Connecting with the Inner Child 22:01 - Processing Mechanisms in Healing 23:46 - Using Photographs for Emotional Evocation  24:43 - The Role of Psychedelics in Healing   26:25 - Addiction as a Temporary Connection Tool 29:05 - Understanding Panic Attacks 30:56 - The Role of Awareness in Anxiety  33:21 - Survival Mode and Rational Thinking 37:26 - The Therapeutic Order in Naturopathy  39:35 - Addressing Obstacles to Cure  42:25 - The Limits of Conventional Medicine 43:47 - Discussion on Medication vs. Root Cause  45:12 - Case Study of Panic Colitis 48:22 - The Alarm Anxiety Cycle 51:31 - Inner Child Work and Healing 55:25 - Personal Agency as an Antidote to Anxiety 56:49 - Reflection on Fear of Flying
    --------  
    1:01:11
  • The Power of Presence: Bridging Science and Spirituality for a Holistic Approach
    Today we’re diving into a fascinating conversation with Debra Doerksen, a spiritual medium and author. In this episode, we explore the powerful intersection of anxiety, spirituality, and healing. Debra will bring her wisdom on the energetic side of our existence, showing how spirituality can be a key piece in managing anxiety. Together, we’ll talk about the importance of a holistic approach to healing—one that brings together the mind, body, and spirit—and the critical roles of curiosity, connection, and community in navigating anxiety. It’s an open, honest, and deeply insightful conversation you won’t want to miss! Thank you for listening and you can find me on IG: @theanxietymd if you have any questions. PS. If you would like to join the MBRX family of 4000+ anxiety WARRIORS who are shifting from coping with their anxiety to actually HEALING it, click the link below: https://www.theanxietymd.com/MBRX ______________________________ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction 01:05 - Spiritual Connection in Healing   01:30 - Rigid Nature of Medicine  02:47 - Merging Science and Spirituality 04:12 - Childhood Trauma and Anxiety 05:32 - Energetic Nature of Existence   06:36 - Anxiety and Spiritual Awareness   07:27 - Misunderstanding Anxiety Symptoms   08:25 - Energy Exchange in Relationships   09:09 - Societal Views on Anxiety 10:54 - Skepticism and Spirituality 12:00- Crisis and Energetic Awareness   15:24 - Anxiety Symptoms and Energy   16:19 - Mind as a Servant 17:37 - Healing and Sensitivity  18:31 - Therapeutic Tools for Healing   19:27 - Spiritual Beings Having a Human Experience  20:21 - Experiencing Detachment 21:21 - Understanding Anxiety   23:16 - Objecting Without Contracting 24:04 - Connecting to the Body  25:00 - Navigating Sensitivity 26:02 - Curiosity Over Fear 28:01 - Trauma and the Body 30:41 - Acknowledging Pain 32:26 - Energy and Spirit Connection  33:43 - The Role of Faith 38:13 - Healing Through Mediumship   40:09 - Skepticism and Openness 42:15 - The Importance of Connection in Healing  44:10 - Medical Training vs. Spirituality 45:07 - The Complexity of Healing 46:27 - Intergenerational Trauma and Healing 49:08 - Anxiety and Grief Connection  51:53 - The Role of Thoughts in Anxiety 53:12 - Separation and Anxiety 55:12 - Body Awareness in Trauma  57:40 - Mind-Body Connection   58:51 - Recognizing Unproductive Thoughts 59:50 - Trauma and Energy 01:00:20 - Breath and Color as Connection 01:01:40 - Sensation Without Explanation 01:03:14 - Writing and Vulnerability  01:04:12 - Eternal Connection  01:05:00 - Skepticism and Growth    01:06:39 - Practical Spirituality  01:07:35 - Community and Sharing   
    --------  
    1:10:29
  • Dancing with Discomfort: The Surprising Benefits of Play in Healing Trauma
    Hey there, welcome back to The AnxietyRX Podcast! I’m Dr. Russ, and today I’ve got a special guest, Chelsea Horton, who’s an amazing expert in body-based therapy. We’re going to chat about something really important: the connection between anxiety, trauma, and creative expression. We often think of therapy as just sitting and talking, but Chelsea and I explore why that’s not always enough. We’ll dig into how movement and play can really help us work through trauma. Chelsea also shares why hands-on learning is so crucial in therapy. We talk about the need to reconnect with our bodies, create a safe space, and empower ourselves in the healing process. It’s all about taking a holistic approach—mixing mind, body, and creativity for deal healing. So, grab a comfy seat and join us for this enlightening conversation! Thank you for listening and you can find me on IG: @theanxietymd if you have any questions. PS. If you would like to join the MBRX family of 4000+ anxiety WARRIORS who are shifting from coping with their anxiety to actually HEALING it, click the link below: https://www.theanxietymd.com/MBRX ______________________________ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction 03:16 - Chelsea's Background 04:32 - Experiencing Trauma 05:03 - Movement and Trauma Processing 06:29 - Play and Safety in Healing 08:46 - Choice and Agency in Healing 10:05 - Evolving from Childhood Trauma 11:55 - Overcoming Inertia 14:47 - The Alarm-Anxiety Cycle 16:38 - Building Trust with the Inner Child 18:43 - Neuroscience of Trauma 19:10 - Understanding Body Connection  20:16 - Mind-Body Disconnect  21:23 - The Role of Neuroscience 22:30 - Living in the Moment 23:17 - Grounding Techniques 24:18 - Familiarity and Security 27:06 - Healing Through Discomfort 28:45 - Coping Mechanisms and Anxiety 29:47 - Understanding the Body's Role 30:31 - Creating Expression Through Movement 32:07 - Rewiring Emotional Pathways 34:08 - Science vs. Healing 35:02 - Embodiment and Creativity 37:41 - Connecting with the Inner Child 41:01 - Relational Patterns in Trauma 43:59 - Concerns About Trauma Practices 45:17 - The Limitations of Academic Training 46:15 - Importance of Repetition in Healing 47:02 - Criticism of the Term 'Empath' 47:58 - Cognitive vs. Experiential Healing 48:04 - Skills-Based Approach in Somatic Practice 49:10 - Concerns About Rapid Trauma Transformation 50:05 - The Long Process of Unlearning  51:50 - Importance of a Year-Long Program 56:19 - The Role of Community in Healing
    --------  
    59:20

About Anxiety Rx

I am an anxious doctor. Or at least I WAS an anxious doctor. After literally decades of suffering from intractable anxiety, and seeing over 50 different types of healers I found my way to heal my anxiety through very unconventional (for a medical doctor at least) means. In 2013 I was so anxious I considered suicide and a friend suggested I try LSD, and although that scared the crap out of me it showed me the path to healing. You don't have to do LSD to heal, I took it for you! I'm a medical doctor, neuroscientist and intuitive. (I know, common combination!) I found my way out and it is counterintuitive and very non conventional (but not scary!). I will show you the way out too, you just have to listen to me, dammit!
