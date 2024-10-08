101. Laughing Through the Chaos: How Faith, Humor, and Psychedelics Shape Our Journeys with Anxiety

Today I sit down with comedian Damonde Tschritter to chat about our personal experiences with anxiety, alcohol, and psychedelics. We share some funny and heartfelt stories from our stand-up comedy careers, including one wild tale where Damonde performed with severe alcohol poisoning—talk about pushing through! We also dive into the world of psychedelics, with Damonde opening up about his life-changing experience with ayahuasca, while I talk about the more challenging side of my own journey. Along the way, we discuss the power of faith, grounding techniques, and how a shift in perspective can make all the difference when it comes to managing anxiety and facing the uncertainty life throws our way. Thank you for listening and you can find me on IG: @theanxietymd if you have any questions. ______________________________ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction 02:40 - Alcohol Poisoning Story 03:09 - Medical Intervention 04:28 - Unexpected Performance 05:25 - Adrenaline and Performance 07:23 - Sobriety and Stand-Up 09:14 - Panic Attacks Experience 11:32 - Comparison of Professions 15:33 - The Art of Timing in Comedy 18:49 - Life-Altering Health Scare 20:27 - Impact of Near-Death Experience 23:04 - Ayahuasca Experience Discussion 24:18 - Transformation After Ayahuasca 25:10 - Spiritual Insights from Ayahuasca 28:10 - Change in Alcohol Consumption 29:26 - Varied Experiences with Ayahuasca 31:06 - Neuroscience of Psychedelics 32:16 - Psychedelics and Experience 33:36 - Control and Anxiety 34:38 - Perception of Time 35:17 - Facing Fears Through Purging 36:26 - Imagery and Messages 37:38 - The Encounter with an Entity 39:09 - The Messenger Show 40:16 - Messages to Share 42:43 - Connecting Through Shared Experiences 44:44 - Spiritual Component in Medicine 46:43 - Microdosing as an Introduction 50:35 - Personal Reflections on Ayahuasca 51:30 - The Concept of Greater Existence 52:44 - Perception Limitations 54:25 - Facing Fears 59:51 - The Reward Beyond Fear 01:00:46 - Morning Rituals and Calmness 01:02:33 - The Importance of Faith 01:04:27 - Reflections on Adversity 01:06:14 - Faith in the Journey 01:06:29 - Daily Mantra