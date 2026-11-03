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103 episodes
- In this episode, we chat with Linda Quinn in Somerset, who joins forces with family, friends and her community to organise musical theatre nights to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Society.
You can visit alzheimers.org.uk/publications for our range of publications and factsheets designed to support and inform anyone affected by dementia.
- In this episode, we chat with dementia campaigner John Amos. He has been involved with all sorts of campaign work with Alzheimer’s Society since caring for his late wife Lesley.
You can visit alzheimers.org.uk/publications for our range of publications and factsheets designed to support and inform anyone affected by dementia.
- In this episode, we chat with Katherine from the Wales-based charity Forget-me-not Chorus.
It creates safe spaces where people affected by dementia can experience the joy and friendship of singing in a choir.
You can visit alzheimers.org.uk/publications for our range of publications and factsheets designed to support and inform anyone affected by dementia.
For personalised information and advice, call our Dementia support line on 0333 150 3456, or for Welsh speakers call 03300 947 400.
To find out more about Forget-me-not Chorus, visit https://forgetmenotchorus.com
‘Using my voice to dispel dementia myths and help others’ – Dementia together podcast February 202602/02/2026 | 16 mins.In this episode, we chat with John who has discovered a new passion for broadcasting since his diagnosis with young-onset dementia.
You can visit alzheimers.org.uk/publications for our range of publications and factsheets designed to support and inform anyone affected by dementia.
For personalised information and advice, call our Dementia support line on 0333 150 3456, or for Welsh speakers call 03300 947 400.
- In this episode, we meet the people behind Dementia Disco, a Stockport charity that organises discos for people affected by dementia.
You can visit alzheimers.org.uk/publications for our range of publications and factsheets designed to support and inform anyone affected by dementia.
For personalised information and advice, call our Dementia support line on 0333 150 3456, or for Welsh speakers call 03300 947 400.
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About Alzheimer's Society Podcast
We’re the UK’s leading dementia charity. We provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementiaPodcast website
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