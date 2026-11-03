In this episode, we chat with Katherine from the Wales-based charity Forget-me-not Chorus.



It creates safe spaces where people affected by dementia can experience the joy and friendship of singing in a choir.



You can visit alzheimers.org.uk/publications for our range of publications and factsheets designed to support and inform anyone affected by dementia.



For personalised information and advice, call our Dementia support line on 0333 150 3456, or for Welsh speakers call 03300 947 400.



To find out more about Forget-me-not Chorus, visit https://forgetmenotchorus.com