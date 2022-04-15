A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth

Dark Entity

Please note this episode contains mention of suicide, depression, and contains explicit language. Listener discretion is advised.Candice is living an idyllic life with her wife and child until their world is shattered by the sudden death of a close family member. At the funeral, an evil spirit latches onto her and infiltrates her home and mind. Driven to the point of madness, Candice must fight not just for herself but also for her family…. And it's not going to be easy. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and/or suicidal thoughts, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/Learn how to help someone in crisis at https://www.bethe1to.com/