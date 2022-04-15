Terrifying, first-person stories of people who have been tormented by an evil spirit, hosted and hand-picked by Eli Roth and as told by the victims themselves. ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth Returns for Season 2
A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth is back for a second season. You'll hear terrifying, first-person stories of people who have been tormented by an evil spirit, hosted and hand-picked by Eli Roth and as told by the victims themselves. From confrontations with ghosts to demons, dark entities and poltergeists, these are the true accounts of people dragged through hell and back, complete with candid interviews and evocative, horrifying soundscapes.
8/25/2023
2:00
Portal to Hell
Please note this episode contains mention of suicide. Listener discretion is advised.After moving into a remote home, single mom Shannon quickly realizes she and her young son are not alone. As spirits begin to latch onto her son, Shannon does research on the previous tenants and uncovers a dark tragic past. Seeking to end her torment, Shannon attempts to close the portal between worlds, but when a malevolent spirit becomes trapped, a violent series of attacks escalates to a horrifying confrontation.If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and/or suicidal thoughts, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/Learn how to help someone in crisis at https://www.bethe1to.com/For even more haunting stories with Eli Roth, head to discovery+ to stream full episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Go to discoveryplus.com/ghost to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Connect with the Podcast: https://www.travelchannel.com/shows/eli-roth-presents-a-ghost-ruined-my-lifeFollow Eli Roth on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realeliroth/?hl=enFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travelchannel/Find episode transcript here: https://a-ghost-ruined-my-life-with-eli-roth.simplecast.com/episodes/portal-to-hell
4/29/2022
32:59
The Hell Hound
After narrowly escaping death, party animal Doug moves to the country to live with his grandfather but peace evades him. Taunted by frightening voices and horrific visions, he can’t seem to shake the feeling that something has latched onto him. As the encounters worsen, Doug seeks to determine if it’s the house that’s haunted or him and learns a terrifying truth: Death doesn’t like to be cheated.For even more haunting stories with Eli Roth, head to discovery+ to stream full episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Go to discoveryplus.com/ghost to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Connect with the Podcast: https://www.travelchannel.com/shows/eli-roth-presents-a-ghost-ruined-my-lifeFollow Eli Roth on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realeliroth/?hl=enFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travelchannel/Find episode transcript here: https://a-ghost-ruined-my-life-with-eli-roth.simplecast.com/episodes/the-hell-hound
4/22/2022
25:34
Dark Entity
Please note this episode contains mention of suicide, depression, and contains explicit language. Listener discretion is advised.Candice is living an idyllic life with her wife and child until their world is shattered by the sudden death of a close family member. At the funeral, an evil spirit latches onto her and infiltrates her home and mind. Driven to the point of madness, Candice must fight not just for herself but also for her family…. And it’s not going to be easy. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and/or suicidal thoughts, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/Learn how to help someone in crisis at https://www.bethe1to.com/For even more haunting stories with Eli Roth, head to discovery+ to stream full episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Go to discoveryplus.com/ghost to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Connect with the Podcast: https://www.travelchannel.com/shows/eli-roth-presents-a-ghost-ruined-my-lifeFollow Eli Roth on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realeliroth/?hl=enFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travelchannel/Find episode transcript here: https://a-ghost-ruined-my-life-with-eli-roth.simplecast.com/episodes/dark-entity
4/15/2022
30:23
War With the Dead
While stationed in Iraq, Matt and a fellow soldier enter an old air base notorious for the heinous crimes of the previous regime. After awakening something evil, Matt is plagued with gruesome visions of the dead. When the evil entity follows him overseas and begins to torment his wife Heather, Matt must fight back and learn the truth of why it came for him. For even more haunting stories with Eli Roth, head to discovery+ to stream full episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Go to discoveryplus.com/ghost to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Connect with the Podcast: https://www.travelchannel.com/shows/eli-roth-presents-a-ghost-ruined-my-lifeFollow Eli Roth on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realeliroth/?hl=enFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/travelchannel/Find episode transcript here: https://a-ghost-ruined-my-life-with-eli-roth.simplecast.com/episodes/war-with-the-dead
Terrifying, first-person stories of people who have been tormented by an evil spirit, hosted and hand-picked by Eli Roth and as told by the victims themselves. From confrontations with ghosts to demons, dark entities and poltergeists, these are the true accounts of people dragged through hell and back, complete with candid interviews and evocative, horrifying soundscapes.
For even more haunting stories with Eli Roth, head to discovery+ to stream full episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Go to discoveryplus.com/ghost to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.