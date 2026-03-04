Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsKids & FamilyA Dog's Devotion
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
A Dog's Devotion
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

A Dog's Devotion

Carla Bosacki
Kids & FamilySociety & Culture
A Dog's Devotion
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • A Dog's Devotion

    Because They Deserve a Chance: Inside the World of Dog Rescue

    03/04/2026 | 37 mins.
    This week on A Dog’s Devotion, we shine a light on the extraordinary work of Three Little Pitties Rescue — a rescue saving all dog breeds and cats, and proving every single life matters.
    Dog rescue in our country has never been more important. Shelters are overwhelmed. The need is constant. And yet… thousands of people show up anyway. Transport drivers. Foster families. Behavior teams. Volunteers. Donors. Quiet heroes working behind the scenes.
    Today, I speak with one of the incredible women making it happen — one of the boots-on-the-ground voices in a movement fueled by compassion and action. From Texas to the Pacific Northwest, the East Coast, and the Midwest, they are moving animals from heartbreak to hope.
    Please follow their lifesaving work and daily updates on Instagram: @threelittlepittiesrescue
    And thank you — to you. A Dog’s Devotion has just been named one of the Top 39 Dog Podcasts in the Country. That honor belongs to this community. It breaks my heart that we still have to keep having these conversations about dog rescue. But we will continue. We will continue to share the stories. We will continue to amplify the people — just like you and me — who refuse to look away and are determined to save a dog’s life.
    And you can follow on with me @adogsdevotion1, where l continue to share my love and grief of loosing Max, to learning to love another little soul who was so badly in need of a loving home.
    Dogs are the best, and l prefer them over most people.
    God bless every single one of them. xoxo
  • A Dog's Devotion

    Listening With the Heart: What Our Dogs Are Really Telling Us

    02/04/2026 | 41 mins.
    What if your dog has been speaking to you all along… and you’re just learning how to listen?
    In this episode of A Dog’s Devotion, I sit down with a gentleman who believes deeply in the spiritual connection between humans and their dogs. Together, we explore what it really means to listen to our dogs—beyond commands and behavior—and how appreciation, presence, and awareness can strengthen the bond we share.
    We talk about subtle dog behaviors, emotional cues, and the quiet ways our dogs communicate with us every day. This is a thoughtful, soulful conversation for anyone who feels their dog is more than a pet—more like a teacher, a guide, a companion on life’s journey.
    If you’re seeking deeper meaning, a stronger connection, and a new way of understanding the dog at your side, this episode is for you. Sam taught me so much in this conversation, l really think you will find it extremely interesting.
     Sam also shares insights on dog training through an Instagram community: @thesamaysam, and for more information about Sam and his work, you can go to his website: https://samaysam.com/
    As always thank you for listening, if you could write a comment we would all certainly appreciate it. You can follow me on Instagram @adogsdevotion1
    xoxo
    Carla
  • A Dog's Devotion

    A Legacy on Wheels: The Love Eddie Left Behind

    01/28/2026 | 43 mins.
    This week on A Dog’s Devotion, I’m joined once again by Lisa, the founder of Eddie’s Ranch, to talk about the beautiful and growing legacy of her beloved little Eddie on Wheels. What began as a tribute to one special dog has grown into a safe haven for senior and disabled dogs who so often get overlooked. We reflect on how much the ranch has grown over the past year, the lives Lisa has touched, and the love that continues to guide everything she does. Lisa is a truly wonderful, compassionate woman whose heart for dogs shines through in every rescue. Eddie’s legacy is very much alive—and it’s changing lives. 🐶✨
    Please visit her on Instagram @eddieonwheels. 
    And you can follow me @cbosacki
    Thank you for listening to A Dogs Devotion! I would love it if you left leave a comment and subscriped to A Dogs Devotion. It helps keep everything going. 
    xoxo
    Carla
  • A Dog's Devotion

    Wings of Hope: The Hero Behind Flying Fur Animal Rescue

    01/21/2026 | 39 mins.
    This week on A Dog’s Devotion, I sit down with the founder of Flying Fur Animal Rescue — a U.S. Army veteran whose life of service didn’t end when he left the military. Instead, it took flight in a whole new way.
    He shares how Flying Fur Animal Rescue began, what keeps him going through the heartbreak, and why this work is so important — now more than ever. As a pilot, rescuer, and deeply compassionate human, he flies animals out of desperate situations, giving them a second chance at life when they need it most. His dedication, courage, and commitment to service make him the true definition of a hero.
    This episode is also a gentle reminder — inspired by my beloved Max — that every act of kindness matters. Whether you’re rescuing animals, fostering, donating, volunteering, sharing stories, or simply loving a dog deeply, the work we all do — no matter how big or small — truly makes a difference.
    Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for listening and for being part of this compassionate, dog-loving community. Your support means everything. 🤍
    If this episode moves you, please follow me on Instagram @cbosacki, share the episode, and help spread the message that together, we can change lives — one rescue, one story, one dog at a time. 🐾✈️
    You can watch the full interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/GJFahHxT0J8
    You can follow Flying Fur Animal Rescue on Instagram or Facebook at: @flyingfuranimalrescue
    Thank you for listening, 
    Carla 
    xo
  • A Dog's Devotion

    Deeper Love: The Gift of Older Dogs

    01/14/2026 | 32 mins.
    Welcome back! A Dog's Devotion is kicking off a brand new year. We hope you enjoyed your holidays, and spent some time relaxing and enjoying the company of loved ones.
    We took some time off, and are now refreshed and ready for the new adventures that 2026 will bring. We also welcomed a new member of our family, Smokey. A 7 year old Yorkie who we rescued from Adopt & Save a Life Rescue in Florida. He will never replace the love l had for Max, that will never go away. However, the sound of little paws running around, the dog cuddles and kisses are so nice to have again. 
    This is the first episode of 2026, and it is a special one. For any of you who have loved a senior dog, adopted a senior dog, and then ultimately had to say goodbye to a senior this one will touch your heart. 
    In this very special first episode of 2026, A Dog’s Devotion explores the extraordinary bond we share with older dogs — a love that is quiet, patient, and profoundly unconditional. Inspired by the beautiful book Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love, this episode is a heartfelt reminder that senior dogs don’t come with less love — they come with more.
    Older dogs teach us how to slow down, how to be present, and how to love without expectations. Their eyes hold stories, their hearts hold gratitude, and their devotion runs deeper than words can express.
    This episode is for anyone who has loved a senior dog, lost one, or is considering opening their heart to an older pup who still has so much love to give. It’s about choosing compassion, honoring experience, and recognizing that sometimes the most meaningful love arrives when we least expect it.
    Thank you to my guest Jane Sobel Klonsky for joining me, talking about your book and sharing your love of senior dogs.
    xo Carla 
    🐾💛

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About A Dog's Devotion

A Dog’s Devotion is a heartfelt podcast dedicated to celebrating the unbreakable bond between people and their dogs. Inspired by the incredible love and loyalty of my rescue dog, Max, each episode shares powerful, uplifting, and emotional stories of how dogs change—and often save—their humans’ lives. From tales of resilience and healing to the everyday joy our four-legged companions bring, this podcast is for anyone who knows that a dog’s devotion is like nothing else. If you are a dog lover, this podcast is for you. Hosted by Carla Bosacki. Come listen, laugh, cry, and be inspired by the stories that remind us why dogs truly are our best friends.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilySociety & CulturePets & AnimalsRelationships

Listen to A Dog's Devotion, Good Inside with Dr. Becky and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2026 - 7:27:09 AM
A company fromMADSACK