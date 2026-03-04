This week on A Dog’s Devotion, I sit down with the founder of Flying Fur Animal Rescue — a U.S. Army veteran whose life of service didn’t end when he left the military. Instead, it took flight in a whole new way.
He shares how Flying Fur Animal Rescue began, what keeps him going through the heartbreak, and why this work is so important — now more than ever. As a pilot, rescuer, and deeply compassionate human, he flies animals out of desperate situations, giving them a second chance at life when they need it most. His dedication, courage, and commitment to service make him the true definition of a hero.
This episode is also a gentle reminder — inspired by my beloved Max — that every act of kindness matters. Whether you’re rescuing animals, fostering, donating, volunteering, sharing stories, or simply loving a dog deeply, the work we all do — no matter how big or small — truly makes a difference.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for listening and for being part of this compassionate, dog-loving community. Your support means everything. 🤍
If this episode moves you, please follow me on Instagram @cbosacki, share the episode, and help spread the message that together, we can change lives — one rescue, one story, one dog at a time. 🐾✈️
You can watch the full interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/GJFahHxT0J8
You can follow Flying Fur Animal Rescue on Instagram or Facebook at: @flyingfuranimalrescue
Thank you for listening,
Carla
xo