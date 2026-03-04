Welcome back! A Dog's Devotion is kicking off a brand new year. We hope you enjoyed your holidays, and spent some time relaxing and enjoying the company of loved ones.

We took some time off, and are now refreshed and ready for the new adventures that 2026 will bring. We also welcomed a new member of our family, Smokey. A 7 year old Yorkie who we rescued from Adopt & Save a Life Rescue in Florida. He will never replace the love l had for Max, that will never go away. However, the sound of little paws running around, the dog cuddles and kisses are so nice to have again.

This is the first episode of 2026, and it is a special one. For any of you who have loved a senior dog, adopted a senior dog, and then ultimately had to say goodbye to a senior this one will touch your heart.

In this very special first episode of 2026, A Dog’s Devotion explores the extraordinary bond we share with older dogs — a love that is quiet, patient, and profoundly unconditional. Inspired by the beautiful book Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love, this episode is a heartfelt reminder that senior dogs don’t come with less love — they come with more.

Older dogs teach us how to slow down, how to be present, and how to love without expectations. Their eyes hold stories, their hearts hold gratitude, and their devotion runs deeper than words can express.

This episode is for anyone who has loved a senior dog, lost one, or is considering opening their heart to an older pup who still has so much love to give. It’s about choosing compassion, honoring experience, and recognizing that sometimes the most meaningful love arrives when we least expect it.

Thank you to my guest Jane Sobel Klonsky for joining me, talking about your book and sharing your love of senior dogs.

xo Carla

🐾💛