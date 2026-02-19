Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

In this episode of Your Natural Dog, Angela sits down with Dr. Jannine Krause, a naturopathic doctor, acupuncturist, herbalist, and proud dog lover, for an honest conversation about what naturopathic medicine actually is (and isn’t), why “holistic” can be a misleading label, and how our dogs often seem to reflect what we’re going through emotionally and physically. They also dig into nutrition education gaps, pet food myths, and practical tools Dr. Krause uses at home with her own dogs.
Episode Recap:
Angela introduces Dr. Jannine Krause and previews the big themes: naturopathic vs. holistic care, why true naturopathic-style training doesn’t really exist in vet med, and the way pets can mirror our stress and health patterns. (00:00)
Dr. Krause explains what a naturopathic doctor is, including the scope of her training and how it compares to conventional medical training, especially the emphasis on nutrition, whole foods, and botanical medicine. (01:10)
The conversation shifts into veterinary care: Angela shares why it’s frustrating that pet parents don’t have the option to see someone with the combined depth of conventional + nutrition + herbal training specifically for animals. (06:20)
They discuss a common industry issue: “pet versions” of supplements that are simply lowered-potency versions of human formulas—often without strong rationale—plus how pricing doesn’t always reflect those changes. (09:45)
Dr. Krause shares how she supported her dog Brian through chronic ear issues and how real food and diet changes were a turning point, along with the uncomfortable experience of being aggressively questioned by her “integrative” vet when her dog lost weight and improved. (12:30)
They dig into vaccination conversations and why it can feel confusing when preventive checklists show up during sick visits, plus how both human and veterinary systems often default to “pharmaceutical-first” approaches. (17:09)
Dr. Krause expands on the “mirroring” theme: how our stress, mood, and household energy can show up in our pets, and why she sees this connection repeatedly with clients and her own dogs. (19:10)
Angela and Dr. Jannine unpack how deeply pet parents have been conditioned to trust kibble, pharmaceuticals, and one-size-fits-all protocols—despite minimal nutrition education in veterinary medicine—and how real healing often begins when we question conventional advice, prioritize real food, and stay curious instead of accepting “there’s nothing else to try.” (24:28)
They break down the difference between naturopathic doctors, functional medicine practitioners, and loosely used “holistic” labels, emphasizing how training, education length, board exams, and clinical depth matter. The takeaway is that titles alone don’t tell the full story, and pet parents (and human patients) need to ask questions, look at credentials, and trust their instincts. (30:50)
Dr. Krause shares practical, at-home tools she uses with dogs: acupressure points (especially hips/back/spine/jaw), gentle bodywork, tuning forks, PEMF and red light, while making sure she is observing how pets respond in real time. (37:40)
Diet and environmental toxins play a massive role in both human and pet health. They discuss how preservatives, synthetic vitamins, and chemicals in kibble and household products can accumulate in the body, contribute to weight issues and lumps in dogs, and disrupt overall balance, often improving only when real food and a cleaner, low-toxin environment are prioritized. (40:44)
Episode Resources:
Download Angela’s Guides including Comparing Pet Health Care Types: Naturopathic/Holistic vs Integrative vs Conventional at AngelaArdolino.com/podcast-downloads
Dr. Jannine Kraus’ Website & The Health Fix Podcast
Follow Dr. Jannine Krause on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
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