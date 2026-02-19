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Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

Angela Ardolino
EducationKids & Family
Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino
Latest episode

127 episodes

  • Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

    126. Anti-Aging Drugs for Dogs: The Truth About Extending Your Pet’s Life with Carter Easler

    02/19/2026 | 51 mins.
    As pharmaceutical companies begin rolling out anti-aging drugs for dogs, many pet parents are being told these medications can extend lifespan and prevent cognitive decline. But what are these drugs actually doing inside the body, and at what cost?
    In this episode, Angela sits down with Carter Easler, Director of Research and Education for CBD Dog Health and MycoDog, to break down the science behind emerging longevity drugs like rapamycin and Loyal. Carter also shares insights from coordinating the Senior Dog Study on cognitive decline, as they explore how pharmaceutical interventions compare to natural strategies that work with the body’s own repair systems, including fasting, adaptogens, medicinal mushrooms, and support for the endocannabinoid system.
    If you have a senior dog, or want to learn about supporting your aging dog before their golden years, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
    Episode Recap:
    Angela and Carter talk about the rise of anti-aging drugs for dogs on the market, and why aging is at its core, a loss of homeostasis. (00:00)
    Rapamycin for dogs, what it does and why it was originally developed. (04:41)
    Do anti-aging drugs support longevity, or interfere with the body’s natural repair processes like autophagy and cellular balance? (07:48)
    How fasting and restricted feeding windows naturally activate autophagy, support cellular cleanup, and may help extend lifespan in dogs. (11:10)
    Telomeres, “zombie cells,” and mTOR: how adaptogens, medicinal mushrooms, and hemp modulate aging pathways to support cellular balance instead of blocking the body’s natural repair systems. (16:41)
    Why pharmaceutical “one-target” drugs can create a narrow therapeutic window and unintended side effects, while adaptogens and medicinal mushrooms support all 12 hallmarks of aging. (20:59)
    The 12 hallmarks of aging explained, from telomere shortening and mitochondrial dysfunction to microbiome imbalance, and how these anti aging drugs are targeting just one of these. (26:06)
    Why supporting the endocannabinoid system becomes increasingly important as pets grow older. (31:09)
    Loyal, the upcoming “anti-aging” injection for dogs, undisclosed mechanisms of action, and the importance of informed consent before new veterinary drugs reach the market. (35:20)
    Why proactive pet wellness should prioritize food, lifestyle, and adaptogenic plant support first, and where pharmaceuticals truly belong in veterinary care. (41:20)
    They dive into the science behind specific adaptogens and plant compounds, from mitochondrial support and telomere health to metabolic balance and autophagy, and why full-spectrum, whole-plant synergy matters more than isolated compounds. (44:28)

    Episode Resources:
    Download Angela’s Resources including her Senior Dog Protocol and more at AngelaArdolino.com/podcast-downloads 
    Prospective Evaluation of a Mushroom Derived Nutraceutical in Dogs with Cognitive Decline
    What We Learned from the Senior Dog Study
    Mushrooms and Adaptogens for Canine Cognitive Dysfunction
    Have a question about your pet that you want answered on the podcast? Email us at [email protected] 
    Sign up for episode reminders and updates from Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino
    Visit Angela Ardolino’s website for more holistic pet health education: www.AngelaArdolino.com

    Follow Your Natural Dog on Facebook and Instagram and if you want to see what Angela is up to, follow her on Facebook or join our CBD & Holistic Pet Advice Facebook Group.
  • Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

    125. The Risks of Librela: What Pet Parents Aren’t Being Told with Attorney Kirk Pope

    02/05/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this episode of Your Natural Dog, Angela Ardolino is joined by attorney Kirk Pope, who is overseeing multi-plaintiff lawsuits against Zoetis over the veterinary drug Librela. Kirk shares his personal story of losing his own dog after a Librela injection and explains why he believes pet parents were not given the information needed to make an informed decision. Together, Angela and Kirk unpack how veterinary pharmaceuticals are approved, marketed, and incentivized, why animals are treated as property under the law, and what limited legal recourse pet parents actually have when a drug harms or kills their dog.
    Episode Recap:
    Angela introduces the episode and explains why Librela has become a major concern, citing FDA warning letters, reported adverse events, and the lack of meaningful repercussions when animal drugs cause harm to our pets, because they are seen as merely property. (00:00)
    Kirk Pope introduces himself as an attorney now overseeing litigation against Zoetis, after losing his dog to Librela, discussing the problem with financial incentives being attached to vets prescribing pharmaceuticals. (02:16)
    Angela asks what led Kirk to take legal action, he shares how at the time of his dog’s injection, U.S. warnings for Librela listed only UTIs and injection-site reactions, with no mention of neurological or fatal risks (05:06)
    Kirk shares how Zoetis know that adverse event data had emerged internationally before U.S. disclosure, Librela had more extensive warnings in other countries, and why failing to warn pet parents in the U.S. constitutes a fraudulent omission by Zoetis. (10:35)
    Kirk explains why recalls are almost always voluntary and why the FDA cannot easily force a drug like Librela off the market, and the aim of his multi-plaintiff lawsuits against Zoetis, when damages are so limited because of pets being considered property. (14:39)
    Angela and Kirk examine the ethical conflict between profit, prescribing behavior, and the veterinary oath to do no harm. (22:16)
    The conversation shifts to pain management, emphasizing that Librela is a pain-blocking drug, not a treatment for arthritis or inflammation. Angela explains the five pain signaling pathways and contrasts single-target pharmaceuticals with whole-plant therapies that interact with multiple systems. (29:04)
    Kirk explains that once the FDA approves a prescription drug, pet parents can’t legally claim the drug itself is defective; the only legal accountability lies in whether manufacturers failed to properly warn veterinarians and pet owners about known risks and adverse effects. (34:03)
    Angela emphasizes the importance of education, advocacy, and refusing blind trust when it comes to pet health, and Kirk explains how affected pet parents can contact him and share their own adverse experiences with Librela. (41:07)

    Episode Resources:
    Download Angela’s Resources including her Safe, Natural Options for Arthritis Pain Relief in Pets and more at AngelaArdolino.com/podcast-downloads 
    Join Donna Pope’s Librela group on Facebook
    Pope McGlamry Attorneys at Law
    Have a question about your pet that you want answered on the podcast? Email us at [email protected] 
    Sign up for episode reminders and updates from Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino
    Visit Angela Ardolino’s website for more holistic pet health education: www.AngelaArdolino.com

    Follow Your Natural Dog on Facebook and Instagram and if you want to see what Angela is up to, follow her on Facebook or join our CBD & Holistic Pet Advice Facebook Group.
  • Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

    124. Why Our Pets Are Sicker Than Ever: Additives, Toxic Load & the Limits of Conventional Care with Dr. Judy Jasek

    01/22/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this episode of Your Natural Dog, Angela Ardolino is joined by Dr. Judy Jasek, a holistic veterinarian with decades of clinical experience, for a candid conversation about why our pets are sicker than ever. Together, they unpack how modern pet care, from highly processed supplements and foods to so-called “inactive” ingredients like fillers, binders, gums, starches, and spray-dried additives, can quietly disrupt detox pathways, burden the liver and kidneys, and undermine gut health, especially in older pets. Angela and Dr. Jasek also explore how the pet industry has changed over time, why marketing buzzwords can be misleading, and what pet parents can do instead to support the body’s natural ability to restore balance and resilience.
    Episode Recap:
    Angela introduces Dr. Judy Jasek, who explains why she identifies as holistic rather than “integrative,” and they discuss how the terms ‘holistic’ and ‘natural’ can be overused, both in pet care and supplements. (00:00)
    Why supplements can be a trap for well-meaning pet parents who want “natural” alternatives, and how health is the body’s natural state, we just need to support the body, not “create health” with products. (04:32)
    Angela and Dr. Judy call out “natural” supplement labels that hide harmful inactive ingredients, including common fillers like microcrystalline cellulose (wood pulp), and how many additives exist primarily to make manufacturing cheaper or easier (binders, bulking agents, flow agents). (07:02)
    They break down how big companies use buzzwords and emotional marketing to sell inferior pet foods and pet supplements, and why understanding where ingredients truly come from matters more than the label claims. (10:45)
    They talk about the common “senior dog spiral,” where joint pain leads to drugs and stacking interventions that overload detox systems. (16:00)
    The rise of cancer in younger pets and how much the landscape has changed across Dr. Judy’s career. They also talk about immune-suppressing allergy drugs and how turning off symptoms can create bigger downstream problems. (23:03)
    Angela talks about the rise of countless pet joint supplements, and the most popular pet joint supplements, like Cosequin, the problems with these isolates, and how hard it can be to even find full ingredient lists for many of these popular supplements. (28:05)
    The conversation highlights how corporate-owned veterinary systems often treat lab numbers and symptoms rather than treating the whole animal, leading to more drugs, more tests, and fewer answers for pet parents. (32:13)
    They dive into why inactive ingredients matter just as much as active ones, exposing how common fillers, sugars, and gums can fuel inflammation and gut imbalance in pets. (35:50)
    Angela and Dr. Judy highlight how foods like mushrooms, ferments, and small amounts of veggie fiber can support gut health by working with a pet’s natural instincts. (45:25)

    Episode Resources:
    Download Angela’s Resources including her Additives to Avoid, her Cosequin Ingredient Breakdown, and more at AngelaArdolino.com/podcast-downloads 
    Dr. Judy Jasek’s Animal Healing Arts
    Follow Dr. Judy Jasek & AHA on Facebook, Instagram and SubStack
    Have a question about your pet that you want answered on the podcast? Email us at [email protected] 
    Sign up for episode reminders and updates from Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino
    Visit Angela Ardolino’s website for more holistic pet health education: www.AngelaArdolino.com

    Follow Your Natural Dog on Facebook and Instagram and if you want to see what Angela is up to, follow her on Facebook or join our CBD & Holistic Pet Advice Facebook Group.
  • Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

    123. Empowering Pet Parents: Detox, Diet & Natural Healing with Danielle Ruccia

    01/08/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this episode of Your Natural Dog, Angela Ardolino is joined by Danielle Ruccia, a holistic wellness educator and detox-focused influencer known for helping pet parents simplify health decisions. Together, they talk about why so many pets end up stuck on a “hamster wheel” of processed food, pesticides, and stacked pharmaceuticals, and how stepping back into a food-first, low-toxin approach can make a real difference. Angela and Danielle also unpack common toxin exposures (from flea and tick treatments to household chemicals), why ingredient lists and fillers matter so much in pet supplements, and how to take practical detox and diet steps without getting overwhelmed or trying to do everything at once.
    Episode Recap:
    Angela introduces Danielle Ruccia and they discuss the backlash holistic voices can face, and how it's not about being “anti-vet,” just pro-education and advocating for your pets. (00:00)
    Angela and Danielle talk about how many pets arrive severely sick after years of processed food, pesticides, and stacked pharmaceuticals. (02:10)
    Danielle explains her core approach: keep it simple, because confusion and “too much info” leads to paralysis and no action. (05:05)
    Angela calls out the lack of consequences in pet care and criticizes common conventional meds and the “add another drug” cycle. (06:45)
    They talk about how common major toxin exposures are, including conventional flea/tick products and everyday household chemicals. (08:23)
    Danielle describes her own health story, years of skin issues, digestive problems, antibiotics, hormonal disruption, and aggressive medications; and how she started healing through education, and trial-and-error. (13:51)
    Both emphasize becoming your pet’s advocate and not blindly outsourcing health decisions to anyone, even “experts.”, and remember even trusted brands can change formulas and why reading ingredients and checking COAs matters. (23:36)
    They warn that more ingredients isn’t better, 10–12+ ingredient blends can be a red flag and make reactions impossible to troubleshoot. Trendy products can look good, but often rely on fillers, binders, and marketing over real formulation. (25:52)
    They discuss how even “better” pet foods can still be loaded with synthetic vitamin/mineral packs and why sourcing matters. (40:00)
    Angela and Danielle reinforce: it’s never too late, older pets can still thrive with the right changes and support. (45:25)

    Episode Resources:
    Download Angela’s Resources including her Pet Detox Guide and Additives to Avoid at AngelaArdolino.com/podcast-downloads 
    Follow Danielle Ruccia on Skool, Instagram and TikTok
    Have a question about your pet that you want answered on the podcast? Email us at [email protected] 
    Sign up for episode reminders and updates from Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino
    Visit Angela Ardolino’s website for more holistic pet health education: www.AngelaArdolino.com

    Follow Your Natural Dog on Facebook and Instagram and if you want to see what Angela is up to, follow her on Facebook or join our CBD & Holistic Pet Advice Facebook Group.
  • Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

    122. Naturopathic Medicine & Nutrition: What Human and Veterinary Care Get Wrong with Dr. Jannine Krause

    12/25/2025 | 47 mins.
    In this episode of Your Natural Dog, Angela sits down with Dr. Jannine Krause, a naturopathic doctor, acupuncturist, herbalist, and proud dog lover, for an honest conversation about what naturopathic medicine actually is (and isn’t), why “holistic” can be a misleading label, and how our dogs often seem to reflect what we’re going through emotionally and physically. They also dig into nutrition education gaps, pet food myths, and practical tools Dr. Krause uses at home with her own dogs.
    Episode Recap:
    Angela introduces Dr. Jannine Krause and previews the big themes: naturopathic vs. holistic care, why true naturopathic-style training doesn’t really exist in vet med, and the way pets can mirror our stress and health patterns. (00:00)
    Dr. Krause explains what a naturopathic doctor is, including the scope of her training and how it compares to conventional medical training, especially the emphasis on nutrition, whole foods, and botanical medicine. (01:10)
    The conversation shifts into veterinary care: Angela shares why it’s frustrating that pet parents don’t have the option to see someone with the combined depth of conventional + nutrition + herbal training specifically for animals. (06:20)
    They discuss a common industry issue: “pet versions” of supplements that are simply lowered-potency versions of human formulas—often without strong rationale—plus how pricing doesn’t always reflect those changes. (09:45)
    Dr. Krause shares how she supported her dog Brian through chronic ear issues and how real food and diet changes were a turning point, along with the uncomfortable experience of being aggressively questioned by her “integrative” vet when her dog lost weight and improved. (12:30)
    They dig into vaccination conversations and why it can feel confusing when preventive checklists show up during sick visits, plus how both human and veterinary systems often default to “pharmaceutical-first” approaches. (17:09)
    Dr. Krause expands on the “mirroring” theme: how our stress, mood, and household energy can show up in our pets, and why she sees this connection repeatedly with clients and her own dogs. (19:10)
    Angela and Dr. Jannine unpack how deeply pet parents have been conditioned to trust kibble, pharmaceuticals, and one-size-fits-all protocols—despite minimal nutrition education in veterinary medicine—and how real healing often begins when we question conventional advice, prioritize real food, and stay curious instead of accepting “there’s nothing else to try.” (24:28)
    They break down the difference between naturopathic doctors, functional medicine practitioners, and loosely used “holistic” labels, emphasizing how training, education length, board exams, and clinical depth matter. The takeaway is that titles alone don’t tell the full story, and pet parents (and human patients) need to ask questions, look at credentials, and trust their instincts. (30:50)
    Dr. Krause shares practical, at-home tools she uses with dogs: acupressure points (especially hips/back/spine/jaw), gentle bodywork, tuning forks, PEMF and red light, while making sure she is observing how pets respond in real time. (37:40)
    Diet and environmental toxins play a massive role in both human and pet health. They discuss how preservatives, synthetic vitamins, and chemicals in kibble and household products can accumulate in the body, contribute to weight issues and lumps in dogs, and disrupt overall balance, often improving only when real food and a cleaner, low-toxin environment are prioritized. (40:44)

    Episode Resources:
    Download Angela’s Guides including Comparing Pet Health Care Types: Naturopathic/Holistic vs Integrative vs Conventional at AngelaArdolino.com/podcast-downloads 
    Dr. Jannine Kraus’ Website & The Health Fix Podcast
    Follow Dr. Jannine Krause on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
    Have a question about your pet that you want answered on the podcast? Email us at [email protected] 
    Sign up for episode reminders and updates from Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino
    Visit Angela Ardolino’s website for more holistic pet health education: www.AngelaArdolino.com

    Follow Your Natural Dog on Facebook and Instagram and if you want to see what Angela is up to, follow her on Facebook or join our CBD & Holistic Pet Advice Facebook Group.

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About Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino

Join Angie Ardolino, certified pet care expert and founder of Your Natural Dog, in important conversations about how to care for your pet naturally. Every week, Angie connects with a top pet professional to give you actionable steps and advice on how to keep your furry friend happy and healthy. If you have a question about your pet you’d like answered on the podcast, email us at [email protected] Join the conversation on Instagram @yournaturaldogpodcast or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/YourNaturalDog and don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to our regular podcast updates!
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