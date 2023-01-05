Your Morning Show's War Of The Roses

Got a cheating spouse or significant other? Listen to these culprits CAUGHT IN THE ACT! More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
He Had Someone Else's Underwear In His Laundry!
Rachel and Trey have been together for four months and right off the bat Rachel tells us that she feels embarrassed and angry because she knows Trey is cheating on her after this past weekend. Rachel went to Trey’s place and was helping him clean up and found women’s underwear that wasn’t hers in Trey’s laundry. The underwear even had Tiffani’s name labeled on them and Rachel wants us to get Trey to admit to cheating because she 100% knows he is.We call Trey pretending to send him a free bouquet of flowers and when we ask him who he wants them sent to, Rachel chimes back in to get Trey to admit what’s going on. Find out what‘s really going on in today’s all NEW War of the Roses!
5/1/2023
11:21
He Turned Off His CarPlay When I Was Around!
Crystal and Wyatt have been dating for eleven months after first meeting online and while things have been great for the most part, Crystal has recently noticed in Wyatt’s new car that he got a text on his CarPlay that he immediately shut off his radio so Crystal didn’t see. Crystal later went through Wyatt’s phone and searched for the eggplant and peach emojis in his most recent texts. Crystal then found Wyatt has been texting “Office Landline” on his phone with the emojis and she thinks Wyatt is covering up something else that’s going on. We call Wyatt pretending to be “The Morning Bull Ride” and when we ask him who the last person he saw naked is, Wyatt tells us it is someone named Kiera! Find out what‘s really going on in today’s all NEW War of the Roses!
4/27/2023
13:20
He Was Venmoing Random Women!
Devin and Mark have been together for three months after first meeting online and Devin tells us that when they first met that she looked up Mark and saw that he had private transactions on his Venmo and would only see him send transactions to women with high-five emojis. At first Devin was fine with it, but she’s noticed that Mark is still doing the transactions and says it’s a joke with his work friends. However, this weekend Mark spent the night at Devin’s place and her AC was broken, but Mark refused to change clothes and was wearing a long-sleeve shirt. Devin later saw that Mark was covered in marks and she thinks it might be because Mark is hiding something.We call Mark pretending to send him a free bouquet of flowers and when we ask him who he wants them sent to, Mark asks if they can be sent to “Mommy.” Find out what‘s really going on in today’s all NEW War of the Roses!
4/24/2023
11:32
Is He Actually Divorced?
Haley and Dan have been dating each other for over six months and Haley tells us that she got together with Dan when he was separated from his wife Kristen for a few months and he is currently waiting for the divorce to be finalized. Things have been fine besides that, but earlier this week Haley went to get Dan’s mail and saw that he and Kristen were sent a Save The Date to someone’s wedding. At first Kristen thought it’s because Dan and Kristen didn’t tell everyone, but Kristen has also noticed that Dan’s texts with Haley seem a little too friendly for two people getting a divorce.We call Dan pretending to offer him a couple’s massage and when we ask him who he wants to bring with him, Dan asks if he can bring Kristen with him because their anniversary is next week. Find out what‘s really going on in today’s all NEW War of the Roses!
4/20/2023
11:24
He Had A Ton Of Deleted Messages On His Phone!
Amy and Ben have been dating for almost a year and for the most part things have been great outside of Ben traveling a lot for work. Ben works in medical sales so he usually travels multiple times a month, but this past weekend Amy saw on TikTok a video on how to catch a cheater based on their deleted messages and she decided she wanted to try it. When Amy found Ben’s deleted messages she saw several flirty messages with multiple people from the past few months that had Ben directing the person to “talk further on Snapchat.” Amy then went into Ben’s Snapchat and saw that he was talking with the numbers on the app. At the same time, this weekend is Amy’s birthday and she’s starting to think that Ben’s work trip this weekend was on purpose and isn’t for work.We call Ben pretending to send him a free bouquet of flowers and when we ask him who he wants them sent to, Ben asks if we can send them to his hotel in Nashville with a blank space for the name. Find out what‘s really going on in today’s all NEW War of the Roses!