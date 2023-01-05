Your Morning Show's War Of The Roses

He Had A Ton Of Deleted Messages On His Phone!

Amy and Ben have been dating for almost a year and for the most part things have been great outside of Ben traveling a lot for work. Ben works in medical sales so he usually travels multiple times a month, but this past weekend Amy saw on TikTok a video on how to catch a cheater based on their deleted messages and she decided she wanted to try it. When Amy found Ben’s deleted messages she saw several flirty messages with multiple people from the past few months that had Ben directing the person to “talk further on Snapchat.” Amy then went into Ben’s Snapchat and saw that he was talking with the numbers on the app. At the same time, this weekend is Amy’s birthday and she’s starting to think that Ben’s work trip this weekend was on purpose and isn’t for work.We call Ben pretending to send him a free bouquet of flowers and when we ask him who he wants them sent to, Ben asks if we can send them to his hotel in Nashville with a blank space for the name. Find out what‘s really going on in today’s all NEW War of the Roses!