Rhaenyra enjoys a new piece of furniture in House of the Dragon, which continues its hot streak in the second episode of the season. Less hot: supporting characters, several of whom didn’t survive the episode. Meanwhile, things are looking equally glum over with the Sea Snake. With his fleet destroyed and house burned, maybe it’s time for OnlyFans? Oh, and that witch is still sauntering about, and lord knows what she’ll get up to once she encounters Aemond.



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