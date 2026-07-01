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Winter Is Crappening
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Winter Is Crappening

Ben Mandelker & Ronnie Karam | Wondery
ComedyImprov
Winter Is Crappening
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • Winter Is Crappening

    House of the Dragon S0302 Take A Seat

    06/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Rhaenyra enjoys a new piece of furniture in House of the Dragon, which continues its hot streak in the second episode of the season. Less hot: supporting characters, several of whom didn’t survive the episode. Meanwhile, things are looking equally glum over with the Sea Snake. With his fleet destroyed and house burned, maybe it’s time for OnlyFans? Oh, and that witch is still sauntering about, and lord knows what she’ll get up to once she encounters Aemond.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Winter Is Crappening

    House of the Dragon S03E01: A Total Ship Show

    06/23/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    House of the Dragon explodes into its third season with a massive naval battle that keeps us riveted. We can never predict who will live or die in these sorts of things, but one thing we do know: Larys is… kind of hot now? Plus, there’s fresh new incest to enjoy!

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Winter Is Crappening

    HOTD #209: Die Another Day

    08/05/2024 | 1h 12 mins.
    At last we arrive at the final episode of House of the Dragon season 2. Who will die? What battles shall be waged? What devastating twist shall unfurl?? Eh, well, Damon touched a tree? We still liked it though. Watch this recap on video and listen to all of our bonus episodes at Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Winter Is Crappening

    HOTD #208: Almost Flame-ous

    07/29/2024 | 1h 4 mins.
    It’s finally Hollywood Week on House of the Dragon, when the top Dragonseed bastards are brought together for one final dragon riding audition. Not sure who will win, but we can pretty much guarantee they will be blonde. Watch this recap on video and listen to all of our bonus episodes at Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Winter Is Crappening

    HOTD #207: Ride or Die

    07/22/2024 | 1h 20 mins.
    This week on House of the Dragon, someone tries to ride a dragon, and it doesn’t go very well. But maybe not so bad for someone else! Also, lady-on-lady action because HBO. Watch this recap on video and listen to all of our bonus episodes at Patreon.com/watchwhatcrappens Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Winter Is Crappening
Comedy recaps of Game of Thrones' final season with Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam from the Watch What Crappens podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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ComedyImprovTV & Film

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