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So next time you’re craving something cold and frothy — crack open a MUG Root Beer. Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.



00:00 - intro



4:42 - Gulf of Belgium



22:25 - meeting Juan Soto



30:46 - lucid dreaming



44:40 - office thief



57:00 - pitches



1:05:35 - do I need a lawyer



1:11:29 - confessions



#AlmostFriday #FridayBeers #PlaydatePod

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