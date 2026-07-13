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Will & Rusty's Playdate

Almost Friday Media
ComedyImprov
Will & Rusty's Playdate
Latest episode

230 episodes

  • Will & Rusty's Playdate

    insane Minecraft confession

    07/13/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@playdatepod?sub_confirmation=1

    NEW MERCH: https://playdatepod.shop/

    Playdate: https://www.instagram.com/playdate.pod https://www.tiktok.com/@playdatepod

    Willy: https://www.instagram.com/willdonnellon https://www.tiktok.com/@willydonnellon

    Rusty: https://www.instagram.com/featherstonerusty https://www.tiktok.com/@rustyfeatherstone

    Andrew: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_nelson_

    PAID PARTNERSHIPS: herb@almostfriday.com

    GUESTS AND INQUIRIES ONLY: playdate@almostfriday.com

    SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS PITCH HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPHd7Ps9TaX-TOozyLhDpr9Y7pFNMP9PX7cHuLxap1R78GWg/viewform?usp=header

    SUBMIT YOUR AITA STORY HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQElfqdQutn3dzl5HcZfey6YWhbVd-n6XE7FkpfosWZyYhyA/viewform?usp=sf_link

    SUBMIT YOUR CONFESSIONS HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedx06Mo5EBt7WJAehTXwRoF3JzP0T7-kiDvYOphgxaPvtzKQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:

    Find LUCY near you at lucy.co/stores, or save 20% on your first online order at lucy.co/PLAYDATE with promo code PLAYDATE

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/PLAYDATE10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount

    If you’re ever injured, you can check out Morgan & Morgan. Their fee is FREE unless they win. Yes, that’s right… FREE For more information go to FORTHEPEOPLE.COM/PLAYDATE or DIAL # LAW.

    So next time you’re craving something cold and frothy — crack open a MUG Root Beer. Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.

    00:00 - intro

    4:42 - Gulf of Belgium

    22:25 - meeting Juan Soto

    30:46 - lucid dreaming

    44:40 - office thief

    57:00 - pitches

    1:05:35 - do I need a lawyer

    1:11:29 - confessions

    #AlmostFriday #FridayBeers #PlaydatePod
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Will & Rusty's Playdate

    omegle survivors w/ Daniela Mora

    07/08/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Daniela Mora: https://www.instagram.com/danielamora https://www.tiktok.com/@danyella5000 https://www.youtube.com/@danyella5000 https://www.danielamora.live/

    Humbled Show: https://www.instagram.com/humbledshow

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@playdatepod?sub_confirmation=1

    MERCH: https://playdatepod.shop/

    PAID PARTNERSHIPS: herb@almostfriday.com

    GUESTS AND INQUIRIES ONLY: playdate@almostfriday.com

    Playdate: https://www.instagram.com/playdate.pod https://www.tiktok.com/@playdatepod

    Willy: https://www.instagram.com/willdonnellon https://www.tiktok.com/@willydonnellon

    Rusty: https://www.instagram.com/featherstonerusty https://www.tiktok.com/@rustyfeatherstone

    Andrew: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_nelson_

    SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS PITCH HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPHd7Ps9TaX-TOozyLhDpr9Y7pFNMP9PX7cHuLxap1R78GWg/viewform?usp=header

    SUBMIT YOUR AITA STORY HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQElfqdQutn3dzl5HcZfey6YWhbVd-n6XE7FkpfosWZyYhyA/viewform?usp=sf_link

    SUBMIT YOUR CONFESSIONS HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedx06Mo5EBt7WJAehTXwRoF3JzP0T7-kiDvYOphgxaPvtzKQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:

    Don’t let stigma stand in the way of support. Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at BetterHelp.com/pd

    Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR with code PLAYDATE at mudwtr.com/PLAYDATE! #mudwtrpod

    Enjoy the refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew: an American Original. Tasting Great Since 48.

    00:00 - intro

    4:23 - World Cup

    12:27 - I slept in Atlanta last night

    33:24 - charleston chiropractor

    45:41 - kicking a guy when he’s down

    1:12:40 - most expensive date

    1:28:07 - dating apps that don’t exist

    1:35:37 - sayings that don’t exist

    #AlmostFriday #FridayBeers #PlaydatePod
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Will & Rusty's Playdate

    what it’s like going to the World Cup

    07/06/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@playdatepod?sub_confirmation=1 

    MERCH: https://playdatepod.shop/ 

    Playdate: https://www.instagram.com/playdate.pod https://www.tiktok.com/@playdatepod

    Willy: https://www.instagram.com/willdonnellon https://www.tiktok.com/@willydonnellon

    Rusty: https://www.instagram.com/featherstonerusty https://www.tiktok.com/@rustyfeatherstone

    Andrew: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_nelson_

    PAID PARTNERSHIPS: herb@almostfriday.com 

    GUESTS AND INQUIRIES ONLY: playdate@almostfriday.com

    SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS PITCH HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPHd7Ps9TaX-TOozyLhDpr9Y7pFNMP9PX7cHuLxap1R78GWg/viewform?usp=header

    SUBMIT YOUR AITA STORY HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQElfqdQutn3dzl5HcZfey6YWhbVd-n6XE7FkpfosWZyYhyA/viewform?usp=sf_link

    SUBMIT YOUR CONFESSIONS HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedx06Mo5EBt7WJAehTXwRoF3JzP0T7-kiDvYOphgxaPvtzKQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor 

    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:

    Pick up a bottle of Pinnacle — the vodka that started the whipped revolution — and mix up something good this weekend. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+.

    Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR with code PLAYDATE at  mudwtr.com/PLAYDATE! #mudwtrpod 

    New customers get 40% Off with code PLAYDATE at GLD.com

    Don’t sleep on @ultrapouches . New customers get 15% Off with code PLAYDATE at takeultra.com! #UltraPouches #ad 

    00:00 - intro

    5:01 - going to the World Cup

    27:46 - you were belly ball

    34:40 - working at barstool

    46:59 - what is rice pilaf

    57:58 - roadmap

    58:44 - pitches

    1:06:36 - this guy rocks

    1:08:41  - teach me something

    1:09:41 - Family Guy cutaways that don’t exist

    1:11:34 - Dr Suess books that don’t exist

    #AlmostFriday #FridayBeers #PlaydatePod
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Will & Rusty's Playdate

    love island reaction

    07/01/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@playdatepod?sub_confirmation=1 

    MERCH: https://playdatepod.shop/ 

    Playdate: https://www.instagram.com/playdate.pod https://www.tiktok.com/@playdatepod

    Willy: https://www.instagram.com/willdonnellon https://www.tiktok.com/@willydonnellon

    Rusty: https://www.instagram.com/featherstonerusty https://www.tiktok.com/@rustyfeatherstone

    Andrew: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_nelson_

    PAID PARTNERSHIPS: herb@almostfriday.com 

    GUESTS AND INQUIRIES ONLY: playdate@almostfriday.com

    SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS PITCH HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPHd7Ps9TaX-TOozyLhDpr9Y7pFNMP9PX7cHuLxap1R78GWg/viewform?usp=header

    SUBMIT YOUR AITA STORY HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQElfqdQutn3dzl5HcZfey6YWhbVd-n6XE7FkpfosWZyYhyA/viewform?usp=sf_link

    SUBMIT YOUR CONFESSIONS HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedx06Mo5EBt7WJAehTXwRoF3JzP0T7-kiDvYOphgxaPvtzKQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor 

    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:

    Enjoy the refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew: an American Original. Tasting Great Since 48

    Find LUCY near you at lucy.co/stores, or save 20% on your first online order at lucy.co/PLAYDATE with promo code PLAYDATE.

    00:00 - intro

    13:10 - love island

    27:56 - survivor

    36:31 - us soccer

    56:44 - my parents hit an antelope

    1:04:40 - boys night

    #AlmostFriday #FridayBeers #PlaydatePod
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Will & Rusty's Playdate

    inventing a new beer

    06/29/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@playdatepod?sub_confirmation=1 

    MERCH: https://playdatepod.shop/ 

    Playdate: https://www.instagram.com/playdate.pod https://www.tiktok.com/@playdatepod

    Willy: https://www.instagram.com/willdonnellon https://www.tiktok.com/@willydonnellon

    Rusty: https://www.instagram.com/featherstonerusty https://www.tiktok.com/@rustyfeatherstone

    Andrew: https://www.instagram.com/andrew_nelson_

    PAID PARTNERSHIPS: herb@almostfriday.com 

    GUESTS AND INQUIRIES ONLY: playdate@almostfriday.com

    SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS PITCH HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPHd7Ps9TaX-TOozyLhDpr9Y7pFNMP9PX7cHuLxap1R78GWg/viewform?usp=header

    SUBMIT YOUR AITA STORY HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQElfqdQutn3dzl5HcZfey6YWhbVd-n6XE7FkpfosWZyYhyA/viewform?usp=sf_link

    SUBMIT YOUR CONFESSIONS HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedx06Mo5EBt7WJAehTXwRoF3JzP0T7-kiDvYOphgxaPvtzKQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor 

    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/PLAYDATE10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount

    So next time you’re craving something cold and frothy — crack open a MUG Root Beer. Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.

    00:00 - intro

    10:48 - crosswalks

    16:07 - dungeons and dragons

    24:31 - doing the millionle

    30:32 - dissolving swimsuits

    44:35 - Butch Hobson 

    56:13 - roadmap

    57:09 - pitches

    1:10:25 - teach me something

    1:16:27 - slang that doesn’t exist

    1:18:02 - country songs that don’t exist

    #AlmostFriday #FridayBeers #PlaydatePod
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Will & Rusty's Playdate
Rusty Featherstone and Willy Donnellon change the world one episode at a time through groundbreaking innovation and mind-altering quips and whims
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