Toure sits down with super producer Jermaine Dupri to discuss Prince, his music and inspiration. He also shares his personal insights on who Prince really was.
41:33
The Doctor Said You Were Dead and I Say It’s Senseless
Prince’s death was traumatic for all of us who loved him. But for the people in his inner circle, who saw it coming, it hit really hard. They knew there was a drug problem and they tried to help but all they could do was watch him spiral down. We talk about Prince’s drug problem and what it was like to watch him near the end and how the people who loved him responded to his death.
Executive Producers: Touré, Chris Colbert, Adell Coleman, & Ryan Woodhall
Technical Producer: Byron Hunt
Distributor: DCP Entertainment
Hosted by: Touré
41:37
You Are Flying Aboard the Seduction 747
Prince was the love God so we have to ask—What was it like to date him? What was it like to be proposed to by him? What was it like to be in bed with him? We talk to women who dated him, who were engaged to him, who slept with him about what he was like as a lover.
57:45
You Could Burn Up My Clothes
Prince’s clothes and his hair were everything. He had his own in-house fashion team that designed and constructed clothes for him. But who and what influenced his looks? We talk about Prince’s style and his aesthetics as well as the unspoken vibe that existed between him and his favorite collaborators.
40:10
Blame It On The Train But The Boss Is Already There
What was it like to work for Prince? It could be Heaven, it could be Hell. He gave people opportunities to succeed and to do jobs that they would not have gotten from anyone else. He changed people’s careers by elevating them to roles they didn’t know they could fulfill. But he could also be a very tough, demanding boss. He could make people cry.
Who Was Prince? is the ultimate look at the greatest and most mysterious musician of the modern era. Prince was a genius singer, songwriter, guitarist, and performer but how did he create so much music, what was he like as a person, what was his childhood like? This eight episode series is built on interviews with people who were close to him—people who played in his bands, managed his career, engineered his music, or dated him. We explore his multiple personalities, his love of basketball, his insane work ethic, his ability to play almost every instrument, his love of clothes, his turbulent childhood where he left his parents, his romantic life, his baby who died after a few days, and his tragic end. We hear stories about Prince and Liz Taylor, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, and many more. This is a deep look inside the life of an unforgettable man.