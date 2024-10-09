The Doctor Said You Were Dead and I Say It’s Senseless

Prince's death was traumatic for all of us who loved him. But for the people in his inner circle, who saw it coming, it hit really hard. They knew there was a drug problem and they tried to help but all they could do was watch him spiral down. We talk about Prince's drug problem and what it was like to watch him near the end and how the people who loved him responded to his death. Executive Producers: Touré, Chris Colbert, Adell Coleman, & Ryan Woodhall Technical Producer: Byron Hunt Distributor: DCP Entertainment Hosted by: Touré