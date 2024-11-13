Gene Deal Responds To Freddy P Calling Him Out Over Diddy and Goes Off.
Gene Deal Responds To Freddy P Calling Him Out Over Diddy and Goes Off.
--------
7:06
Innocent Black Man Wrongly Sent To Prison By Kamala Harris Sounds Off On Her Losing Election.
Jamal Trulove, who received a wrongful sentence of 50 years from Kamala Harris and her prosecutors reacts to her losing the election to Donald Trump.
--------
1:19:20
Lord Jamar Shares Shocking News About Trans Woman In Biggie's Video & Reveals Biggie's Gay Rap Line.
Lord Jamar Shares Shocking News About Trans Woman In Biggie's Video & Reveals Biggie's Gay Rap Line.Lord Jamar gives information about the allege trans woman in music video and shares Biggie's gayest line.
--------
8:16
King Tee Breaks Silence On Fight With 2Pac Over The Red Bandana That 2Pac Wore.
King Tee Breaks Silence On Fight With 2Pac Over The Red Bandana That 2Pac Wore.
--------
8:48
Lord Jamar Goes In On Cardi B’s Embarrassing Speech At Kamala’s Ralley: “It Was Painful To Watch”
Lord Jamar Goes In On Cardi B’s Embarrassing Speech At Kamala’s Ralley: “It Was Painful To Watch”Lord Jamar breaks his silence on Cardi B, Beyonce and Eminem speaking at Kamala's campaign.