Andre 3000 - I Love Flute

Please note: This episode is a very recent interview that we are introducing as a throwback. André 3000 is back with an album of instrumental jazz where he's playing the flute. We talk about the album, New Blue Sun, and the deep reasons behind why he's not rapping. Plus why he loves flute, what happened to Outkast, and where he is in life. A deep interview with a deep brother.