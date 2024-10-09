Powered by RND
Touré talks to successful people to find out how they became successful and to see what they know that can help you on your journey. Check out NEW episodes ever...
  • Chris Spencer–I Feel Funny
    Chris Spencer is a longtime comedian who makes me laugh so hard every time I see him. He’s got a new doc on Vice called Black Comedy In America. Toure Show Episode 457 Host & Writer: Touré Executive Producers: Ryan Woodhall and Ashley J. Hobbs Associate Producer: Adell Coleman Booker: Rae Holliday Engineer: Desta Wondirad Photographers: Podstream Studios The House: DCP Entertainment Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:29
  • Maxine Waters - I'm In The House
    Toure Show Ep 225 Original Air Date: March 10, 2021 Few Congresspeople had a more harrowing time on Jan 6 than Congresswoman Maxine Waters. In this throwback, we talked about what happened to her and what’s going on with this country. She does not hold back when talking about Republicans and their racism. Amazing conversation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    58:54
  • Rap Latte: Tyler’s “Sticky”: A Breakdown
    Toure and King Green put their microscope on Tyler, the Creator’s Sticky. ﻿Host: Toure and King Green Check out more episodes of Rap Latte wherever you get your shows! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:39
  • Shaun T–I’m A Survivor
    Shaun T is an amazing fitness trainer—the man behind Insanity—and he’s had a fascinating life. He goes deep into how he was sexually abused throughout his youth and how he’s become an inspiration to others and what you really should be doing to get the best workout you can. Toure Show Episode 456 Host & Writer: Touré Executive Producers: Ryan Woodhall and Ashley J. Hobbs Associate Producer: Adell Coleman Booker: Rae Holliday Engineer: Desta Wondirad Photographers: Podstream Studios The House: DCP Entertainment Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:37
  • Andre 3000 - I Love Flute
    Please note: This episode is a very recent interview that we are introducing as a throwback. André 3000 is back with an album of instrumental jazz where he’s playing the flute. We talk about the album, New Blue Sun, and the deep reasons behind why he’s not rapping. Plus why he loves flute, what happened to Outkast, and where he is in life. A deep interview with a deep brother. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:16

Touré talks to successful people to find out how they became successful and to see what they know that can help you on your journey. Check out NEW episodes every Wednesday and Throwback episodes on Sundays. Visit our website at https://www.dcpofficial.com/toureshow
