Chris Spencer is a longtime comedian who makes me laugh so hard every time I see him. He’s got a new doc on Vice called Black Comedy In America.
Toure Show Episode 457
Maxine Waters - I'm In The House
Toure Show Ep 225
Original Air Date: March 10, 2021
Few Congresspeople had a more harrowing time on Jan 6 than Congresswoman Maxine Waters. In this throwback, we talked about what happened to her and what’s going on with this country. She does not hold back when talking about Republicans and their racism. Amazing conversation.
Rap Latte: Tyler’s “Sticky”: A Breakdown
Toure and King Green put their microscope on Tyler, the Creator’s Sticky.
Host: Toure and King Green
Check out more episodes of Rap Latte wherever you get your shows!
Shaun T–I’m A Survivor
Shaun T is an amazing fitness trainer—the man behind Insanity—and he’s had a fascinating life. He goes deep into how he was sexually abused throughout his youth and how he’s become an inspiration to others and what you really should be doing to get the best workout you can.
Toure Show Episode 456
Andre 3000 - I Love Flute
Please note: This episode is a very recent interview that we are introducing as a throwback.
André 3000 is back with an album of instrumental jazz where he’s playing the flute. We talk about the album, New Blue Sun, and the deep reasons behind why he’s not rapping. Plus why he loves flute, what happened to Outkast, and where he is in life. A deep interview with a deep brother.
