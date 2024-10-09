Ep. #104 Enjoy this week's solo episode with Lil! Topics The importance of a social media cleanse How to use social media to your advantage Why I chose to unfollow all of the news accounts and mainstream influencers. Tips for not feeling overwhelmed with all of the information, especially when it comes to health and healing. Work with me here Follow my Heal With Lil Intsagram here Join my free community here Episode with Jack here Follow the WWSK on Instagram here and TikTok here Disclaimer - This podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. Please always consult with a medical professional or healthcare provider when seeking medical advice. Study hereSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
From Corporate Woman To Stay At Home Mum, It’s Okay To Be Wrong & Change Your Beliefs, Why I Use Beef Tallow, Embracing Being Different & Raising A Health Conscious Family In 2024. W Jenna Cawthray
Ep. #103 In this week's episode, I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with my dear friend, Jenna Cawthray. Jenna is a talented photographer, an incredible stay-at-home mum, and a truly powerful woman with so much wisdom to share. Some topics we speak about: From veganism to carnivore, to then finding her middle ground. Why Jen left her corporate career to be a stay at home mum. How to navigate a health conscious family. What does Jenna feed her 18 month year old? Its okay to stop normalising, be wrong and to then change your beliefs. The white coat effect. The conversation of breastfeeding. When to rely on the centralised system? You have to feel psychologically safe to give birth. Living your values out loud, questioning everything & its okay to be the different one. A safe conversation around vaccinations Trusting her intuition & embracing femininity after years of being in her masculine. Are your health issues due to the fact that your too much in your masculine? Why Jenna ditched her skincare routine and turned to beef tallow. + more!
How To Have A Healthier Menstrual Cycle, The Importance Of Low Toxic Living, The Power Of Your Thoughts & Yay Or Nay To Popular Health Trends. W Eliza & Maya From Souls In Sync
Ep. #102 In this week's episode the beautiful Eliza & Maya from Souls In Sync chat with Lil about all things menstrual cycle. Eliza and Maya are amazing Menstrual Health Educators, who have helped changed the lives of thousands of women worldwide. Topics The evolution of Souls In Sync What is the menstrual cycle? What are the 4 phases? What should women expect in each phase? Why does the luteal phase get a bad wrap? The power of your thoughts and beliefs around your menstrual cycle Things to help with PMS and painful periods & what can contribute to these symptoms The importance of creating body awareness Why we should opt for organic and low toxic options The girls personal opinion on common health trends (cold plunges, if it fits your macros, beef liver, skipping breakfast, cycle syncing & more!) Mayas personal journey on incorporating animals products back into her life after being vegan/vegetarian for years How to not feel overwhelmed in the nutrition space
Breathe With Eugene
Enjoy a small breathwork practice with Eugene Koning from last week's episode ᡣ𐭩
The Law Of Attraction, The Power Of The Breath & It's Okay To Be Misunderstood If You Want To Do Something Worthwhile. W Eugene Koning
Ep. #101 In this week's episode Lil is joined by the incredible Eugene Koning, who is a breathwork and contrast therapy coach at Saint Haven. Topics Eugene's personal story on leaving rugby and stepping into the spiritual space. Using breathwork to get you into a similar state of consciousness as alcohol and drugs. The different types of breathing and what they do. Breaking free of woke culture as a man and finding your purpose. Your either delaying the inevitable or living a life you'll regret. Stepping into the shoes that you're suppose to step into to serve the world and follow of your purpose. Attracting in an environment that will serve the higher version of you. Using social media to your advantage. It's very normal to care about what people think and to be misunderstood. + much more! Book recommendations Outwitting the devil The winners bible
The What Would She Know Podcast dives deep into the topics of functional medicine, healing, spirituality, and everything in between. Lil invites you to join her on a personal journey of health, healing, and consciousness expansion. Your safe space to tune in every Tuesday.