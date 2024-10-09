From Corporate Woman To Stay At Home Mum, It’s Okay To Be Wrong & Change Your Beliefs, Why I Use Beef Tallow, Embracing Being Different & Raising A Health Conscious Family In 2024. W Jenna Cawthray

Ep. #103 In this week's episode, I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with my dear friend, Jenna Cawthray. Jenna is a talented photographer, an incredible stay-at-home mum, and a truly powerful woman with so much wisdom to share. Some topics we speak about: From veganism to carnivore, to then finding her middle ground. Why Jen left her corporate career to be a stay at home mum. How to navigate a health conscious family. What does Jenna feed her 18 month year old? Its okay to stop normalising, be wrong and to then change your beliefs. The white coat effect. The conversation of breastfeeding. When to rely on the centralised system? You have to feel psychologically safe to give birth. Living your values out loud, questioning everything & its okay to be the different one. A safe conversation around vaccinations Trusting her intuition & embracing femininity after years of being in her masculine. Are your health issues due to the fact that your too much in your masculine? Why Jenna ditched her skincare routine and turned to beef tallow. + more!